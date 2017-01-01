Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP (3944 Views)

The Nigeria Police on Saturday said it would establish a mobile police base in Kafanchan to address security problems in Southern part of Kaduna State.



The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, announced this to news men during a fact finding visit to the trouble area.



“ From the discussion I had with Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-rufai, we have decided to station a mobile police base in Kafanchan.



“We are here to see things for ourselves so that we have a lasting peace in the whole area.’’



The IGP said a panel had been set up to investigate the crisis in the area thoroughly, including the allegation that 800 people were killed in the crisis.



Idris said some of the reports on Southern Kaduna were exaggerated.



He said most of the leadership of the villages had a lot to contribute to peace and unity of the area.



“Some of the community leaders need to be cautioned. They are contributing to creating situation that does not exist.’’



He said the police were committed to restore lasting peace and later met with community leaders in the area.



The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Operation Harmony aimed at restoring lasting peace in southern Kaduna was inaugurated on Dec. 24.





Will that stop the killings.



"FG to establish" probably after they have killed thousands 2 Likes

Establish what?

After many lives has been lost.



All I know is Buhari hate Christians.

He only managed to escape from kafanchan to abuja. The clothes he was wearing are only property left with him, everything gone .... Good idea as far as it will help put a permanent end to killings in southern Kaduna. I was in a vehicle last week Friday , I saw a man weeping like a toddler. He was lamenting how herdsmen invaded his village killing his pregnant wife, two kids and his aged parent.He only managed to escape from kafanchan to abuja. The clothes he was wearing are only property left with him, everything gone....

Yet he appointed peopl like babachir the SGF and the sport minister, see how they have been representing the gov't



Better late than never. Should he hav allowed BH to continue in north east becos many lives had been lost?



Rem too that the kafanchan axis crisis didnt also start with this gov't, even though it happens off and on



Also read the this guys comment below



There is another one "Rapid Respond Squad formation" to be built in Southern Kaduna (Gonni Gora) just immediately b4 Kaduna city and additional six (6) nationwide, in Rivers(Aba-PH Rd),Aguleri (Anambra State), Lagos-Ibadan Highway, Bogoro(Bauchi state), Funtua (Kastina State), Riyom(Plataeu State).



Yet he appointed peopl like babachi the SGF and the sport minister, see how they have been representing the gov't



Better late than never. Should he hav allowed BH to continue in north east becos many lives had been lost? Did the fight against BH just started when he came? Did the fight against BH just started when he came? 2 Likes

Establish what?



Answer-- Police Base





All I know is Buhari likes everybody.

Quote me and God we bless the works of ur hand Dis new year.

Good idea as far as it will help put a permanent end to killings in southern Kaduna. I was in a vehicle last week Friday , I saw a man weeping like a toddler. He was lamenting how herdsmen invaded his village killing his pregnant wife, two kids and his aged parent.



He only managed to escape from kafanchan to abuja. The clothes he was wearing are only property left with him, everything gone ....



So disheartening.

Only God can console him.

Thank You NPF

Bullshyyte! They are building it only to serve as escape route for fulani. When Southern Kaduna go after them in revenge this mopol will serve as cover, das all! Police and army is the first place Hausa and fulani run to for cover when they cause trouble and the heat is returned. They cant stand heat at all but they love aggression. 4 Likes

Despite the fact that today is the first day of 2017, I will not fail to say that the police IG is a hopeless fool!!! It is in Nigeria that agencies and public office holders take actions after the havoc has been created! The tension has been there for a long time but they were waiting for it to happen. 4 Likes

good

Good to be maximum security in d north, infact am fear of educating in d north..

Onyeabo base or Man O War base is better!

? After all the killing ! Yah mad sorry to say ..............where is my chicken.. Mommy Idiotic buharia are you serious? After all the killing! Yah mad sorry to say..............where is my chicken.. Mommy 1 Like

Abeg send them there

Southern Kaduna Youth are cowards I despise them,wot do they HV to loose if they fight back.Dem go Waiit tire 4D Dullard to rescue them. 4 Likes

Is long overdue.

Nonsense.........this country is just useless. After some time they will abandon that unit. 1 Like

Nonsense after all the killings!!!

good, u must protect Christians from vampires

Arrests needs to be made and have them prosecuted.

Southern Kaduna Youth are cowards,wot do they HV to loose if they fight back.Waiting 4D Dullard to rescue them. They want Jesus to come and fight for them. Like agatu people 1 Like

Idiotic buharia are you serious ? After all the killing ! Yah mad sorry to say ..............where is my chicken.. Mommy Dont be sorry. Buhari is truely mad

That's not a solution to bringing the culprits to book. This is a Failed Country 2 Likes

Great move in the right direction....



Just loving the way counter measures re been taken in this administration





good

Belated rubbish!



Government is happy to as usual, not account for the lives wasted or nail and punish the murderers who will always have their way.



Belated rubbish!

Shior. I will do. I will build. I will construct. When will they start doing sef?



Sambisa - Military base.



Southern Kaduna- Police Base.



South south - Navy Base .



South East - Maybe Anti - Terrorists Camp.



Nonsense.