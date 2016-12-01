Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article (12675 Views)

Some observant Nigerians have dug up an old article (written in 2012) where the same Femi Adesina strongly condemned the mass killing of citizens after attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen on six Berom villages in Riyom Local Government of Plateau State -saying 'THIS COUNTRY DOESN'T GIVE A DAMN'.



The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has, in a video interview, said that President Muhammadu Buhari can't talk about everything especially about the killings in Kaduna. Adesina also said that all the killings in Kaduna "do not call for media response but a calculated response."Some observant Nigerians have dug up an old article (written in 2012) where the same Femi Adesina strongly condemned the mass killing of citizens after attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen on six Berom villages in Riyom Local Government of Plateau State -saying 'THIS COUNTRY DOESN'T GIVE A DAMN'.

guess he's now a politician 49 Likes

the county still doesn't give a damn... whether then or now 17 Likes

check my signature 2 Likes

Prayer for Nigeria.

As of rock demon has taken over 1 Like

Unfortunately time overtakes us all!! Most of our journalists doesn't live their profession which is to serve as a torch light and guide to the Govt of the day as hunger always overtakes their emotional balance. Smh 10 Likes

This Nigeria, case closes before it really starts 3 Likes

But Femi Adesina and Reuben Abati very brilliant minds I must sayBut 1 Like

Adesina is now a jobber who has nothing to offer 25 Likes

Give our journalists food, they'll not only sing but will also dance for you. 28 Likes

It really takes a brave, bold, courageous and independent mind to remain sensible and logical after such political appointment... Infact, his appointment by PMB was a preemptive attempt at neutralizing the damages his editorials would have caused 14 Likes

Nigeria still doesn't give a damn.







It's like one of the requirements for working in the Presidency is a double hemispherectomy. See GEJ, Buhari, Abati, see Adesina.

Femolala you see your life? When people they ask for retentive memory where you go? 2 Likes

mtcheeww 4 Likes

Now that he is an active member of the presidential sycophants partaking from the over a billion naira feeding budget where his overblown worm infested stomach now gives a damn, he is obviously now singing a new song. 15 Likes

That was then with Buhari in charge now the country really do care about every single one of us.



Campaign of calumny against Femi can't work

This is a sign that aso Rock is cursed, u enter there u turn 360 degrees to a sycophant

It's too early to start one day with APC related news 5 Likes

Atiku2019:

Femi Adesina and Reuben Abati very brilliant minds I must say I hope you're being sarcastic





But sincerely, what will you do in his shoes?





He is a spokesman not the PRESIDENT But sincerely, what will you do in his shoes?He is a spokesman not the PRESIDENT 1 Like

This is what we see when a man trades his conscience and intelligence for money and fame.



God help the Nigerian youth 3 Likes

The choirmaster now sings a new song albeit of dullardic nature... 11 Likes

I can dig up a dozen articles written by Adesina berating the last government that will make him bury his head with shame. 12 Likes 1 Share

Wen u turn a politician in a country like diz...... 1 Like

Shortyy:



I hope you're being sarcastic



Sarcastic? Nope...Yes politics may have dented their public image a little, but they are very brilliant writers. I started reading their writeups from the early 90s

Karma na the best thing!!! 1 Like