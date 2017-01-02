₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by TunezMediaBlog: 3:36pm
35-year-old ebony beauty Ufuoma Stacy Ejenobor snapped with her European hubby, Steven McDermott and their adorable kids for their new year portrait.
The Nollywood star married Steven over 6 years ago in 2010 and their union his blessed with the two adorable kids in the photo namely, Jared and Kes.
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by pizzylee(m): 3:40pm
cute kids
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by bababuff(m): 4:02pm
Nice.
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by overlord29(m): 4:02pm
SO
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by MarvDee: 4:03pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by jrusky(m): 4:03pm
Ok. We have seen her so what next
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by Pascalville(m): 4:03pm
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by donfemo(m): 4:03pm
Nice Picture, But how is this on the front page of the biggest online forum in Nigeria, is this the most important Topic or News at the moment?
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by richidinho(m): 4:04pm
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by Angelinastto(f): 4:04pm
So adorable. My love for fair kids is so huge
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by Seun4FastLoans(f): 4:04pm
Wow beautiful picture...I want to marry a white man
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by Chrisrare: 4:04pm
2017 and still nl mods wont stop desecrating fp with yeyebrity lives.. Rubbish
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by TeleboiZ005(m): 4:04pm
okay...
No condom,No phuck given!
Can u c me
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by Sweetguy25: 4:05pm
Naija girls worshiping white cocks since 1890
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by shevchenko(m): 4:05pm
This old man that is probably a street scavenger and begged with so much criminal convictions
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by Seun4FastLoans(f): 4:05pm
The kids are so adorable
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by teozey111(m): 4:05pm
why naija actresses dey marry old expired oyinbo....
but the kids are fvcking cute mehn
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by ConcNiggress56(f): 4:05pm
OP.. The topic shoulda been ".. And her white sugar daddy.. So she can get green passport"
That actress na yahoo yahoo girl if you ask me..
Quote me and watch me mess in your mouth.
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by harriet412(f): 4:05pm
she's pretty. lovely kids
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by ajuwarhodes(f): 4:06pm
Cute
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by zarakay(f): 4:06pm
cute family
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by mmsen: 4:06pm
I didn't realize this woman turned ashawo.
That man is old.
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by Pavore9: 4:06pm
Beautiful family setting.
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by shevchenko(m): 4:06pm
Sweetguy25:
Very disgusting .You need to see the way they treat them with omnipotence abroad
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by andyanders: 4:06pm
That is not the man's first wife. Lovely kids but the man is way too old for her. Anyway, in this recession and the need to convert any currency for good are the driving point why even a 90 yr old white man will marry any Nigerian girl.
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by shevchenko(m): 4:07pm
teozey111:
Because young white guys don't give a fxuk about black girls
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by jeftalene(m): 4:07pm
Meanwhile,
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by Bright007whizz(m): 4:07pm
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by DESNAT(m): 4:08pm
shevchenko:i pity you, you know why?
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo by teozey111(m): 4:08pm
shevchenko:lol bros calm down abeg
