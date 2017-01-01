₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by DaudaAbu(m): 9:01am
The Nigeria Police on Saturday said it would establish a mobile police base in Kafanchan to address security problems in Southern part of Kaduna State.
http://punchng.com/fg-establish-mobile-police-base-southern-kaduna-ig/
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by bonechamberlain(m): 9:05am
Will that stop the killings.
"FG to establish" probably after they have killed thousands
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by GoggleB(m): 9:09am
Establish what?
After many lives has been lost.
All I know is Buhari hate Christians.
Quote me unnecessarily and thunder fire ur hand Dis new year.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by Godfullsam(m): 9:09am
Good idea as far as it will help put a permanent end to killings in southern Kaduna. I was in a vehicle last week Friday , I saw a man weeping like a toddler. He was lamenting how herdsmen invaded his village killing his pregnant wife, two kids and his aged parent.
He only managed to escape from kafanchan to abuja. The clothes he was wearing are only property left with him, everything gone ....
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by DaudaAbu(m): 9:13am
GoggleB:
Yet he appointed peopl like babachir the SGF and the sport minister, see how they have been representing the gov't
Better late than never. Should he hav allowed BH to continue in north east becos many lives had been lost?
Rem too that the kafanchan axis crisis didnt also start with this gov't, even though it happens off and on
Also read the this guys comment below
Khohen
1 Like
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by GoggleB(m): 9:15am
DaudaAbu:Did the fight against BH just started when he came?
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by krasican(m): 9:17am
GoggleB:
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by GoggleB(m): 9:17am
Godfullsam:So disheartening.
Only God can console him.
Those killings were brutal.
1 Like
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by Atiku2019: 9:20am
Thank You NPF
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by ImperialYoruba: 9:20am
Bullshyyte! They are building it only to serve as escape route for fulani. When Southern Kaduna go after them in revenge this mopol will serve as cover, das all! Police and army is the first place Hausa and fulani run to for cover when they cause trouble and the heat is returned. They cant stand heat at all but they love aggression.
4 Likes
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by Rapmoney(m): 9:40am
Despite the fact that today is the first day of 2017, I will not fail to say that the police IG is a hopeless fool!!! It is in Nigeria that agencies and public office holders take actions after the havoc has been created! The tension has been there for a long time but they were waiting for it to happen.
4 Likes
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by newheart2(m): 9:40am
good
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by akoredebadru(m): 9:40am
Good to be maximum security in d north, infact am fear of educating in d north..
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by jazinogold(m): 9:41am
Onyeabo base or Man O War base is better!
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by visit5959: 9:41am
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by iamteegee: 9:41am
Idiotic buharia are you serious? After all the killing! Yah mad sorry to say ..............where is my chicken.. Mommy
1 Like
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by Princejebs(m): 9:41am
AFICI
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by hakeem4(m): 9:41am
Abeg send them there
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by cyberguy72(m): 9:42am
Southern Kaduna Youth are cowards I despise them,wot do they HV to loose if they fight back.Dem go Waiit tire 4D Dullard to rescue them.
4 Likes
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by LordGuru1: 9:42am
Is long overdue.
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by keypad1: 9:43am
Nonsense.........this country is just useless. After some time they will abandon that unit.
1 Like
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by Mynky: 9:43am
Nonsense after all the killings!!!
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by newheart2(m): 9:44am
good, u must protect Christians from vampires
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by Pavore9: 9:44am
Arrests needs to be made and have them prosecuted.
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by keypad1: 9:45am
They want Jesus to come and fight for them. Like agatu people
cyberguy72:
1 Like
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by keypad1: 9:46am
Dont be sorry. Buhari is truely mad
iamteegee:
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by lovat(m): 9:48am
That's not a solution to bringing the culprits to book. This is a Failed Country
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by shamecurls: 9:50am
Great move in the right direction....
Just loving the way counter measures re been taken in this administration
1 Like
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by hardywaltz(m): 9:55am
good
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by mindtricks: 9:55am
Belated rubbish!
Government is happy to as usual, not account for the lives wasted or nail and punish the murderers who will always have their way.
Belated rubbish!
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by kingdompropty: 9:55am
Shior. I will do. I will build. I will construct. When will they start doing sef?
Sambisa - Military base.
Southern Kaduna- Police Base.
South south - Navy Base .
South East - Maybe Anti - Terrorists Camp.
Nonsense.
|Re: FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP by Khohen: 9:56am
There is another one "Rapid Respond Squad formation" to be built in Southern Kaduna (Gonni Gora) just immediately b4 Kaduna city and additional six (6) nationwide, in Rivers(Aba-PH Rd),Aguleri (Anambra State), Lagos-Ibadan Highway, Bogoro(Bauchi state), Funtua (Kastina State), Riyom(Plataeu State).
All these contracts were recently awarded and work to begin this January. It a massive project so watch out if your area is mentioned.
