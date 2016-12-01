₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,883 members, 3,284,323 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 December 2016 at 09:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House (16128 Views)
Boko Haram Commander Arrested In Ikorodu, Lagos / Bomb Blast At Borno Mosque Leaves 6 People Dead (graphic Photos) / Shettima At Borno Investment Building Abuja For Inspection (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by giles14(m): 6:26pm
Nigerian Army of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ in the north east on Friday night made a heavy breakthrough when it arrested a Caretaker Chairman of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno state, Alhaji Shettima Lawan Maina for hiding a top Boko Haram Commander (name withheld) in his house at 1000 housing estate along Maiduguri- Damaturu- Kano road. Sources have said.
The incident according to sources living at the same estate with the Chairman did not come to them as a surprise following the capture of Sambisa Forest, a stronghold of insurgents by troops that led to so many of the terrorists escaped to various places for safety.
Mafa Local Government is east and about 40 kilometres drive from Maiduguri the state capital which had witnessed series of deadly attacks by insurgents, before it was liberated by the military early last year.
A resident and neighbours of the LG boss said, the military and some security operatives stormed the house after getting an intelligence report that the top Boko Haram commander had sneaked into the house for safety.
Already the source said, both the top Boko Haram Commander and the Chairman have been detained in a military facility to enable thorough investigation as to how a wanted terrorist will sneak into the house of the Chairman, knowing fully well, that politicians of such caliber do not usually allow access to their house of abode.
When contacted for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku’s phone lines were not reachable, but a top security officer who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed the incident, stating that “The arrest and capture of the Caretaker Chairman and the wanted boko haram commander took place on Friday night following a tip off”.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/top-wanted-boko-haram-commander-arrested-borno-lg-chairmans-house/
1 Like
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by EYIBLESSN(m): 6:29pm
Ōjo gbògbò ní tí olé
1 Like
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by princemillla(m): 6:43pm
Good job.. The solutions to Nigeria problems lie wit Nigerians
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by delishpot: 6:46pm
They hide to save themselves but send others to blow themselves up
10 Likes
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by comshots(m): 6:46pm
The wanted bokoharam leader got access to the lg chairman home through the help of borno state Governor.
11 Likes
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by Eastactivist: 7:15pm
How do you guys know if this story is true?
1 Like
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by koladebrainiac(m): 7:18pm
Source?
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by veekid(m): 7:54pm
2017 will be great for Buhari
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by Noblesoul123: 7:55pm
Those with common sense know that the political class is involved in the whole matter. However, our leaders are acting as if all is well. In a serious society, the likes of Senator Ndume should be in jail by now
8 Likes
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by qualityGod(m): 7:55pm
New year vibe
1 Like
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by mistayeancah(m): 7:55pm
NAME WITHHELD. YEYE PEOPLE.
5 Likes
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by Ebuka478(m): 7:55pm
I hope they catch all of 'em boko haram sponsors. Great job NA, more power to ya elbow
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by Adaowerri111: 7:56pm
he might be ignorant
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by majour(m): 7:56pm
Photo evidence nko
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by Goldenheart(m): 7:57pm
2 Likes
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by Sealeddeal(m): 7:57pm
Northern Muslims and their Islamist terrorists. The North know the game they're playing in Boko haram.
8 Likes
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by ajbf: 7:58pm
APC knows something about Boko Haram.
7 Likes
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by Firefire(m): 7:58pm
Wonderful!
1 Like
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by nedu2000(m): 7:58pm
Like was found in senator ndume's place years back?hope he is made to face justice
1 Like
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by gurunlocker: 7:59pm
These people are the ones doing themselves..... they are only wasting innocent soldiers life
1 Like
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by Emmafrancis: 7:59pm
Dem dem
1 Like
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by blackberlin: 7:59pm
Of course, there's not a way Boko Haram would have thrived for so long without funding and back-up from northern politicians. I won't be surprised when senators and governors start getting arrested. One by one will God expose and punish them all, they have too much blood on their hands.
2 Likes
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by Dindondin(m): 8:00pm
He's part of the new year gifts. I recommend that He should be boiled & served to IDP Camp people
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by Olukokosir(m): 8:00pm
Hmmmmm...
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by beautiesplace: 8:01pm
Impressive!!!
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by Boyooosa: 8:01pm
wetin the LG Boss wan tell us? we are watching in 3D!
|Re: Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House by Dekmoli: 8:02pm
koladebrainiac:
LGA Officials Protest Against Dino Melaye In Kogi / CBN-Hajj Brouhaha: Tale Of A Country And Her Religious Bigots. / Xmas Day Bombing: How Kabiru Sokoto Was Rearrested
Viewing this topic: detosho(m), realmindz, exlinkleads(f), promisealor(f), gentl01, kulboy(m), Archmed, frugal(m), emmanuel2015, Gwazah(m), kcsider, eitsei(m), Aringon(m), QuotaSystem, kinzodigital, sparklebee, giles14(m), Janet101(f), UnknownT, GoldenJAT(m), DrWhizy(m), MichaelSokoto(m), Rilwayne001, nwapee(m), varmint, Prinxxdave(m), ibbkiddsx, Exciton(m), donsaint2(m), kenonze(f), PROVERBZ(m), wasak(m), kaso0(m), mrnuur(m), Donlittle(m), Horus(m), ralmix(m), Hotsemo, drajjay, Twizzy30(m), gtim4uall, Beress(m), darelar(m), jeezym00re, destino24(m), Mekus6599(m), shenney, Bari22(m), DjAndroid, cheddahboy(m), ReubenE(m), okosodo, DAramis and 229 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3