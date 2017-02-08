₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,827 members, 3,442,978 topics. Date: Monday, 27 March 2017 at 03:33 PM

Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) (8023 Views)

Teebillz Set For Rehab As Tiwa Savage Returns To Work / Flavour & Anna Banner Dedicate Their Daughter In Enugu (photo) / A Star-Struck Fan Cries As Tiwa Savage Paid Her A Surprise Visit (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by gistyinka(m): 12:44pm
Nigerian pop star and Mavin Records/Roc Nation act Tiwa Savage and her husband Tunji Balogun a.k.a Teeblizz dedicate their son Jamil at the House of the Rock Church, in Lagos yesterday.

Tiwa Savage's son Jamil was sported in '' Agbada '' looking all shades of cute at the ceremony which was attended by Stephanie Coker, her husband Olumide, and Life Coach Lanre Olusola.

Tiwa Savage and Teebliz Dedicate Their Son, Jamil in Church

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by gistyinka(m): 12:50pm
More pictures...

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by vizkiz: 12:52pm
I am going to deactivate my account if this makes Frontpage. Bet it with me angry



******modified******


It is now clear lalasticlala wants me to deactivate my account. Someone cannot play with you again? cry

Nairalanders should decide. Click like if you like me and want me to stay.

Click share if you want me to get the fück off.... If them born you well click undecided

1 Like 33 Shares

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by agitator: 1:00pm
hmmmmmmm,

4 9ja devil sef dey go church. lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by gistyinka(m): 1:03pm
vizkiz:
I am going to deactivate my account if this makes Frontpage angry

My Oga Why Now?
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by vizkiz: 1:07pm
gistyinka:


My Oga Why Now?

Watin concern us with child dedication? Will that stop people from jumping into the lagoon? grin

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by prela(f): 1:23pm
dedication bii ti bawo is he a new baby, or is he just entering the church for the 1st time?

11 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by gistyinka(m): 1:24pm
vizkiz:


Watin concern us with child dedication? Will that stop people from jumping into the lagoon? grin

Broda no vex oooo, CBN don fix dollar rate @365

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by enemmo(f): 2:18pm
grin grin


Get ready


vizkiz:
I am going to deactivate my account if this makes Frontpage angry

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by unclezuma: 3:04pm
Again
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by nokiaba3(m): 3:04pm
the lady that said her church refused to dedicate her baby should ask tiwa on ig the name if her church am sure the church will gladly do it for her.grin

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by LagosismyHome(f): 3:04pm
Surprised they are just dedicating him in church .... he over 1 years and most dedications are babies

Also the kiss kiss part for church . Not to tell a mum when to kiss her pickin. But any need for that at that time .

Well people of this world like me would always have a comment grin

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by michaelwilli(m): 3:04pm
I tot dey are separated. Celebs and their mumu is classical

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 3:05pm
May he grow to be relevant in Christ and the world at large in Jesus name.
prela:
dedication bii ti bawo is he a new baby, or is he just entering the church for the 1st time?
It's not compulsory to dedicate a child while they are still suckling, though that's the normal norm now. In the bible samuel was dedicated after his mum weaned him.

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by burkingx(f): 3:05pm
grin

5 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by Rexnegro(m): 3:05pm
I will bath Unclad if thread has more than 20 pages
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 3:05pm
House of the rock or house on the rock?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by flyca: 3:05pm
vizkiz:
I am going to deactivate my account if this makes Frontpage. Bet it with me angry
About time cool

4 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 3:06pm
It's alright. Not that I care, it's just for fp
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by moses93(m): 3:06pm
vizkiz:
I am going to deactivate my account if this makes Frontpage angry
then you have to be fast about it o, its already in front page if am not mistaken!

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by JewelRegi(f): 3:06pm
When people were dedicating their babies when they are 3 months were where they.
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by Alexebo(m): 3:06pm
OK...........
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by wellmax(m): 3:06pm
vizkiz:
I am going to deactivate my account if this makes Frontpage. Bet it with me angry
Deactivate

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by burkingx(f): 3:06pm
grin grin grin

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by jchioma: 3:06pm
Handsome boy. So happy for the maturity both parents exhibited to put away pride and their ugly past to work things out. Marriage truly is for matured.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by burkingx(f): 3:06pm
grin cheesy cheesy

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by Anthony0094(m): 3:06pm
vizkiz:
I am going to deactivate my account if this makes Frontpage. Bet it with me angry

We are waiting o

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by charlesdun42(m): 3:07pm
after all is said and done... we're all humans afterall
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by izzou(m): 3:07pm
grin

Busted

Am sure a mod did this to dare you

Chai
vizkiz:
I am going to deactivate my account if this makes Frontpage. Bet it with me angry

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by MrTypist: 3:07pm
Yeh all who believeth,

A yoloba demon is born.

Go onto the world and multiply.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by sunsewa16: 3:07pm
why church,I thought they're Muslims even the child name sounds asuch.
Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by b3llo(m): 3:07pm
vizkiz:
I am going to deactivate my account if this makes Frontpage. Bet it with me angry
better do it now

5 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ebuka Vs Katung / Nigerian Celebrities Should Be Ashamed / New Miss Africa Usa Has Been Crowned: Ghyslaine Tchouaga

Viewing this topic: oluakinyinka(m), burkingx(f), Oyingold, gracein, AmigoDeDon(m), Jessykells, sulley(m), kulkris(m), JMK9600(f), ikotun1987(m), Seanherck, Adagba1, dimeji1(m), lafuria1(m), iamkunleajayi, jabbo(m), PulseWeb, agitator, nabegibeg, AdamuUcheOla, holluphemydavid(m), beaaty, nossycheek(f), kufre2010, adonbilivit, jamesharryson(m), Wadosky(m), Hisvoice(m), bigzic(m), ToriBlue(f), ogaJona(m), pacesetter247, koksybrown, nextstep(m), justino57(m), Gratia(f), Welcomme, kelly4kelly, Darsty99, ozuone(m), AROI, Ncsamuel(m), tunery004(m), mexioni, Maawitemi, Ball22, ticker(m), makers360, GoldenOla(m), bodivi, Swiftlee(m), Faizee32, chomxy(f), teegirl085, lebete3000, seunlayi(m), ChristyG(f), Ernest777(m), missiret(f), ThetrueWord, diacetyl(m), meflow, darekayng, abukaokab, samobaba(m), kokowe(m), Victory1989, bladeAnders(m), babyface224(f), door2(m), ice25(f), OShepherd(m), orovo98(m), ferviddesmond(m), Pidgin2(f), decency17, lifeispeace(f), Chukzee26(m), Adex7004(m), inubala, blaksril(m), digitite, peacesamuel94(m), Vahya(m), pato405, shakurkings(m), emmchi(m), magarchi, ArabianPrince, splendore(m), RealHaute, veritas2001, josessybj, davidtbom, modest65, youngibeh(m), thisisayus(m), Abam01, Jacksparr0w127, Lipgloss24(f), Mosaku147, chi2015, wessey(m), omotolly22(f), Flowerlady01, scully95, emperor272(m), dreamwords, kolcity, Achile1515, Fiwasayo(f), Ersan, MendeZ(m), Vires, oglalasioux(m), Onyeka8, georgementday(m), ayooluniran(m), thumpsupautos(m), LAFO(f), ola1982(m), jpmoriarti(m), Aladeokin1(m), Bibi294(f), Mrlaju(m), Ruler2, tekel(m), keyanZuzer, nicerichard05, chinex276(m), femi4(m) and 209 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.