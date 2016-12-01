₦airaland Forum

Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by conductor1: 8:36pm
Friday, 30 December 2016
See what happened when Humblesmith's manager proposed to girlfriend


Ovie Kelly is founder and CEO of N-Tyze Entertainment and manager of the record label's frontman, Humblesmith.

The businessman proposed to his beautiful girlfriend Burutu Justy in Asaba today and of course, she said yes!

Watch the video:


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwrDejZpnPU

Source: http://www.somtoo.com/2016/12/see-what-happened-when-humblesmiths.html

1 Like

Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by conductor1: 8:39pm
lalasticlala when you go marry sef?

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by saxwizard(m): 8:57pm
me likey

1 Like

Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by emmypong(m): 10:10pm
Manager? Ok
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by deebee13(f): 10:10pm
Ok...
Countdown to pre-wedding photos in 3,,,,2,,,,1

2 Likes

Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by EdoNation(f): 10:11pm




CANT WAIT FOR MY OWN PRINCE CHARMING TO COME smiley smiley






4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by rawpadgin(m): 10:11pm
mine coming soon


still searching for her though undecided
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by zarakay(f): 10:11pm
So sweet
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Nma27(f): 10:11pm
Ubi Franklin Reloaded

1 Like

Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Phi001(m): 10:11pm
So I've finally seen the almighty Lala online shocked

3 Likes

Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by mccoy47(m): 10:11pm
Manager to a 1 hit artist undecided

Better tell Humble smith to sit up oo. Before he joins the like of Tony tetuila! angry



BTW happy married life!

2 Likes

Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by amiibaby(f): 10:12pm
Lovely

1 Like

Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Nma27(f): 10:12pm
Ubi Franklin Wannabes
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by bettercreature(m): 10:12pm
grin grin grin grin And where is the front view of the lady in picture
The person below me is suffering from schizophrenia
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by brostheo(m): 10:12pm
And then what happened? Buhari resigned or Fulani stops killing people?

3 Likes

Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by akandry(m): 10:13pm
Babe that could be us right now but you only came around to be a gold digger... tongue tongue tongue
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:14pm
Those who gave a fvck went .... i need pictures asap!!!
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Berbierklaus(f): 10:15pm
conductor1:
lalasticlala when you go marry sef?
He could even be married
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Iceeydee: 10:15pm
Why should I be bothered? undecided

1 Like

Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by obaival(m): 10:15pm
She s so burukutud
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Flashh: 10:15pm
We don't know them here.

1 Like

Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by dhamstar(m): 10:15pm
Why she go set no?



The dude get money, he com handsome join




check my signature
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by brostheo(m): 10:16pm
EdoNation:



CANT WAIT FOR MY OWN PRINCE CHARMING TO COME smiley smiley





Baby I'm here for you
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 10:16pm
this is news because.......?
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Bishop1monte(m): 10:17pm
[quote author=EdoNation post=52405212]



CANT WAIT FOR MY OWN PRINCE CHARMING TO COME smiley smiley






[/quot

I can b d Charming prince my dear just that I reside in sokoto
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Arsenalholic(m): 10:17pm
Finally! A Lady whose fingers isn't looking like burnt boli.

Congrats to you and happy married life

1 Like

Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by UNIZIK1stSon: 10:17pm
NEXT ...............................
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Emeks008(m): 10:17pm
This is thrash.
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by Carrottop(m): 10:17pm
EdoNation:




CANT WAIT FOR MY OWN PRINCE CHARMING TO COME smiley smiley








If you can't wait, then OYO is your case.
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by lummy5000(m): 10:17pm
'

Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by MyschoolNG(m): 10:17pm
EdoNation:




CANT WAIT FOR MY OWN PRINCE CHARMING TO COME smiley smiley






we can't wait for you to pass jamb
Re: Ovie Kelly Proposes To Burutu Justy, His Girlfriend (Photos, Video) by akoredebadru(m): 10:18pm
Yes like that..anyway they make av been togeda since...

