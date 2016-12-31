



"Our culture, our heritage.



Kogi is rich, our diversity can be one of our biggest advantages. It is why Governor Bello is determined to harness it.



Let us unite to build a stronger Kogi State."



These were the comments of a Facebook user while posting this photo of Governor Yahaya Bello in the midst of masquerades during a visit to Anyigba, Kogi State. Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2016/12/31/kogi-gov-yahaya-bello-spotted-with-masquerades-at-anyigba/ "Our culture, our heritage.Kogi is rich, our diversity can be one of our biggest advantages. It is why Governor Bello is determined to harness it.Let us unite to build a stronger Kogi State."These were the comments of a Facebook user while posting this photo of Governor Yahaya Bello in the midst of masquerades during a visit to Anyigba, Kogi State.