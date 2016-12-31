Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Are The Significance Of Going To Church Every 31st Of December? (1171 Views)

My wife just put a call through that I should make sure I'm home before 11pm so we can go to church for cross over night. Funny enough I don't go to church, in fact I did not attend single church service or programs throughout 2016.

lifezone247:

In fact I'm in bar since, watching premier league games and still there watching Liverpool vs man city.

9ja women sha.... Jus try honour her as she no dey bug u forsunday service. 9ja women sha.... Jus try honour her as she no dey bug u forsunday service. 4 Likes

9ja women sha.... Jus try honour her as she no dey bug u forsunday service. yea I will bro, but is it that important? Or necessary? yea I will bro, but is it that important? Or necessary?

Bros I can bet dt u attend church more dan I do. I no knw wetin dem dey do for dere.









I jus go based on rare invitations. Bros I can bet dt u attend church more dan I do. I no knw wetin dem dey do for dere.I jus go based on rare invitations. 1 Like

I jus go based on rare invitations. lols, bros I no dey attend at all o, the last I attended is like 4 years ago and that's same cross over night at winners. lols, bros I no dey attend at all o, the last I attended is like 4 years ago and that's same cross over night at winners.

To pray to Yahweh for a Better "Year" For Nigeria better than the last funny Enough it doesn't Work!!!



Am still waiting for when Nigerians would really realize that no God would come from up and start fixing your country for you... Its left to us jare... To pray to Yahweh for a Better "Year" For Nigeria better than the last funny Enough it doesn't Work!!!Am still waiting for when Nigerians would really realize that no God would come from up and start fixing your country for you... Its left to us jare... 6 Likes

Somehow I just don't like that phrase 'cross over night'. It sounds weird to me. Its cool to go for mass or church service and stay till 12:01am on January 1st, but just don't call it cross over or whatever. For me every night of my life is a cross over night. I attend mass 7pm to 10pm on dec 31st and then 8am to 10am on January 1st. Very okay by me.

No significance jawe,all this pastor just dey scam us to make more money.Why can't they give us prayer points and encourage us to pray at home. . .

















In other news my street carnival will start after the cross over, you are cordially invited.



Venue: Ishadare Street,Mushin, Lagos State of Nigeria.

People go to Church for different reasons 1 Like

To pray to Yahweh for a Better "Year" For Nigeria better than the last funny Enough it doesn't Work!!!



Am still waiting for when Nigerians would really realize that no God would come from up and start fixing your country for you... Its left to us jare... IF U NO WAN PRAY NO WAHALA WE GO STILL PRAY 4 U BUT 4 UR MIND TAKE NOTE SAY... IF U NO WAN PRAY NO WAHALA WE GO STILL PRAY 4 U BUT 4 UR MIND TAKE NOTE SAY...

Many africans are more or less, over-religious. 1 Like

Thats the wacked mentality of Nigerians



Overly religious but morally decayed



Even some people havent gone to church throughout this year....but would go to watch night.... for what exactly? Smh



Im going to pray at the comfort of my home.



2017 is tomorrow like another day.

Africans are just too religious. Infact, religion is over rated on africa. My mum and siblings have gone to church, Dad and step siblings are in the sitting room praying and singing at the expense of my own peace because they are just disturbing me. Jan 1st is like every other day to me.





Meanwhile, I will just enjoy their meat and foods tomorrow.

No significant.



Tomorrow (next year) is just a normal day like every other day, I wonder why people stress themselves praying for new things, new life in cross over night when you can do that everyday by working to improve your daily life.



We will start hearing "new year new me".

Me no know o.... My own significance is, I don catch one fine babe... Girls no dey use eye see fine boys.. .



Signs of many cwent for 2017.. . Marriage should chill small.

I'm here in my room, thinking of what to do in 2017 to make it better than 2016. Some are there making noise inside my ears because a church is just opposite my door. Well, time shall tell sha.

Happy New Year family and friends.



Sammy Gyang It's for thanksgiving, expectancy, & to cross over with God. There's no better way to switch to a New Year than with our creator.Happy New Year family and friends.Sammy Gyang

Well, my family and I cross over in the sitting room. Make e no be like say our family no sabi God naWell, my family and I cross over in the sitting room.

Leave 2016 jor. 2017 I luv u.



Christians go to church every 31st December to give special thanks to Janus - January was named after him - for taking them to the next year. In ancient Roman religion and mythology, Janus is the god of beginnings and transitions, thence also of gates, doors, doorways, endings and time. He is usually a two-faced god since he looks to the future and the past. The Romans dedicated the month of January to Janus. His most apparent remnant in modern culture is his namesake, the month of January.Christians go to church every 31st December to give special thanks to Janus - January was named after him - for taking them to the next year.

A is ds ur handiwork bro?.... is ds ur handiwork bro?....

In fact I'm in bar since, watching premier league games and still there watching Liverpool vs man city.

My wife just put a call through that I should make sure I'm home before 11pm so we can go to church for cross over night. Funny enough I don't go to church, in fact I did not attend single church service or programs throughout 2016.

Lalasticlala you dey go church so? Cos I knw say seun no dey go just to waste your time there!



nothing much just to waste your time there!nothing much

There are 2 evils holding Nigeria back, they are religion and corruption. These 2 evils are not mutually exclusive, one breeds the other i.e. everywhere you see one of them, if you look carefully, the other is hiding somewhere close.

Atheist fud is ready o

David Quote Psalm 122..then u will know why its neccesary to be in church on December 31st..