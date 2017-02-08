₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,827 members, 3,442,978 topics. Date: Monday, 27 March 2017 at 03:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) (8023 Views)
Teebillz Set For Rehab As Tiwa Savage Returns To Work / Flavour & Anna Banner Dedicate Their Daughter In Enugu (photo) / A Star-Struck Fan Cries As Tiwa Savage Paid Her A Surprise Visit (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by gistyinka(m): 12:44pm
Nigerian pop star and Mavin Records/Roc Nation act Tiwa Savage and her husband Tunji Balogun a.k.a Teeblizz dedicate their son Jamil at the House of the Rock Church, in Lagos yesterday.
Tiwa Savage's son Jamil was sported in '' Agbada '' looking all shades of cute at the ceremony which was attended by Stephanie Coker, her husband Olumide, and Life Coach Lanre Olusola.
Tiwa Savage and Teebliz Dedicate Their Son, Jamil in Church
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by gistyinka(m): 12:50pm
More pictures...
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by vizkiz: 12:52pm
I am going to deactivate my account if this makes Frontpage. Bet it with me
******modified******
It is now clear lalasticlala wants me to deactivate my account. Someone cannot play with you again?
Nairalanders should decide. Click like if you like me and want me to stay.
Click share if you want me to get the fück off.... If them born you well click
1 Like 33 Shares
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by agitator: 1:00pm
hmmmmmmm,
4 9ja devil sef dey go church.
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by gistyinka(m): 1:03pm
vizkiz:
My Oga Why Now?
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by vizkiz: 1:07pm
gistyinka:
Watin concern us with child dedication? Will that stop people from jumping into the lagoon?
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by prela(f): 1:23pm
dedication bii ti bawo is he a new baby, or is he just entering the church for the 1st time?
11 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by gistyinka(m): 1:24pm
vizkiz:
Broda no vex oooo, CBN don fix dollar rate @365
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by enemmo(f): 2:18pm
Get ready
vizkiz:
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by unclezuma: 3:04pm
Again
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by nokiaba3(m): 3:04pm
the lady that said her church refused to dedicate her baby should ask tiwa on ig the name if her church am sure the church will gladly do it for her.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by LagosismyHome(f): 3:04pm
Surprised they are just dedicating him in church .... he over 1 years and most dedications are babies
Also the kiss kiss part for church . Not to tell a mum when to kiss her pickin. But any need for that at that time .
Well people of this world like me would always have a comment
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by michaelwilli(m): 3:04pm
I tot dey are separated. Celebs and their mumu is classical
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 3:05pm
May he grow to be relevant in Christ and the world at large in Jesus name.
prela:It's not compulsory to dedicate a child while they are still suckling, though that's the normal norm now. In the bible samuel was dedicated after his mum weaned him.
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by burkingx(f): 3:05pm
5 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by Rexnegro(m): 3:05pm
I will bath Unclad if thread has more than 20 pages
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 3:05pm
House of the rock or house on the rock?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by flyca: 3:05pm
vizkiz:About time
4 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 3:06pm
It's alright. Not that I care, it's just for fp
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by moses93(m): 3:06pm
vizkiz:then you have to be fast about it o, its already in front page if am not mistaken!
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by JewelRegi(f): 3:06pm
When people were dedicating their babies when they are 3 months were where they.
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by Alexebo(m): 3:06pm
OK...........
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by wellmax(m): 3:06pm
vizkiz:Deactivate
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by burkingx(f): 3:06pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by jchioma: 3:06pm
Handsome boy. So happy for the maturity both parents exhibited to put away pride and their ugly past to work things out. Marriage truly is for matured.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by burkingx(f): 3:06pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by Anthony0094(m): 3:06pm
vizkiz:
We are waiting o
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by charlesdun42(m): 3:07pm
after all is said and done... we're all humans afterall
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by izzou(m): 3:07pm
Busted
Am sure a mod did this to dare you
Chai
vizkiz:
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by MrTypist: 3:07pm
Yeh all who believeth,
A yoloba demon is born.
Go onto the world and multiply.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by sunsewa16: 3:07pm
why church,I thought they're Muslims even the child name sounds asuch.
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Dedicate Jamil, Their Son In Church (Photos) by b3llo(m): 3:07pm
vizkiz:better do it now
5 Likes
Ebuka Vs Katung / Nigerian Celebrities Should Be Ashamed / New Miss Africa Usa Has Been Crowned: Ghyslaine Tchouaga
Viewing this topic: oluakinyinka(m), burkingx(f), Oyingold, gracein, AmigoDeDon(m), Jessykells, sulley(m), kulkris(m), JMK9600(f), ikotun1987(m), Seanherck, Adagba1, dimeji1(m), lafuria1(m), iamkunleajayi, jabbo(m), PulseWeb, agitator, nabegibeg, AdamuUcheOla, holluphemydavid(m), beaaty, nossycheek(f), kufre2010, adonbilivit, jamesharryson(m), Wadosky(m), Hisvoice(m), bigzic(m), ToriBlue(f), ogaJona(m), pacesetter247, koksybrown, nextstep(m), justino57(m), Gratia(f), Welcomme, kelly4kelly, Darsty99, ozuone(m), AROI, Ncsamuel(m), tunery004(m), mexioni, Maawitemi, Ball22, ticker(m), makers360, GoldenOla(m), bodivi, Swiftlee(m), Faizee32, chomxy(f), teegirl085, lebete3000, seunlayi(m), ChristyG(f), Ernest777(m), missiret(f), ThetrueWord, diacetyl(m), meflow, darekayng, abukaokab, samobaba(m), kokowe(m), Victory1989, bladeAnders(m), babyface224(f), door2(m), ice25(f), OShepherd(m), orovo98(m), ferviddesmond(m), Pidgin2(f), decency17, lifeispeace(f), Chukzee26(m), Adex7004(m), inubala, blaksril(m), digitite, peacesamuel94(m), Vahya(m), pato405, shakurkings(m), emmchi(m), magarchi, ArabianPrince, splendore(m), RealHaute, veritas2001, josessybj, davidtbom, modest65, youngibeh(m), thisisayus(m), Abam01, Jacksparr0w127, Lipgloss24(f), Mosaku147, chi2015, wessey(m), omotolly22(f), Flowerlady01, scully95, emperor272(m), dreamwords, kolcity, Achile1515, Fiwasayo(f), Ersan, MendeZ(m), Vires, oglalasioux(m), Onyeka8, georgementday(m), ayooluniran(m), thumpsupautos(m), LAFO(f), ola1982(m), jpmoriarti(m), Aladeokin1(m), Bibi294(f), Mrlaju(m), Ruler2, tekel(m), keyanZuzer, nicerichard05, chinex276(m), femi4(m) and 209 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21