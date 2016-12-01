₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by conductor1: 8:36pm
Friday, 30 December 2016
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwrDejZpnPU
Source: http://www.somtoo.com/2016/12/see-what-happened-when-humblesmiths.html
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by conductor1: 8:39pm
lalasticlala when you go marry sef?
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by saxwizard(m): 8:57pm
me likey
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by emmypong(m): 10:10pm
Manager? Ok
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by deebee13(f): 10:10pm
Ok...
Countdown to pre-wedding photos in 3,,,,2,,,,1
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by EdoNation(f): 10:11pm
CANT WAIT FOR MY OWN PRINCE CHARMING TO COME
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by rawpadgin(m): 10:11pm
mine coming soon
still searching for her though
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by zarakay(f): 10:11pm
So sweet
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Nma27(f): 10:11pm
Ubi Franklin Reloaded
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Phi001(m): 10:11pm
So I've finally seen the almighty Lala online
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by mccoy47(m): 10:11pm
Manager to a 1 hit artist
Better tell Humble smith to sit up oo. Before he joins the like of Tony tetuila!
BTW happy married life!
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by amiibaby(f): 10:12pm
Lovely
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Nma27(f): 10:12pm
Ubi Franklin Wannabes
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by bettercreature(m): 10:12pm
And where is the front view of the lady in picture
The person below me is suffering from schizophrenia
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by brostheo(m): 10:12pm
And then what happened? Buhari resigned or Fulani stops killing people?
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by akandry(m): 10:13pm
Babe that could be us right now but you only came around to be a gold digger...
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:14pm
Those who gave a fvck went .... i need pictures asap!!!
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Berbierklaus(f): 10:15pm
conductor1:He could even be married
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Iceeydee: 10:15pm
Why should I be bothered?
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by obaival(m): 10:15pm
She s so burukutud
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Flashh: 10:15pm
We don't know them here.
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by dhamstar(m): 10:15pm
Why she go set no?
The dude get money, he com handsome join
check my signature
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by brostheo(m): 10:16pm
EdoNation:Baby I'm here for you
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 10:16pm
this is news because.......?
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Bishop1monte(m): 10:17pm
[quote author=EdoNation post=52405212]
CANT WAIT FOR MY OWN PRINCE CHARMING TO COME
[/quot
I can b d Charming prince my dear just that I reside in sokoto
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Arsenalholic(m): 10:17pm
Finally! A Lady whose fingers isn't looking like burnt boli.
Congrats to you and happy married life
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by UNIZIK1stSon: 10:17pm
NEXT ...............................
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Emeks008(m): 10:17pm
This is thrash.
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Carrottop(m): 10:17pm
EdoNation:
If you can't wait, then OYO is your case.
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by lummy5000(m): 10:17pm
'
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by MyschoolNG(m): 10:17pm
EdoNation:we can't wait for you to pass jamb
|Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by akoredebadru(m): 10:18pm
Yes like that..anyway they make av been togeda since...
