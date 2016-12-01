Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) (20853 Views)

SOURCE: They were pictured at Stephanie Coker's wedding yesterday. Are they back together? I can't say for now but will keep you all posted... By the way, how do you see the photo? Comment belowSOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2016/12/tiwa-savage-and-teebillzz-pictured.html 3 Likes





Mehn, they are still in love. See this photo here>> http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2016/12/tiwa-savage-and-teebillzz-pictured.html I'm really happy for them! 1 Like

Good for them

Who has that so we should fry beans Mame Pls?

nice

it's not easy to stay alone after tasting the joy of marriage; abeg deh fück unasefs dey go. I can see Tee Billz's right hand approaching Tiwa's right Bobby, is that her tweaking pointit's not easy to stay alone after tasting the joy of marriage; abeg deh fück unasefs dey go. 2 Likes 1 Share

2017...looking forward to good things ahead... Let the past stay in the past. 1 Like

2017 beginning on a new/beautiful note for them. I wish them well! 1 Like

And so. Make we cry? 2 Likes

2017 is starting on a beautiful note. Good for them 2 Likes



2017 will be exciting 2017 will be exciting

Good! i see a new begining. Love conqueres any misunderstanding.

Who dey epp. 3 Likes

Ehn nau we don see dem. So where the alert wey enter my account

let them accept that they weren't matured for marriage when they spewed trash about themselves on the internet .

awwww, so cute i pray they come back together...#I believe in the power of love

okay continue...

Edible caterring don dey sour abi...lol

Good for them.

I almost gave a fck



Good one

See dem dey don miss that tin 4 Likes