http://www.fastdatashare.com/2016/12/ituary-poster-of-10-years-old-boy.html?m=1#more A Facebook user by name shezpeaceful peace posted this obituary Poster of a 10 years old Boy who was beaten, starved to death



Rip to the little soul

taaa...rip lil boy....wetin dey do all dis flat head nw d boy small for this kind tin nw. 3 Likes

Nigeria..

How can the venue be OKEKE FAMILY?

God protect us from evil men

I hope the people that beat and starve him are locked up In jail oooo if not AMADIOHA go drink their blood!!

I hope that those that beat and starve the boy are in jail, if not OGUN will drink their blood!!! 1 Like

What a wicked generation we find ourselves in!

Farewell Kid! What a wicked generation we find ourselves in!Farewell Kid!

Come on, this is a terribly sad news. The boy is too young. Just cover him with earth, say a prayer and move on. 1 Like

Nigeria is filled with Evil people....

nepapole:

How can the venue be OKEKE FAMILY?

It was a typo error



Atleast you get the message It was a typo errorAtleast you get the message

Jesus of ummu Anambra, such wickedness. Ok I knew these guys could be heartless but never knew it has degenerated to this level.

While in sec school, a classmate whose dad belonged to the famed bakassi boys used to tell us how his dad used to put pepper in their private part (including the girls) , flog them and leave them outside in the cold if they mess up. And this was an educated and wealthy family for crying out loud

This is pathetic

How do wicked people sleep at night ? 1 Like

nepapole:

How can the venue be OKEKE FAMILY? His family house nah. Na there them go bury am. Though na typo error. It suppose be Okeke's compound . His family house nah. Na there them go bury am. Though na typo error. It suppose be Okeke's compound .

Disheartening.

Shame to BUHARI!!

How come they have enough money to organize this kind of burial for him but couldn't take good care of him when he was alive? 1 Like

Some would say PBM is the brain behind it.

Some people re so wicked that they see others like animals. The little boy's death would be far better than theirs! So shall it be!

RIP BOY!

Were are WAILERS



If na Yoruba nw



AFONJA name

Don full coment

Some people are really heartless.....RIP boy

Absolutely speechless

[ quote author=buharimustlive post=52413073]Shame to BUHARI!! [/quo te]



You re more wicked than the killers

He's too small for such public burial..

It's very sad for a parent to bury a child let alone invite the whole community! Just commit him the Mother Earth and pray God brings the demons to book.

Who tortured the boy? Family or kidnappers?

To be sincere.



Who did this to this little boy?





They must not go unpunished.



I doubt if the family are the ones involved in this crime. Otherwise they wouldn't have stated the curse of his death.



I might be wrong.





I hate half news. But why can't they let people know the perpetrators of the act.I hate half news.