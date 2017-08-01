₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,829 members, 3,745,435 topics. Date: Thursday, 24 August 2017 at 02:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) (9349 Views)
|President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by Tiwaz2: 1:33pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Instruments of Ratification for a number of agreements covering Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin & Intellectual Property Protection.
He noted that today’s ratification of Agreements is an important step, in line with the delivery of our Anti-Corruption & Economic Diversification Vision.
The President added that he has directed all relevant Government agencies and bodies to commence immediate implementation of these Agreements.
He made this known via his twitter handle.
http://www.ngyab.com/2017/08/breaking-news-president-buhari-signs-new-bilateral-agreement-photos/
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by simplyhonest(m): 1:37pm
from the bedroom?
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by MurderEnglish(m): 1:37pm
let us supportive our president no matter what he is still governing us for this moment.
Good thing he do for signing new documents, we will supportive you to make this place good. The do for us good thing too, don't be doing one side one side.
We kannot put our president and our president will be making signings that will not bettered us the citizens.
People get the politicians they deserve if they don't go out to vote. They elect politicians who do not make decisions that will reflect their interest- Aneriacn presidential Obama talk
7 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by headTO: 1:37pm
J
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by babyfaceafrica: 1:37pm
God bless Nigeria
7 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by obamabinladen(m): 1:37pm
They should check very well o! to ascertain what exactly he signed b'cos that dullard fit sell off Nigeria. His illiteracy has no rival if you doubt me ask Fayose and OshemOLE
A critical look at that first pics will convince you that this dullard don't know where to sign hence the intervention of the guy in black pointing and directing the fool on where to sign.
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by Evablizin(f): 1:37pm
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by okey4reel(m): 1:38pm
Him no dey stand up from that chair?
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by Narldon(f): 1:38pm
At least...
He can still remember his signature..
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by MediumStout(m): 1:38pm
God bless Buhari. Thunder fire Nnamdi Kanu and his useless family. One Nigeria we stand
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by AtkinsPlanet(m): 1:39pm
The Man at work.
Are you with a pimple, a few of them or, as my sister would say, in abundance? Worry no more because am going to share with you a remedy that cured my sister's gigantic pimples, in a week.
And guess what? Its FREE!
Just click on the link below to download the ebook on 'HOW I CURED MY SISTER'S PIMPLES, IN A WEEK'.
LINK>>> http://atkinsplanet.blogspot.com
Read it and, clear those things on your face. (wink)
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by seunfape(m): 1:39pm
OK.
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by Tokziby: 1:40pm
Our work from Home President,
By the way, if this is ur home and this happened to be the living room, where is the other room
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by EmperorLee(m): 1:40pm
The Rat President
Narldon:
Babe you fine abeg . That's if the girl in the picture is really you tho.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by emajoe: 1:40pm
Kudos Baba, hope no be old pishure o!
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by Dasgoro: 1:40pm
Good; but you can't put new wine in old bottles
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by Kingspin(m): 1:40pm
We keep signing....The ones signed where are the results?
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by Phunox(m): 1:40pm
Did he read it thoroughly
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by LalaSnakeLala(m): 1:40pm
See how keen this guy is looking at Buhari as he signs the agreement. Maybe to ensure he doesn't sign off Nigeria for sale.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by Martins301(m): 1:41pm
The president is working. Haters abeg make una go kiss hot plate
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by free2ryhme: 1:41pm
ok
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by Lordxeer(m): 1:41pm
killer of corruption
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by oyienootieno: 1:41pm
okey4reel:
Ask google...
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 1:41pm
No More Freedom Of Speech In Nigeria
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by magoo10: 1:42pm
lols hope he understands what he is signing
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by uviesa(m): 1:42pm
Aso Rat The thing abt our politicians is that they know wat they are going to say look stupid ooo, but they will still boldly say it. You know why Our so called youth who are graduate turn bloggers AF seen sumtin to write about. I'm not saying is a bad thing oo. But as an educated graduate you should know wat to write in your blog page. The one wey weak me pass na Akpan my guy wey dey smoke Igbo welwel. Person wey I know since childhood con tell me say him na blogger. If the wold end today na because of Nigeria. Make dem kukuma sale d country share money make everybody go dere village
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by KunkAcid: 1:42pm
Picture president with a damaged future!
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by oyienootieno: 1:43pm
Dasgoro:
Visit Aba market and thank me later..
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by bishopsele84: 1:43pm
This man should quietly go and rest in daura.He should stop deceiving us.Nigerians know better
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin (Pics) by baike(m): 1:43pm
he's not the one who seen that thing
that man is died man living among the living
Ibb: I’d Do Only One Term / Pdp Appears To Be Popular In The South West ? / Gov. Akpabio Receives National Honour For Development
Viewing this topic: okeyglm, Pontaboki, cmon(m), obinnajr(m), oracle2583, vickobon(m), Harrisee(m), amourdivine, ewaek(m), agabusta, olawyle(m), semyman, Winning123, Jerryjabani(m), JesusIgot, nicko28(f), Richdipo(m), ciggy000(m), MisterSols, Chuksbeth24(m), MRTEE01, Bangalee10(m), Ursino(f), ccollins(m), agbonkamen(f), 1wolex85, YungJo207(m), hazvat(m), AdlatWorld(m), romano1, dazzy0009(m), Ojoto1979(m), chimiist22, Phelix2604(m), Geebanks(m), Gwazah(m), LoveMachine(m), ehimene, Adekunleideology(m), simplemyk, DATMAT(m), justBusymic, topsamjo, fisayodesire, teesmarth(m), tomycole and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12