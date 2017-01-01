₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,718,066 members, 3,284,903 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 January 2017 at 11:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges (3672 Views)
Consumers Groan As Prices Of Bread Hit N150 For Smallest Size / Wrong Charges Made On My Account By FCMB / Consumer Protection Council Orders Dstv To Compensate Consumers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by metroblogger: 10:13am
Chicken consumers in Asaba on Sunday expressed displeasure over the hike in charges for processing the commodity by butchers.
A survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Abraka Market revealed that the price for processing one chicken had gone up from N100 to N200.
Mrs Cynthia Uchenna, a resident, said that she used to pay N100 to have one bird processed but was now told to pay N200, adding that the 100 per cent increase was too much.
“Prices of all commodities have shot up because of recession. Will the President also be blamed for the hike in this ordinary service?,” she asked.
According to her, the butchers have no reason to increase the charges because the time and energy spent on processing one chicken has not increased.
Another consumer, Mrs Ejiro Ugbaja, also argued that there was no reason for the increase, noting that the butchers were just exploiting the consumers because of the festive period.
But a butcher, Mr Abdul Hamisu, said that the service charge was hiked because the season presented the best opportunity for them to make more money.
Hamisu explained that the rush for the commodity and the long queue gave rise to the price increase.
He said that consumers who kicked against the increase failed to realise that the amount of pressure mounted on them by the consumers had also doubled.
“How many of these women come to the market to buy chicken before this season?,” he asked.
However, another butcher, Mr Jelili Mafara, said that they decided to increase the charges because more people strayed into the business during festive periods.
According to him, because of the increase in number of butchers the number of chicken he processed in a day during the yuletide had dropped.
He said that he used to process up to 30 birds a day during festive periods in the past, but that the number had dropped to about 20.
Mafara also attributed the hike in the charges to the increase in price of firewood used in boiling the water for the processing.
“If you are not careful this time, you might end up regretting at the close of work,” he said. (NAN)
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/chicken-consumers-flay-increased.html
cc: lalasticlala mynd44
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by peculiar3(m): 10:42am
...can't believe this, ftc
first ever in 5 years on nairaland
3 Likes
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Dongreat(m): 10:42am
While we were all shouting loudly early this morning in euphoria, we all forgot that "RECESSION" is a reality. Like a frustrated man, we all drank alcohol to end our depression only to wake up to see it tripled in a bucket load. It's N505/$1 and will still increase, rate of unemployment is abysmal without prospective solutions, Food prices is ludicrous resulting to a change of diet plans to a half (morning) - 1(evening) formation, salaries are reducing below the laughable minimum wages of N18500, a high percentage is waiting with high hopes on the resumption of MMM (a Ponzi scheme), and the loud voices of false hope are increasing, being preached at worship centre because it's what we have been hearing or better said among our "Natural Resources" since 1960. Now this is the reality on ground fellow Nigerians.
HAPPY NEW YEAR just like since 1960 - 2017. Welcome to reality.
1 Like
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Kyase(m): 10:42am
Bring the chicken and I'll gladly MURDER it for you for free.
Or turn to vegetarian....
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by engrdosmen01(m): 10:42am
FTC in 2017. I dedicate it to my Creamy wife. Happy new year.
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by okedoyinolabisi(f): 10:42am
buy and process yourself na, abi na by force?
5 Likes
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Marksule(m): 10:43am
Hmmm Naija
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by donvicky2007: 10:44am
Lol
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by palsenator(m): 10:44am
You are not complaining about the increment in the prices of birds but the processing charge which is even optional. Price of everything is increasing and they also need to raise it but 100% is a bit high. The clueless one at Aso rock caused all these and the ripple effect of his vision less administration is what you are seeing. Let us praise that we all should have a better 2017 in good health and wealth and above all that baba bubu will get things right so we won't be paying #200 for processing charge on our birds.
1 Like
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Kyase(m): 10:45am
Dongreat:
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Kyase(m): 10:45am
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by ceejay80s(m): 10:45am
Na by force to chop chicken ?
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by LordGuru1: 10:47am
peculiar3:That's the feeling bro.
Unprecedentedly improves the sweetness of Egusi Soup, Ugwu Soup, Eforiro, Edikaikong, etc.. Have you ever enjoyed the deliciousness of Caribbean style flavoured Smoked Fish before? Good news is, it's now very affordable not like before when only the rich could reach for it!
With just N1,300 treat yourself to a tasty new Year! You deserve it. Especially if you live in Asaba, PortHarcout, Onisha, Abuja, Lagos, Kano, etc. Call to place your Order now: 08034743999, 08126653143 You can also start making massive early this Year by being our Distributor/Reseller, limited space available.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by dhardline(m): 10:47am
Abeg make una no start this new year with all this stories of hike in prices biko, it's too early.
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Donsammi(m): 10:48am
new year vibes
lala
lala
4 Likes
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Vincent5231: 10:48am
Toto just de hungry me to fuckc
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by hemucology(m): 10:48am
I am killing RAM Talkless of chicken
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by drinkgarri: 10:48am
Not surprised, a bag of satchet water is now #200.no be by force to eat chicken,just enjoy yourself with what you have, plan bigger this year so that my December you will kill elephant for new year without stress
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Coldfaya(m): 10:49am
it is only natural. they also buy things which have obviously increased so someone has to bear the cost. this thing is a chain reaction and I only pity salary earners cos salary is fixed while every other thing is skyrocketing
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by SalomonKane: 10:49am
It's always about money.
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by GaggleNSwallow: 10:50am
And this becomes news
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Bluetooth2: 10:50am
If you can't pay, you can as well eat the chicken with the feather.
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by opius: 10:50am
I don't think is much
1 Like
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by lordizak(m): 10:51am
it has always being like that during festivities.
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by BIGTinfotech: 10:52am
Carry your chicken home and process na
1 Like
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Taiwo20(m): 10:53am
okedoyinolabisi:
Abi?
1 Like
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Omagzee(m): 10:54am
.
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Taiwo20(m): 10:55am
They should try to locate the lady that went viral by killing a goat/ram.
She would gladly give them tips
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Realdeals(m): 10:55am
Nigerians are always complaining about everything, this is one of our major problem. Blaming someone else for their problem.
2 Likes
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Adeoba10(m): 10:59am
Wu want space?
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Daniel058(m): 10:59am
Lol
|Re: Chicken Consumers Flay Increased Processing Charges by Daniel058(m): 10:59am
peculiar3:Chai! I can't believe Peoples still celebrate Ftc in 2017, Eww! What if you come make fp?
How Can I Receive My Payment Online? / Portrait Artist In Lagos Nigeria / Gtbank Airtime Recharge Via Mobile Number
Viewing this topic: Jollymich(m), femojie(m), Oseniade(m), frosbel2, Odaveboy(m), Harbioye(m), ugochukwufrenzy(m), townplanner, adonbilivit, KingHenry2, temmy6996(m), Gboliwe, Artistree, BarexB, Melvinsofty, mrmaze(m), nellybadas, Tbagwell1(m), obi4eze, Frazercrib(m), Whizkel(m), celestialAgent(m), Festysnow, luminouz(m), optimised, 1stCitizen, IVORY2009(m), awollowo, Seunvense(m), Ijaya123, STEKENT, MagicEmpire, consultancy(m), Handsomecole(m), janefarms2015, JustK, shamecurls, maxinvile79(m), sola12(m), Maslow80, Tonycharles79, kogiguy(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6