http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/photos-amina-mohammed-visits-niger.html



Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed spent her new year in the creeks, in the Niger Delta to address the issues on the ND CleanUP. See photos below

Happy New Year to her and Niger Deltans.



Niger Delta Clean-up? What clean up?



Yes any effort by the FG to clean up and develop the region is welcome. But Why do we allow the problem of pollution persist both from equipment failure and sabotage (theft,militancy,vandalism)? We are cleaning up what will eventually spill in no distant time? There are root,remote and immediate causes of these spills and releases. These must first be addressed.



There must be moves to address the two main issues around the spills first and then the clean up will have sustained impacts and meets it purpose. Without this we will keep cleaning up more spills than necessary.



The problem in the Delta is from all Levels. Federal, State, Local, Individual, Militant Groups etc. Each has failed woefully. With one problem at one level triggering problems in other levels. Till date there is no know road map to develop this region or even Nigeria. Hardly is there control of development. Roads till today, in 2016, are still constructed without side walks etc. What have the State Governors and Local Government Chairmen done? Check their payroll and you will find thousands of Ghost Workers. Children and relatives of politicians,earning salaries without adding any value and many many many other problems. How have the Governors in these regions created value and invited investments into their States?



Infact where does one start...



Happy New Year Jare. Let us not start with complaints.

Happy New year

One of the only two Buhari's apointees that i so like. Always looks smart and beautiful.



Hope she visits the real damaged areas not the ones considered accessible. 12 Likes

. Joke of the year!!!







Niger Deltans...come and see oh





They said one woman lyk dat,enterd ur creeks o



Do u pple have two creeks? Cos I was expecting to see the Militants in the creeks,that she entered!





Joke of the year!!!

Niger Deltans...come and see oh

They said one woman lyk dat,enterd ur creeks o

Do u pple have two creeks? Cos I was expecting to see the Militants in the creeks,that she entered!

Or is the creeks now an amusement park?

Instead of insulting mr buhari and his cabinet 24/7, well a good prayer for the nation would have been really better, but what do I know? We can't all be pessimists who never sees anything good about the president, their country, etc. some of us will always stand for what is right, and for now, buhari is on track.



Nice one there mrs Amina Mohammed. For the first time in Nigeria, Niger/delta is given genuine and sincere attention by the FG, something even there "son" didn't give them.

I love this woman..... No wonder she's been picked by the UN. But abeg madam drop new year goodies for boys oooo



I can see my leader there Hon. Celestine Akpobari 4 Likes

That's no creek 1 Like 1 Share

Y

hope she is not kidnapped.... Creekshope she is not kidnapped....

fiizznation:

Instead of insulting mr buhari and his cabinet 24/7, well a good prayer for the nation would have been better, but what do I know? We can't all be pessimists who never sees anything good about the president, their country, etc. some of us will always stand for what is right, and for now, buhari is on track.



Nice one there mrs Amina Mohammed. For the first time in Nigeria, Niger/delta is given genuine and sincere attention by the FG, something even there "son" didn't give them.

abokii i know you don't do new year ( since your own new year don pass) please respect other people's day and do us a favor

gerrarahia and go and sell gworo because no tuwo shinkafa for a lazy Internet addicted mallam.



abokii i know you don't do new year ( since your own new year don pass) please respect other people's day and do us a favor

gerrarahia and go and sell gworo because no tuwo shinkafa for a lazy Internet addicted mallam.

kiss the truth

fiizznation:

A wise man always keep mute if he doesn't have any sensible thing to say Words Words 1 Like

So , what makes her visit significant.....?? Iike what





see slum and someone will say that their bombings are not justified mehnn these guys are really suffering

Niger Deltans pls be not deceived by this visit because Buhari is not ready to improve on anything within the Region 1 Like 1 Share

metro4:

Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed spent her new year in the creeks, in the Niger Delta to address the issues on the ND CleanUP. See photos below



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/photos-amina-mohammed-visits-niger.html



cc: lalasticlala mynd44 the only minister that is really working, she is going to be missed after taking that UN's job

the only minister that is really working, she is going to be missed after taking that UN's job

*modified* nairaland is so full of negativity...the dude above me is a true definition of pessimist

fiizznation:

A wise man always keep mute if he doesn't have any sensible thing to say

a wise abokii should focus on his gworo business since that's the source of his livelihood

fiizznation:

something even there "son" didn't give them. Its a new year (2017)...I don't think we need this 1 Like

Nice one.

Good one.



We at Jadon Entertainment in collaboration with Jadon Music want to use this New Year to surprise our fans and well-wishers.

OK good

Why didn't we even vote this woman in as president instead of that demon from Daura 1 Like

ShakaZullu:

[s][/s]

lol. How old are you?

I wish this woman would just run for President! How can we have people like Ngozi Iweala, Oby Ezekewsili, Femi Adesina, Chukwuma Soludo etc and still be in endless state of quagmire? May God bless us with positive leaders in 2017 and going forward...

tje whole of naija is a creek abeg.

see same sand sand and uncompleted houses everywhere.

wee see these all in ghettos across the federation

Good news keep coming this new year