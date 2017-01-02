Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott With Her Husband And Kids In New Year Photo (2941 Views)

Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo / Ufuoma Ejenobor-mcdermott Gives Birth To A Girl (photo) / Ufoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Shares Beautiful Pregnancy Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Nollywood star married Steven over 6 years ago in 2010 and their union his blessed with the two adorable kids in the photo namely, Jared and Kes.



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/nollywood-actress-ufuoma-mcdermott-with.html 35-year-old ebony beauty Ufuoma Stacy Ejenobor snapped with her European hubby, Steven McDermott and their adorable kids for their new year portrait.The Nollywood star married Steven over 6 years ago in 2010 and their union his blessed with the two adorable kids in the photo namely, Jared and Kes.

cute kids

Nice.

SO 5 Shares

Hmmmmm

Ok. We have seen her so what next

3 Likes

Nice Picture, But how is this on the front page of the biggest online forum in Nigeria, is this the most important Topic or News at the moment?

So adorable. My love for fair kids is so huge 1 Like

Wow beautiful picture...I want to marry a white man 2 Likes

2017 and still nl mods wont stop desecrating fp with yeyebrity lives.. Rubbish















No condom,No phuck given!















Can u c me okay...No condom,No phuck given!Can u c me 1 Like

Naija girls worshiping white cocks since 1890 1 Like

This old man that is probably a street scavenger and begged with so much criminal convictions

The kids are so adorable

why naija actresses dey marry old expired oyinbo....













but the kids are fvcking cute mehn

OP.. The topic shoulda been ".. And her white sugar daddy.. So she can get green passport"





That actress na yahoo yahoo girl if you ask me..





Quote me and watch me mess in your mouth.

she's pretty. lovely kids

Cute

cute family

I didn't realize this woman turned ashawo.



That man is old.

Beautiful family setting.

Sweetguy25:

Naija girls worshiping white cocks since 1890

Very disgusting .You need to see the way they treat them with omnipotence abroad Very disgusting .You need to see the way they treat them with omnipotence abroad 1 Like

That is not the man's first wife. Lovely kids but the man is way too old for her. Anyway, in this recession and the need to convert any currency for good are the driving point why even a 90 yr old white man will marry any Nigerian girl.

teozey111:

why naija actresses dey marry old expired oyinbo....













but the kids are fvcking cute mehn

Because young white guys don't give a fxuk about black girls Because young white guys don't give a fxuk about black girls

Meanwhile,

shevchenko:

This old man that is probably a street scavenger and begged with so much criminal convictions i pity you, you know why? i pity you, you know why?