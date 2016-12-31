Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us (4252 Views)

If I may ask, what will you remember 2016 for? What prominent achievement/progress did you make in 2016?



How did 2016 really change your life positively? What were your unforgettable moments in 2016?



Next year no more nairaland. Na only nairaland o.Next year no more nairaland. 5 Likes

I became more confident....... I got a job..... I finished my nysc..... and I realised masturbating has been a majorvproblem all along 33 Likes 1 Share

I learnt about BITCOINS... I will be forever grateful to my instincts. This has totally changed my lifestyle and the people I know... I live a MORE POSITIVE life now 4 Likes

I married this year with two kids 2 Likes 1 Share

2016 was a life changing year for me. So many things to be thankful. God is awesome 1 Like









Dude thinks he's that smart I dropped my cheating BfDude thinks he's that smart 4 Likes







I have to go confess to a sexy sister...



Off to confession I had three someI have to go confess to a sexy sister...Off to confession 2 Likes

Got a girlfriend in 2016 2 Likes

This government made me not to rely on anyone. It made me to understand that the STREET IS REAL.



BUT FOR MMM, the case is adjourned till 14th 8 Likes

Nothing.

deflowered 6 girls 2 Likes

I believe God will make 2017 a better year. 2 Likes

Hoping 2017 i wouldnt be single I invested in something that can last a life timeHoping 2017 i wouldnt be single 4 Likes

I dropped my cheating Bf







Dude thinks he's that smart

And I took over... happy new yr from congo And I took over... happy new yr from congo 3 Likes

kai, financially, I was better of in 2015. 2016 was not it financially. I seriously need another source of income especially ones that pay in dollar. I need to enjoy this dollar/naira dance.

Health wise, I was only sick once( an achievement) in 2016 3 Likes 1 Share





I can look back and say 2016 was a year to remember for me. On April second I met my Love!In August, we formed the New Nigeria Vanguard with theme REBIRTH OF A NEW NIGERIA. Here is our agenda*NNV 10 POINT ACTION PLAN**1)* To Tackle the Endemic Culture of Corruption Beginning with Political Office Holders.*2)* To Drive the Spirit of Harmony between Cultural, Tribal, Religious and Experiential Diversities.*3)* To Foster Sectorial Development through Economy Diversification*4)* To Greatly Reduce Unemployment and Eliminate Underemployment through Job Creation, Entrepreneurship Sponsorship Programmes and Enforced Employee Protection Policies*5)* To Provide a Secure Society for Human Lives and Properties across all the Geopolitical Zones through Sincere Dialogues and Conflict Resolutions*6)* To Increase Young People Participation in Civic Duties through Positive and Active Engagement*7)* To Boost Infrastructural Development through Government-Private Partnership* To Promote Wealth Creation through Investment in Local Production And Manufacturing*9)* To Improve Our International Reputation through Diplomatic Ties Review and Diaspora Engagement*10)* To Ensure Continuity in Development through Laid Down Sustainable Development Structure and Policies.*******-****************-*****Then on December 10, during our maiden convention, I became the National Publicity Secretary.I can look back and say 2016 was a year to remember for me. 2 Likes

Buhari n APC scattered my plans for 2016 bt it won't haapen again dis new year



I am in Charge 4 Likes

for me to be alive is the greatest achievement, so many did not make it.















Am grateful to God! 2 Likes

I entered northern market there by increasing my profit by 1200% 2 Likes

I decrease the rate I comment on NL



Just minding my business without giving a fu(k. 3 Likes

I drank 6bottles of beer 4 de first time nd walked straight home

God bless my family with a beautiful daughter...I automatically became a FATHER.. 9 Likes

1 I am alive.

2. I am alive.

3.I am alive.

4. I said I am alive......I am happy to be alive. 9 Likes 1 Share

