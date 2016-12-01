Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) (5866 Views)

DECEMBER 30,2016.





President Muhammadu Buhari Signs the last bill for 2016 making it the 17th Bill Signed Into law in the year.



Thats how he signed us into recession...............







Nothing Good has come out of all the signing that he has signed!





And he's still signing!!









We need ACTION...... Not this rubbish.... Im just fed up...









Lalasticla 3 Likes 1 Share

B

Na wa O

the one and only confused president 4 Likes

OK



What bill did he sign? 1 Like

One of the world's worst president 5 Likes

NEPA bill?



Signing us to hunger

Signing us to depression

Signing us to unemployment

Signing us to hardlife but you'll never succeed any longer in 2019.







Abeg who get great idea make we share, don't know what that man on that pics is doing with pen up there. 7 Likes

Signing nor epp anybody...we need action 1 Like

I think he just signed the money for our resident Nairaland zombies 4 Likes

why is it folded? 2 Likes

God keep us from this fake signing!



Pls, when would he start signing money out? 2 Likes

We still have less than 35 hours

softMarket:



An act establishing d fulani herdsmen commission 2 Likes

See him looking like he would faint any moment, yet he doesn't want to go and rest to enjoy his latter years jejely

click like for jonathan. 11 Likes

This Old man and his yeye bill wey him d pass..b lyk say d thunder wey go strike Buhari still dey do press up for d oda room... 3 Likes

Just as if he knows what he is doing,all nairalanders am using this medium to say thank you for the joy you guys have contributed to my life,pls let's join hands and remove these old clowns from office in 2019.... 2 Likes

Illiterate 2 Likes







Rubbish, sometimes i wonder why he was even elected. He made to many promises that he cant keep.



Sometimes i just like not giving up on him, well i still believe there is a reason we all undergoing recession. The best will still surface.







Godbless NIGERIA. 1 Like

Our hero,On behalf of Fayose and Wike,sir we love you for the economic recession you gave us f.o.c

this guy know wetn he dey sign so.. 1 Like

click like for ngozi okonjo iweala. 1 Like

zicoraads:

I think he just signed the money for our resident Nairaland zombies Like sarrki, ngeneukenu n madridguy

Ok.. Hope it will aid in reducing the prices of stuffs in d market

shot baba go slow

Yet to see the positive effect of previous signed bills