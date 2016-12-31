₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by Seuncoded(f): 10:38am
If I may ask, what will you remember 2016 for? What prominent achievement/progress did you make in 2016?
How did 2016 really change your life positively? What were your unforgettable moments in 2016?
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by Nutase(f): 10:39am
Na only nairaland o.
Next year no more nairaland.
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by jolak5(m): 10:47am
I became more confident....... I got a job..... I finished my nysc..... and I realised masturbating has been a majorvproblem all along
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by awoo47: 1:28pm
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by winkmart: 9:20pm
I learnt about BITCOINS... I will be forever grateful to my instincts. This has totally changed my lifestyle and the people I know... I live a MORE POSITIVE life now
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by tosyne2much(m): 9:21pm
I married this year with two kids
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by mebad(m): 9:21pm
2016 was a life changing year for me. So many things to be thankful. God is awesome
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by Janetessy(f): 9:21pm
I dropped my cheating Bf
Dude thinks he's that smart
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by BiafraBushBoy(m): 9:21pm
I had three some
I have to go confess to a sexy sister...
Off to confession
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by INTROVERT(f): 9:21pm
2016 was a blessed year for me. My achievements were as a result of God's great blessings. I got a very very good job in February got confirmed and promoted in August. The love of my life made first concrete steps to making me a Mrs. come 2017. My parents celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on 21st december. 2017 will be greater for us all by God's mercies.
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by mrphysics(m): 9:22pm
Got a girlfriend in 2016
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by ify2016: 9:22pm
This government made me not to rely on anyone. It made me to understand that the STREET IS REAL.
BUT FOR MMM, the case is adjourned till 14th
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by Uwaomaokey: 9:22pm
Nothing.
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by veekid(m): 9:22pm
deflowered 6 girls
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by Flashh: 9:22pm
I believe God will make 2017 a better year.
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by HIScraziness(m): 9:22pm
.
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by Omolabake111: 9:22pm
I invested in something that can last a life time
Hoping 2017 i wouldnt be single
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by BiafraBushBoy(m): 9:22pm
Janetessy:
And I took over... happy new yr from congo
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by 0ptional: 9:23pm
.........
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by UnknownT: 9:23pm
kai, financially, I was better of in 2015. 2016 was not it financially. I seriously need another source of income especially ones that pay in dollar. I need to enjoy this dollar/naira dance.
Health wise, I was only sick once( an achievement) in 2016
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by Sunnycliff(m): 9:23pm
On April second I met my Love!
In August, we formed the New Nigeria Vanguard with theme REBIRTH OF A NEW NIGERIA. Here is our agenda
*NNV 10 POINT ACTION PLAN*
*1)* To Tackle the Endemic Culture of Corruption Beginning with Political Office Holders.
*2)* To Drive the Spirit of Harmony between Cultural, Tribal, Religious and Experiential Diversities.
*3)* To Foster Sectorial Development through Economy Diversification
*4)* To Greatly Reduce Unemployment and Eliminate Underemployment through Job Creation, Entrepreneurship Sponsorship Programmes and Enforced Employee Protection Policies
*5)* To Provide a Secure Society for Human Lives and Properties across all the Geopolitical Zones through Sincere Dialogues and Conflict Resolutions
*6)* To Increase Young People Participation in Civic Duties through Positive and Active Engagement
*7)* To Boost Infrastructural Development through Government-Private Partnership
** To Promote Wealth Creation through Investment in Local Production And Manufacturing
*9)* To Improve Our International Reputation through Diplomatic Ties Review and Diaspora Engagement
*10)* To Ensure Continuity in Development through Laid Down Sustainable Development Structure and Policies.
*******-****************-*****
Then on December 10, during our maiden convention, I became the National Publicity Secretary.
I can look back and say 2016 was a year to remember for me.
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by Chikelue2000(m): 9:23pm
Buhari n APC scattered my plans for 2016 bt it won't haapen again dis new year
I am in Charge
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by ufuosman: 9:23pm
for me to be alive is the greatest achievement, so many did not make it.
Am grateful to God!
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by bettercreature(m): 9:24pm
I entered northern market there by increasing my profit by 1200%
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by Youngzedd(m): 9:24pm
I decrease the rate I comment on NL
Just minding my business without giving a fu(k.
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by Ten12: 9:25pm
I drank 6bottles of beer 4 de first time nd walked straight home
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by adioolayi(m): 9:25pm
God bless my family with a beautiful daughter...I automatically became a FATHER..
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by Moreoffaith(m): 9:25pm
1 I am alive.
2. I am alive.
3.I am alive.
4. I said I am alive......I am happy to be alive.
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by Vanpascore(m): 9:25pm
I should post it here??
|Re: What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? Share With Us by drered(m): 9:26pm
First million. First car. Got an apartment. Youth service. First NGO jab
