₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,883 members, 3,284,323 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 December 2016 at 09:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) (20853 Views)
Braless Stephanie Coker Flaunts Tips, Fans Complain As She Slams Them / Nigerian Celebrities at Stephanie Linus' "Dry" Movie Premiere / Rita Dominic Stuns At Stephanie Linus' Movie Premiere (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 6:57pm
They were pictured at Stephanie Coker's wedding yesterday. Are they back together? I can't say for now but will keep you all posted... By the way, how do you see the photo? Comment below
SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2016/12/tiwa-savage-and-teebillzz-pictured.html
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 6:57pm
I'm really happy for them!
Mehn, they are still in love. See this photo here>> http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2016/12/tiwa-savage-and-teebillzz-pictured.html
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by BlackDBagba: 7:10pm
Good for them
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by lifezone247(m): 7:33pm
Who has that so we should fry beans Mame Pls?
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Frankchidi(m): 7:33pm
nice
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by visit5959: 7:33pm
generate your personalized wish from you to your loved ones, using the link on the image
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by veekid(m): 7:33pm
I can see Tee Billz's right hand approaching Tiwa's right Bobby, is that her tweaking point
it's not easy to stay alone after tasting the joy of marriage; abeg deh fück unasefs dey go.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Zabilon007(m): 7:34pm
2017...looking forward to good things ahead... Let the past stay in the past.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by VickyRotex(f): 7:34pm
2017 beginning on a new/beautiful note for them. I wish them well!
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by muller101(m): 7:34pm
And so. Make we cry?
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by freshness2020(m): 7:34pm
2017 is starting on a beautiful note. Good for them
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by nbright: 7:35pm
2017 will be exciting
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Promismike(m): 7:35pm
Good! i see a new begining. Love conqueres any misunderstanding.
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by rtmajayi: 7:35pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by tigonana: 7:35pm
Who dey epp.
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by oshe11(m): 7:35pm
cud be my last post of d yr..... so wanna use dis to tank u all for bein u.
dose dat will nt read dis post
dose dat liked my post
dose dat quoted
dose dat wish dey cud unlike me
d mod dat banned me
dose i quarrelled wit
dose dat made me life, et al
And not Forgetin CHELSEA FOR MAKING ME DAY
I WISH U ALL A WONDEROUS NEW YEAR
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by promisealor(f): 7:35pm
muller101:You must not comment
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Daslim180(m): 7:36pm
Ehn nau we don see dem. So where the alert wey enter my account
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by kettle84(m): 7:36pm
let them accept that they weren't matured for marriage when they spewed trash about themselves on the internet .
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by unclezuma: 7:36pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by iamFaity(f): 7:36pm
awwww, so cute i pray they come back together...#I believe in the power of love
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by hilaomo(m): 7:36pm
okay continue...
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Nobody: 7:37pm
Edible caterring don dey sour abi...lol
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by INTROVERT(f): 7:37pm
Good for them.
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Adaowerri111: 7:38pm
I almost gave a fck
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by promisealor(f): 7:38pm
Thread wey me first create
Lalasticlala is cheating
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Kezsman(m): 7:38pm
Good one
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Whizkeey(m): 7:38pm
See dem dey don miss that tin
4 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Pictured Together At Stephanie Coker's Wedding (Photo) by Rapuru14: 7:38pm
Family Over Everything
No marriage without flaws - our ability to tolerate, endure and to love keeps it going.
Welcome Back Mr and Mrs TBilz
2 Likes
Photo Showing D’banj Illuminati Involvement? / Anna Banner And Her Daughter In Matching Outfits / Me, Mama G And Bob Manuel Udokwu
Viewing this topic: vickertony(m), Favorite1, Lanty01(m), johnaruson(m), Ojestas(m), Nigayoyo, officialteemi(m), Beey(f), sholay2011(m), Abayor7, danmasani101, BlackMystery(f), shamecurls, johncasey1(m), chemashie(m), BabaO2, link2ok(m), tenderlaw(m), atikubaba(m), uzuede4(f), fxtreme(m), alibaba1995(m), Becina(f), papiwyte(m), Dreambeat, freezyprinzy(m), Bec(f), harpahrah(m), Adbash, ezechueze(m), kokosheen(m), shenney, Mrsprof(f), Stretchi(m), ableguy(m), drajjay, carammel(f), 9jaflaver, Kfed4ril(m), bobojoshua(m), OnPointMan, EverestdeBliu(m) and 241 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10