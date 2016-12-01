₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by popesam1(m): 5:52pm
President Muhammadu Buhari Signs the last bill for 2016 making it the 17th Bill Signed Into law in the year.
DECEMBER 30,2016.
https://adeenewsblog.blogspot.co.ke/2016/12/buhari-signs-last-bill-for-2016-into.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by softMarket(m): 5:55pm
Thats how he signed us into recession...............
Nothing Good has come out of all the signing that he has signed!
And he's still signing!!
Ok now......what has he signed again?
30 Likes
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by doctimonyeka(m): 6:01pm
We need ACTION...... Not this rubbish.... Im just fed up...
Lalasticla
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by taketime2019: 6:11pm
B
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by promohouse: 6:11pm
Na wa O
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by lilmax(m): 6:11pm
the one and only confused president
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by ellacute45(f): 6:11pm
OK
What bill did he sign?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by truthspeaks: 6:11pm
One of the world's worst president
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by littlewonders: 6:11pm
NEPA bill?
Signing us to hunger
Signing us to depression
Signing us to unemployment
Signing us to hardlife but you'll never succeed any longer in 2019.
Abeg who get great idea make we share, don't know what that man on that pics is doing with pen up there.
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by Donexy16(m): 6:12pm
Signing nor epp anybody...we need action
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by zicoraads(m): 6:12pm
I think he just signed the money for our resident Nairaland zombies
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by Admin401(f): 6:12pm
why is it folded?
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by ifeoluwasegun(m): 6:12pm
God keep us from this fake signing!
Pls, when would he start signing money out?
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by daude198: 6:12pm
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by obembet(m): 6:12pm
We still have less than 35 hours
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by truthspeaks: 6:12pm
An act establishing d fulani herdsmen commission
softMarket:
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by Irishrena1(f): 6:13pm
See him looking like he would faint any moment, yet he doesn't want to go and rest to enjoy his latter years jejely
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by delectablegyal(f): 6:13pm
click like for jonathan.
11 Likes
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by BIBILARY(m): 6:13pm
This Old man and his yeye bill wey him d pass..b lyk say d thunder wey go strike Buhari still dey do press up for d oda room...
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by kaluchuks(m): 6:13pm
Just as if he knows what he is doing,all nairalanders am using this medium to say thank you for the joy you guys have contributed to my life,pls let's join hands and remove these old clowns from office in 2019....
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by nwachivis(m): 6:14pm
Illiterate
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by henryobinna(m): 6:14pm
last minute law
ladies try out these last minute fashion style http://www.newankarastyles.com/2016/12/perfect-ankara-danshiki-design-ladies-rock.html
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by Glossyclick(m): 6:14pm
Rubbish, sometimes i wonder why he was even elected. He made to many promises that he cant keep.
Sometimes i just like not giving up on him, well i still believe there is a reason we all undergoing recession. The best will still surface.
Godbless NIGERIA.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by Captain6(m): 6:14pm
Our hero,On behalf of Fayose and Wike,sir we love you for the economic recession you gave us f.o.c
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by daude198: 6:14pm
this guy know wetn he dey sign so..
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by delectablegyal(f): 6:14pm
click like for ngozi okonjo iweala.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by truthspeaks: 6:14pm
Like sarrki, ngeneukenu n madridguy
zicoraads:
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by Silentscreamer(f): 6:14pm
Ok.. Hope it will aid in reducing the prices of stuffs in d market
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by c4tnoelz(f): 6:15pm
shot baba go slow
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by jerryadigun: 6:15pm
Yet to see the positive effect of previous signed bills
|Re: Buhari Signs Last Bill For 2016 Into Law (photo) by Ten12: 6:15pm
If your mother's man friend is stronger than your father, you will be forced to address him as daddy. No doubt, I'm their (APC) daddy.
#FayoseOnAIT
still enjoying my freshest quote of de day
1 Like
