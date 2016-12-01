₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,883 members, 3,284,323 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 December 2016 at 09:17 PM

Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) (20853 Views)

Braless Stephanie Coker Flaunts Tips, Fans Complain As She Slams Them / Nigerian Celebrities at Stephanie Linus' "Dry" Movie Premiere / Rita Dominic Stuns At Stephanie Linus' Movie Premiere (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 6:57pm
They were pictured at Stephanie Coker's wedding yesterday. Are they back together? I can't say for now but will keep you all posted... By the way, how do you see the photo? Comment below

SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2016/12/tiwa-savage-and-teebillzz-pictured.html

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 6:57pm
I'm really happy for them! kiss kiss

Mehn, they are still in love. See this photo here>> http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2016/12/tiwa-savage-and-teebillzz-pictured.html

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by BlackDBagba: 7:10pm
Good for them
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by lifezone247(m): 7:33pm
Who has that so we should fry beans Mame Pls?
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Frankchidi(m): 7:33pm
nice
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by visit5959: 7:33pm
generate your personalized wish from you to your loved ones, using the link on the image

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by veekid(m): 7:33pm
I can see Tee Billz's right hand approaching Tiwa's right Bobby, is that her tweaking point tongue
it's not easy to stay alone after tasting the joy of marriage; abeg deh fück unasefs dey go.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Zabilon007(m): 7:34pm
2017...looking forward to good things ahead... Let the past stay in the past.

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by VickyRotex(f): 7:34pm
2017 beginning on a new/beautiful note for them. I wish them well! cool

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by muller101(m): 7:34pm
And so. Make we cry?

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by freshness2020(m): 7:34pm
2017 is starting on a beautiful note. Good for them

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by nbright: 7:35pm
sad sad sad sad sad
2017 will be exciting
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Promismike(m): 7:35pm
Good! i see a new begining. Love conqueres any misunderstanding.
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by rtmajayi: 7:35pm
http://www.nairaland.com/3548477/tiwa-savage-tee-billz-spotted
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by tigonana: 7:35pm
Who dey epp.

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by oshe11(m): 7:35pm
cud be my last post of d yr..... so wanna use dis to tank u all for bein u.
dose dat will nt read dis post
dose dat liked my post
dose dat quoted
dose dat wish dey cud unlike me
d mod dat banned me
dose i quarrelled wit
dose dat made me life, et al
And not Forgetin CHELSEA FOR MAKING ME DAY





I WISH U ALL A WONDEROUS NEW YEAR

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by promisealor(f): 7:35pm
muller101:
And so. Make we cry?
You must not comment
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Daslim180(m): 7:36pm
Ehn nau we don see dem. So where the alert wey enter my account
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by kettle84(m): 7:36pm
let them accept that they weren't matured for marriage when they spewed trash about themselves on the internet .
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by unclezuma: 7:36pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by iamFaity(f): 7:36pm
awwww, so cute i pray they come back together...#I believe in the power of love
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by hilaomo(m): 7:36pm
okay continue...
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Nobody: 7:37pm
Edible caterring don dey sour abi...lol
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by INTROVERT(f): 7:37pm
Good for them.
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Adaowerri111: 7:38pm
I almost gave a fck
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by promisealor(f): 7:38pm
Thread wey me first create
Lalasticlala is cheating cry cry

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Kezsman(m): 7:38pm
Good one
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Whizkeey(m): 7:38pm
See dem dey don miss that tin

4 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Rapuru14: 7:38pm
Family Over Everything
No marriage without flaws - our ability to tolerate, endure and to love keeps it going.
Welcome Back Mr and Mrs TBilz

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Photo Showing D’banj Illuminati Involvement? / Anna Banner And Her Daughter In Matching Outfits / Me, Mama G And Bob Manuel Udokwu

Viewing this topic: vickertony(m), Favorite1, Lanty01(m), johnaruson(m), Ojestas(m), Nigayoyo, officialteemi(m), Beey(f), sholay2011(m), Abayor7, danmasani101, BlackMystery(f), shamecurls, johncasey1(m), chemashie(m), BabaO2, link2ok(m), tenderlaw(m), atikubaba(m), uzuede4(f), fxtreme(m), alibaba1995(m), Becina(f), papiwyte(m), Dreambeat, freezyprinzy(m), Bec(f), harpahrah(m), Adbash, ezechueze(m), kokosheen(m), shenney, Mrsprof(f), Stretchi(m), ableguy(m), drajjay, carammel(f), 9jaflaver, Kfed4ril(m), bobojoshua(m), OnPointMan, EverestdeBliu(m) and 241 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.