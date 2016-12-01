Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna (4148 Views)

a.k.a Baba Rogo was killed on 24th December by Fulani herdsmen when they attacked southern Kaduna (Goska).



May his soul RIP.







El rufai and Buhari are killing Christians in southern Kaduna 6 Likes 2 Shares

God save his, RIP

Govt is claiming that the invading fulanis are mercenaries from other countries. The sooner we realize that there is a deadly plot against some parts of this country, the better for us.

Areas so far attacked can be found in Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Delta, Enugu and Abia.

Make your own conclusion

God Save Nigeria

Something needs to be done.... 1 Like

Buhari is silent just like benue killings. One day monkey go go market e nor go come back. 1 Like 1 Share

RIP.

RIP

such a young blood! if I had my way I will issue visas to all the youths so they can leave this country for our leaders coz they don't care 1 Like 1 Share

Who put this on front page

Name dem bloda be president.



izzokay

El dorado rufai continue wit ur killing 1 Like

Poor boy



Whoever kills a fulani incurs a debt payable even in 100 years - El rufai



And we say even if it takes 100 years, the fulanis must be excised from the committee of civilized people. Let them have their own country in the sahara

I can't imagined we have a president.....

Buhari b_d....complete the word

rip

Can the president and El Rufai put an end to all these Fulani self styled Jihadism?



I refuse to accept that we are in a zoo 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari see what you did

to bad but see

This is terrible

, Didn't El rufai say he has paid those blood sucking fulani off, why killing innocent people again



RIP

ogologoamu:

El rufai and Buhari are killing Christians in southern Kaduna but you voted the durllard .... When God wants to punish a zoo nation he sends buhari.. Lol but you voted the durllard .... When God wants to punish a zoo nation he sends buhari.. Lol

Pray for southern KD

Sunnycliff:

Can the president and El Rufai put an end to all these Fulani self styled Jihadism?



I refuse to accept that we are in a zoo we are watching the zoo republic in HD TV we are watching the zoo republic in HD TV

nawa for nigeria ... Abi na end time cause this? 1 Like 1 Share

Rip Christian Martyr

From time immemorial when Christians are persecuted in a country it leads to the chritainization of DAT country just take a look at d history of Rome ,France, britain to mention but a few

The president said el rufia is on top of d situation...... but when NDA blow up mere pipes in delta state they will send d millatary, shey they can't let okowa be on top d situation? ?? A man that value oil more than human life's is not fit to rule anybody.... 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari along with his kinsmen just want yo finish this country 1 Like 1 Share

brostheo:

Buhari along with his kinsmen just want yo finish this country lol lol lol lol lol lol

This is the type of killings that take place in a Country where the President values cows more than human life! 1 Like 1 Share

ripbubu:

we are watching the zoo republic in HD TV Maybe PMB is going to prove nnamdi Kanu right Maybe PMB is going to prove nnamdi Kanu right 1 Like 1 Share