One of the best building in Okene, kogi state. own by the present governor of kogi state AYB.
One of the best building in Okene, kogi state. own by the present governor of kogi state AYB.
what a stupendous exterior
mynd44 what a stupendous exterior
The house at unfinished stage
The house at unfinished stage
oh you mean Yahaya Bello the clueless one...
oh you mean Yahaya Bello the clueless one...
if you think so
uwa1:if you think so
It is Finish
It is Finish
no no, it's just the beginning.
adem30:no no, it's just the beginning.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by yarimo(m): 3:52pm
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by aolawale025: 3:56pm
Governors in Nigeria must earn really big to build a house like that in two years
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by stillondmatter: 3:58pm
What has he done for the masses to warrant building himself such a magnificent building? .....What a symbol of shame to rising young leaders in the country
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by Lekison(m): 3:59pm
worst governor in history
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by abu12: 4:13pm
another achievement to kogi state indigene
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by Samusu(m): 4:22pm
Ah! Thank God. At last, a project had been commissioned in Kogi state after a long wait
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by BeReaSonAble: 4:57pm
aolawale025:seeing billions of naira every month turns you to a criminal. So they can afford it.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by BeReaSonAble: 5:01pm
Samusu:ohhh you missed his first commissioning of Some KVA transformers.
this should be his third actually, the second was the soldiers quarter at Okene.
the guy try shay... lol
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by BeReaSonAble: 5:02pm
abu12:i tell you
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by datola: 9:22pm
They are not even hiding their corruption again.
I have never heard of any political leader in a sane country of the world did this unthinkable.
Kogi state's pathetic state may be a little better than Mr statute builder and big brother to Commissioner for Happiness and Couple Fulfilment sha.
I used to ponder on what Chinua Achebe meant by: "There was a country" Now I understand.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 9:23pm
Reprobates(political leaders) as gifts. You bleed the masses just for your own gain!
Every single Nigerian deserves what they're going through in the hands of their leaders for selling their votes out and if these does not give them a voice of standing/speaking for their rights then To hell with Nigeria
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by gurunlocker: 9:23pm
I see, that's why he doesn't care about the workers. Just there to build a nice mansion for himself... Keep it up bastard!
I am sure that will be one of his achievements that will be listed for his reelection....
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:23pm
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by MsChicxoxo: 9:24pm
Na wa o polithiefcians.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by Coded7: 9:25pm
When will we stop Celebrating all these thiefs? Imagine the clueless kogites jubilating with him. As if the house is for them to share. This man is notable for not paying workers salary, with the high rate of suicide in kogi State, this building alone is enof to drive all unpaid civil servants in the State to their early grave. EFCC will not see this one now cos their pay master has not asked "bingo" (EFCC) to go after him. I now know y he was welcoming herdsmen. Zombies over to you.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by Nevee: 9:25pm
"Authority stealing pass armed robbery. Yes! Yes!! Yes!!!
We Africans we must do something about this robbery. Yes! Yes!! Yes!!!" Coined from Fela's Authority Stealing.
My people, the pen is indeed mightier than the sword.
Where are those enemies of Nigeria that are always chanting "there is hope for Nigeria"? Yes, they are enemies because if they aren't they would acknowledge that the present Nigerian system is demented, understand it and proffer practical solutions.
Truth is, life is not balanced. It is the existence of foolishness that makes wisdom to be much valued, desired and appreciated. Similarly, it is the existence of Nigeria (and the likes) that makes the advanced countries (like America) to be highly revered today. Otherwise, we would have thought that being at an advanced stage of development is the norm, but the likes of Nigeria (where mediocrity thrives greatly) have opened our eyes widely to see that the America, Britain et.al we see today are a result of a conscious, deliberate and relentless effort to make things work.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 9:25pm
What effrontery!
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by Teewhy2: 9:25pm
They steal our money and rub it on our face, That is African politicians for you.
Can we say the governor's salary alone is enough to build this magnificent edifice.
They will come back towards election period to eat and dine with the poor and share them rice for votes and we knowingly full well they are stealing our money will stilll vote for them because of the rice shared to us.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by kennygee(f): 9:25pm
Yes o. The pple of Kogi state give glory to God for this dividend of democracy.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by kennynelcon(m): 9:26pm
Congrats Sir... May God replenish the source.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by Lovetinz(m): 9:26pm
The roads.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:27pm
Smh.... Y didn't he complete it b4 becoming the governor?
|Re: Yahaya Bello Unveils His House In Okene, His Hometown (Photos) by Fukafuka: 9:27pm
WTF!!! With which money...these people will not die well I swear
