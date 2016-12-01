₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by dainformant(m): 6:52am
The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has, in a video interview, said that President Muhammadu Buhari can’t talk about everything especially about the killings in Kaduna. Adesina also said that all the killings in Kaduna “do not call for media response but a calculated response.”
Some observant Nigerians have dug up an old article (written in 2012) where the same Femi Adesina strongly condemned the mass killing of citizens after attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen on six Berom villages in Riyom Local Government of Plateau State -saying 'THIS COUNTRY DOESN'T GIVE A DAMN'.
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by ChangeIsCostant: 6:53am
guess he's now a politician
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by PrettyCrystal: 6:55am
the county still doesn't give a damn... whether then or now
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by SexyNairalander: 6:57am
booked
check my signature
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by johnpaulo(m): 6:58am
Prayer for Nigeria.
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by CLASSMAN: 6:59am
As of rock demon has taken over
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by ugolance(m): 6:59am
Unfortunately time overtakes us all!! Most of our journalists doesn't live their profession which is to serve as a torch light and guide to the Govt of the day as hunger always overtakes their emotional balance. Smh
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by AgbenuAnna(f): 7:02am
This Nigeria, case closes before it really starts
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by powerfulsettingz: 7:02am
I will relate my mind when this hit front page
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by Atiku2019: 7:03am
Femi Adesina and Reuben Abati very brilliant minds I must say
But
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by Mujaheeeden: 7:03am
Adesina is now a jobber who has nothing to offer
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by JideAmuGiaka: 7:07am
Give our journalists food, they'll not only sing but will also dance for you.
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by Cekpo34(m): 7:13am
It really takes a brave, bold, courageous and independent mind to remain sensible and logical after such political appointment... Infact, his appointment by PMB was a preemptive attempt at neutralizing the damages his editorials would have caused
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by theSpark(m): 7:14am
Nigeria still doesn't give a damn.
It's like one of the requirements for working in the Presidency is a double hemispherectomy. See GEJ, Buhari, Abati, see Adesina.
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by stainlink(m): 7:41am
Femolala you see your life? When people they ask for retentive memory where you go?
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by comradespade(m): 7:42am
mtcheeww
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by byrron(m): 7:44am
Now that he is an active member of the presidential sycophants partaking from the over a billion naira feeding budget where his overblown worm infested stomach now gives a damn, he is obviously now singing a new song.
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by woodcook: 8:08am
That was then with Buhari in charge now the country really do care about every single one of us.
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by Alasi20(m): 8:09am
Lol.. .. .... ..
..
.....
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:09am
Campaign of calumny against Femi can't work
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by bonechamberlain(m): 8:10am
This is a sign that aso Rock is cursed, u enter there u turn 360 degrees to a sycophant
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by gurunlocker: 8:10am
It's too early to start one day with APC related news
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by Shortyy(f): 8:10am
Atiku2019:I hope you're being sarcastic
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by hazyfm1: 8:11am
But sincerely, what will you do in his shoes?
He is a spokesman not the PRESIDENT
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by Sunnycliff(m): 8:11am
This is what we see when a man trades his conscience and intelligence for money and fame.
God help the Nigerian youth
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by ichidodo(m): 8:12am
The choirmaster now sings a new song albeit of dullardic nature...
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by oglalasioux(m): 8:12am
I can dig up a dozen articles written by Adesina berating the last government that will make him bury his head with shame.
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by Martinola(m): 8:14am
Wen u turn a politician in a country like diz......
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by Atiku2019: 8:14am
Shortyy:
Sarcastic? Nope...Yes politics may have dented their public image a little, but they are very brilliant writers. I started reading their writeups from the early 90s
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by BrutalJab: 8:15am
Karma na the best thing!!!
|Re: "This Country Doesn't Give A Damn" - Femi Adesina's 2012 Article by MrPresident1: 8:15am
Him don dey chop moola na
