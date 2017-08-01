Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) (9349 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He noted that today’s ratification of Agreements is an important step, in line with the delivery of our Anti-Corruption & Economic Diversification Vision.



The President added that he has directed all relevant Government agencies and bodies to commence immediate implementation of these Agreements.



He made this known via his twitter handle.



http://www.ngyab.com/2017/08/breaking-news-president-buhari-signs-new-bilateral-agreement-photos/ President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Instruments of Ratification for a number of agreements covering Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin & Intellectual Property Protection.He noted that today’s ratification of Agreements is an important step, in line with the delivery of our Anti-Corruption & Economic Diversification Vision.The President added that he has directed all relevant Government agencies and bodies to commence immediate implementation of these Agreements.He made this known via his twitter handle. 2 Likes

from the bedroom? 3 Likes

let us supportive our president no matter what he is still governing us for this moment.

Good thing he do for signing new documents, we will supportive you to make this place good. The do for us good thing too, don't be doing one side one side.



We kannot put our president and our president will be making signings that will not bettered us the citizens.







People get the politicians they deserve if they don't go out to vote. They elect politicians who do not make decisions that will reflect their interest- Aneriacn presidential Obama talk 7 Likes

J

God bless Nigeria 7 Likes

They should check very well o! to ascertain what exactly he signed b'cos that dullard fit sell off Nigeria. His illiteracy has no rival if you doubt me ask Fayose and OshemOLE











A critical look at that first pics will convince you that this dullard don't know where to sign hence the intervention of the guy in black pointing and directing the fool on where to sign. 4 Likes

Him no dey stand up from that chair?









At least...







He can still remember his signature.. 3 Likes

God bless Buhari. Thunder fire Nnamdi Kanu and his useless family. One Nigeria we stand 5 Likes 1 Share







Are you with a pimple, a few of them or, as my sister would say, in abundance? Worry no more because am going to share with you a remedy that cured my sister's gigantic pimples, in a week.



And guess what? Its FREE!



Just click on the link below to download the ebook on 'HOW I CURED MY SISTER'S PIMPLES, IN A WEEK'.



LINK>>>



Read it and, clear those things on your face. (wink) The Man at work.Are you with a pimple, a few of them or, as my sister would say, in abundance? Worry no more because am going to share with you a remedy that cured my sister's gigantic pimples, in a week.And guess what? Its FREE!Just click on the link below to download the ebook on 'HOW I CURED MY SISTER'S PIMPLES, IN A WEEK'.LINK>>> http://atkinsplanet.blogspot.com Read it and, clear those things on your face. (wink) 3 Likes

OK.





By the way, if this is ur home and this happened to be the living room, where is the other room Our work from Home President,By the way, if this is ur home and this happened to be the living room, where is the other room







Narldon:









At least...







He can still remember his signature..

Babe you fine abeg . That's if the girl in the picture is really you tho. The Rat PresidentBabe you fine abeg. That's if the girl in the picture is really you tho. 3 Likes

Kudos Baba, hope no be old pishure o!

Good; but you can't put new wine in old bottles

We keep signing....The ones signed where are the results?

Did he read it thoroughly





See how keen this guy is looking at Buhari as he signs the agreement. Maybe to ensure he doesn't sign off Nigeria for sale. 3 Likes

The president is working. Haters abeg make una go kiss hot plate 4 Likes 1 Share

ok

killer of corruption 1 Like 1 Share

okey4reel:

Him no dey stand up from that chair?

Ask google... Ask google...

No More Freedom Of Speech In Nigeria

lols hope he understands what he is signing

The thing abt our politicians is that they know wat they are going to say look stupid ooo, but they will still boldly say it. You know why Our so called youth who are graduate turn bloggers AF seen sumtin to write about. I'm not saying is a bad thing oo. But as an educated graduate you should know wat to write in your blog page. The one wey weak me pass na Akpan my guy wey dey smoke Igbo welwel. Person wey I know since childhood con tell me say him na blogger. If the wold end today na because of Nigeria. Make dem kukuma sale d country share money make everybody go dere village Aso RatThe thing abt our politicians is that they know wat they are going to say look stupid ooo, but they will still boldly say it. You know whyOur so called youth who are graduate turn bloggers AF seen sumtin to write about. I'm not saying is a bad thing oo. But as an educated graduate you should know wat to write in your blog page. The one wey weak me pass na Akpan my guy wey dey smoke Igbo welwel. Person wey I know since childhood con tell me say him na blogger. If the wold end today na because of Nigeria. Make dem kukuma sale d country share money make everybody go dere village







Picture president with a damaged future! Picture president with a damaged future!

Dasgoro:

Good; but you can't put new wine in old bottles

Visit Aba market and thank me later.. Visit Aba market and thank me later.. 1 Like

This man should quietly go and rest in daura.He should stop deceiving us.Nigerians know better 1 Like