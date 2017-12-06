Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) (16555 Views)

One of the best building in Okene, kogi state. own by the present governor of kogi state AYB.

The house at unfinished stage

oh you mean Yahaya Bello the clueless one... 22 Likes

oh you mean Yahaya Bello the clueless one... if you think so

It is Finish

no no, it's just the beginning.



no no, it's just the beginning.

oh you mean Yahaya Bello the clueless one...

Governors in Nigeria must earn really big to build a house like that in two years 13 Likes

What has he done for the masses to warrant building himself such a magnificent building? .....What a symbol of shame to rising young leaders in the country 40 Likes 1 Share

worst governor in history 38 Likes 1 Share

Ah! Thank God. At last, a project had been commissioned in Kogi state after a long wait 44 Likes 1 Share

seeing billions of naira every month turns you to a criminal. So they can afford it.

ohhh you missed his first commissioning of Some KVA transformers.

this should be his third actually, the second was the soldiers quarter at Okene.

the guy try shay... lol

this should be his third actually, the second was the soldiers quarter at Okene.



ohhh you missed his first commissioning of Some KVA transformers.this should be his third actually, the second was the soldiers quarter at Okene.the guy try shay... lol

i tell you

They are not even hiding their corruption again.



I have never heard of any political leader in a sane country of the world did this unthinkable.



Kogi state's pathetic state may be a little better than Mr statute builder and big brother to Commissioner for Happiness and Couple Fulfilment sha.



I used to ponder on what Chinua Achebe meant by: "There was a country" Now I understand. 11 Likes

Reprobates(political leaders) as gifts. You bleed the masses just for your own gain!



Every single Nigerian deserves what they're going through in the hands of their leaders for selling their votes out and if these does not give them a voice of standing/speaking for their rights then To hell with Nigeria 1 Like

I see, that's why he doesn't care about the workers. Just there to build a nice mansion for himself... Keep it up bastard!



I am sure that will be one of his achievements that will be listed for his reelection.... 5 Likes 1 Share

When will we stop Celebrating all these thiefs? Imagine the clueless kogites jubilating with him. As if the house is for them to share. This man is notable for not paying workers salary, with the high rate of suicide in kogi State, this building alone is enof to drive all unpaid civil servants in the State to their early grave. EFCC will not see this one now cos their pay master has not asked "bingo" (EFCC) to go after him. I now know y he was welcoming herdsmen. Zombies over to you. 7 Likes 2 Shares

"Authority stealing pass armed robbery. Yes! Yes!! Yes!!!

We Africans we must do something about this robbery. Yes! Yes!! Yes!!!" Coined from Fela's Authority Stealing.



My people, the pen is indeed mightier than the sword.



Where are those enemies of Nigeria that are always chanting "there is hope for Nigeria"? Yes, they are enemies because if they aren't they would acknowledge that the present Nigerian system is demented, understand it and proffer practical solutions.



Truth is, life is not balanced. It is the existence of foolishness that makes wisdom to be much valued, desired and appreciated. Similarly, it is the existence of Nigeria (and the likes) that makes the advanced countries (like America) to be highly revered today. Otherwise, we would have thought that being at an advanced stage of development is the norm, but the likes of Nigeria (where mediocrity thrives greatly) have opened our eyes widely to see that the America, Britain et.al we see today are a result of a conscious, deliberate and relentless effort to make things work. 1 Like

What effrontery! 8 Likes

They steal our money and rub it on our face, That is African politicians for you.

Can we say the governor's salary alone is enough to build this magnificent edifice.

They will come back towards election period to eat and dine with the poor and share them rice for votes and we knowingly full well they are stealing our money will stilll vote for them because of the rice shared to us. 2 Likes

Samusu:

Ah! Thank God. At last, a project had been commissioned in Kogi state after a long wait

Yes o. The pple of Kogi state give glory to God for this dividend of democracy.

Congrats Sir... May God replenish the source.

The roads.

Smh.... Y didn't he complete it b4 becoming the governor?