|Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by AmericanQuarter: 6:12pm On Oct 13
Obi of Onitsha Ofala Festival is one event in the south-east that attracts the foreigners, political and ruling class to pay homage to the Obi of Onitsha.
It is usually a week long event that see people coming at their day of choice within the period. This is the greatest gathering of Igbos from far and near to show respect to one of oldest dynasties in the black Africa- the Obi of Onitsha.
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by AmericanQuarter: 6:15pm On Oct 13
Gathering of people from far and near.
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by lordimmaogidi(m): 6:18pm On Oct 13
Obiano the murderer of his people
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by AmericanQuarter: 6:19pm On Oct 13
Ndi Eze and umu Ada Igbo
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by crackerspub: 6:19pm On Oct 13
lordimmaogidi:
U need Yaba left asap
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by AmericanQuarter: 6:25pm On Oct 13
Glo telecommunication is the major sponsors of the carnival.
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by gidgiddy: 6:28pm On Oct 13
I like the way Onitsha chiefs wear the feather on the back rather than on the side
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by Kingbet: 6:36pm On Oct 13
Ndi anambra
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by GuyWise(m): 6:38pm On Oct 13
What then Happens to the Igbo traditional attaire
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by AmericanQuarter: 7:28am
Images from Onitsha Ofala festival.
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by raker300: 7:32am
Anambra has grown into the most thriving state in Nigeria.
Classic example of doing so much with so little
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by AmericanQuarter: 7:33am
People from across the country at Ofala festival. Lalasticlala
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by nairaman66(m): 11:37am
Impressive Photos!
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by Nathdoug(m): 11:37am
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by morikee(m): 11:38am
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by SojiCash(m): 11:38am
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by kokomaster3d: 11:40am
Interesting.
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by kay29000(m): 11:42am
Cool one.
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by billbonesmd(m): 11:42am
Otapiapia is cheap, patronise a brother
morikee:
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by czaratwork: 11:43am
ogbe ndida
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by Adaumunocha(f): 11:43am
Obiano is Working....
|Re: Obiano, US Consular General At Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival In Onitsha- PICS by Throwback: 11:45am
Ok
