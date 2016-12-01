₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,767 members, 3,281,206 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 10:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna (4148 Views)
We’ve Paid Some Fulani To Stop Killings In Southern Kaduna – El-rufai / Fulani Herdsmen Burn 500 Houses, Kill 4,000 People In Southern Kaduna / Teenagers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Community - Graphic Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by sixtuschimere: 8:31pm
According to SpectaScope Nigeria,Ezra Yakubu
a.k.a Baba Rogo was killed on 24th December by Fulani herdsmen when they attacked southern Kaduna (Goska).
May his soul RIP.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/photos-of-one-of-victims-killed-by.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by ogologoamu: 8:54pm
El rufai and Buhari are killing Christians in southern Kaduna
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by maryjan8(f): 9:43pm
God save his, RIP
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by Noblesoul123: 10:04pm
Govt is claiming that the invading fulanis are mercenaries from other countries. The sooner we realize that there is a deadly plot against some parts of this country, the better for us.
Areas so far attacked can be found in Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Delta, Enugu and Abia.
Make your own conclusion
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by Morhziez(m): 10:04pm
God Save Nigeria
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by Brendaniel: 10:05pm
Something needs to be done....
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by sanandreas(m): 10:05pm
Buhari is silent just like benue killings. One day monkey go go market e nor go come back.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by Moreoffaith(m): 10:05pm
RIP.
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by jericco1(m): 10:05pm
RIP
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by adonbilivit: 10:05pm
such a young blood! if I had my way I will issue visas to all the youths so they can leave this country for our leaders coz they don't care
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by wtfCode: 10:05pm
Who put this on front page
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by BrutalJab: 10:06pm
Name dem bloda be president.
izzokay
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by teaseryoh: 10:06pm
El dorado rufai continue wit ur killing
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by papaejima1: 10:07pm
Poor boy
Whoever kills a fulani incurs a debt payable even in 100 years - El rufai
And we say even if it takes 100 years, the fulanis must be excised from the committee of civilized people. Let them have their own country in the sahara
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by nikolasx: 10:07pm
I can't imagined we have a president.....
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by ripbubu: 10:07pm
Buhari b_d....complete the word
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by ItzHoludex(m): 10:08pm
rip
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by Sunnycliff(m): 10:08pm
Can the president and El Rufai put an end to all these Fulani self styled Jihadism?
I refuse to accept that we are in a zoo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by ripbubu: 10:08pm
Buhari see what you did
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by Lawcurrent(m): 10:08pm
to bad but see
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by collitexnaira(m): 10:09pm
This is terrible
, Didn't El rufai say he has paid those blood sucking fulani off, why killing innocent people again
RIP
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by ripbubu: 10:09pm
ogologoamu:but you voted the durllard .... When God wants to punish a zoo nation he sends buhari.. Lol
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by Agulimah: 10:10pm
Pray for southern KD
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by ripbubu: 10:10pm
Sunnycliff:we are watching the zoo republic in HD TV
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by visijo(m): 10:10pm
nawa for nigeria ... Abi na end time cause this?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by spartan117(m): 10:10pm
Rip Christian Martyr
From time immemorial when Christians are persecuted in a country it leads to the chritainization of DAT country just take a look at d history of Rome ,France, britain to mention but a few
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by swagagolic01: 10:10pm
The president said el rufia is on top of d situation...... but when NDA blow up mere pipes in delta state they will send d millatary, shey they can't let okowa be on top d situation? ?? A man that value oil more than human life's is not fit to rule anybody....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by brostheo(m): 10:10pm
Buhari along with his kinsmen just want yo finish this country
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by ripbubu: 10:12pm
brostheo:lol lol lol
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by emmaliveth10(m): 10:12pm
This is the type of killings that take place in a Country where the President values cows more than human life!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by Sunnycliff(m): 10:12pm
ripbubu:Maybe PMB is going to prove nnamdi Kanu right
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna by curvilicious: 10:12pm
Endtime. Killings
Igboman Drag Out Of Police Station And Beaten To Death In Kaduna / Yahoo Boy Commits Suicide In Warri / See How DSS Official Carelessly Killed A University Of Jos Student(Graphic Pics
Viewing this topic: Raphael81(m), justmuhd(m), drchux, hazeez22, Yeye4u, gymnasium(m), lindalinbabygeo, Amenphx, haywire07(m), olajyde3, olylove, Mrnoniz(m), priesthood13, Elzends(m), ephz(m), Mogten(m), kris11tie(f), sammoR, carmag(m), Idiataqueen(f), solace8(m), themano, Movichabiodun(m), Hero144, specimenG(m), pinkguy(m), Simon94(m), ruthosquare, elniro, nony89, henrybomb(m), skimmer01(m), egbaguy2, hotspec(m), emy77, timpaker(m), Nel11(m), all4gabus, sainthumble(m), vicadex07(m), imehjunior, safarigirl(f), Boycool1(m), spartan117(m) and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14