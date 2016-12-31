₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by tyokunbo(m): 4:19pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2016/12/31/kogi-gov-yahaya-bello-spotted-with-masquerades-at-anyigba/
"Our culture, our heritage.
Kogi is rich, our diversity can be one of our biggest advantages. It is why Governor Bello is determined to harness it.
Let us unite to build a stronger Kogi State."
These were the comments of a Facebook user while posting this photo of Governor Yahaya Bello in the midst of masquerades during a visit to Anyigba, Kogi State.
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by tyokunbo(m): 4:20pm
CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by BlackDBagba: 4:20pm
Fits in perfectly
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by yarimo(m): 4:26pm
Mtcheeew instead of him to be spotted at signing of workers salary.
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by smartag: 4:45pm
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by Rotentina(m): 4:45pm
Happy New Year in advance.
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by abokibozty: 4:45pm
They might be related
Just saying
D guy dey laugh sha
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by Splinz(m): 4:46pm
Lie Mohammed is that you on the left
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by ajbf: 4:46pm
Smh
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by wisefizz(m): 4:47pm
Oshey bello...
Oshey baddest
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by unite4real: 4:47pm
Masquerades on the alter
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by kettle84(m): 4:47pm
Buhari has indeed made governors in Nigeria useless.
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by Poorboy: 4:47pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by robay(m): 4:48pm
Just coming back from 1 mouth ban No worry I go hack Nairaland one day Trust me shebi una sabi ban person.
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by Thisis2raw: 4:48pm
It seems they have started recruiting people for that Lai Mohammed masquerade job.
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by MICHEALADEX(m): 4:50pm
Lai Muhammed initiative...for youth and tourism
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by dyangprof(m): 4:50pm
hmm masquerade self dey take picture.
modern change indeed
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by ubaobi: 4:50pm
Change is here... . .. Our youths are now gainfully employed in the masquerade sector.... Who says our govt is nt working
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by Lanretoye(m): 4:52pm
BlackDBagba:how nah
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by engrjosefz: 4:53pm
ok
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by mytime24(f): 4:53pm
Thisis2raw:haha
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by Pavore9: 4:53pm
kettle84:
In what sense?
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by Judolisco(m): 4:55pm
Na masquerade b ur achievement ba
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by Lekison(m): 4:55pm
wow...he finally meets his family
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by dazekid(m): 4:56pm
Hmmmm. Since when did the post of EXECUTIVE Governor become a ceremonial role in Nigeria abeg, I missed that memo men.
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by searay(m): 4:56pm
Of the five masquerades, which one is the governor?
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by pesinfada(m): 4:58pm
tradition
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by coolestchris(m): 4:58pm
Hmmm
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by papiwyte(m): 5:01pm
My culture my heritage, I rep kogi, Proudly an Igala.....
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:04pm
Happy celebration to them.
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by Soljaboi44(m): 5:04pm
Bad gangs
|Re: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) by Pebcak: 5:05pm
so there is a white man masquerade
