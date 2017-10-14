Obi of Onitsha Ofala Festival is one event in the south-east that attracts the foreigners, political and ruling class to pay homage to the Obi of Onitsha.



It is usually a week long event that see people coming at their day of choice within the period. This is the greatest gathering of Igbos from far and near to show respect to one of oldest dynasties in the black Africa- the Obi of Onitsha.



