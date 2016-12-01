Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) (4751 Views)

Friday, 30 December 2016

See what happened when Humblesmith's manager proposed to girlfriend





Ovie Kelly is founder and CEO of N-Tyze Entertainment and manager of the record label's frontman, Humblesmith.



The businessman proposed to his beautiful girlfriend Burutu Justy in Asaba today and of course, she said yes!



Watch the video:



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwrDejZpnPU



Source: http://www.somtoo.com/2016/12/see-what-happened-when-humblesmiths.html

lalasticlala when you go marry sef? 7 Likes 2 Shares

me likey 1 Like

Manager? Ok

Ok...

Countdown to pre-wedding photos in 3,,,,2,,,,1 2 Likes









CANT WAIT FOR MY OWN PRINCE CHARMING TO COME













4 Likes 1 Share







still searching for her though mine coming soonstill searching for her though

So sweet

Ubi Franklin Reloaded 1 Like

So I've finally seen the almighty Lala online 3 Likes





Better tell Humble smith to sit up oo. Before he joins the like of Tony tetuila!







BTW happy married life! Manager to a 1 hit artistBetter tell Humble smith to sit up oo. Before he joins the like of Tony tetuila!BTW happy married life! 2 Likes

Lovely 1 Like

Ubi Franklin Wannabes

And where is the front view of the lady in picture

The person below me is suffering from schizophrenia And where is the front view of the lady in pictureThe person below me is suffering from schizophrenia

And then what happened? Buhari resigned or Fulani stops killing people? 3 Likes

Babe that could be us right now but you only came around to be a gold digger...

Those who gave a fvck went .... i need pictures asap!!!

conductor1:

lalasticlala when you go marry sef? He could even be married He could even be married

Why should I be bothered? 1 Like

She s so burukutud

We don't know them here. 1 Like

Why she go set no?







The dude get money, he com handsome join









check my signature

this is news because.......?









Finally! A Lady whose fingers isn't looking like burnt boli.



Congrats to you and happy married life 1 Like

NEXT ...............................

This is thrash.

'

