|PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by metro4: 12:17pm
Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed spent her new year in the creeks, in the Niger Delta to address the issues on the ND CleanUP. See photos below
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by OmaniPadmeHum: 12:18pm
Happy New Year to her and Niger Deltans.
Niger Delta Clean-up? What clean up?
Yes any effort by the FG to clean up and develop the region is welcome. But Why do we allow the problem of pollution persist both from equipment failure and sabotage (theft,militancy,vandalism)? We are cleaning up what will eventually spill in no distant time? There are root,remote and immediate causes of these spills and releases. These must first be addressed.
There must be moves to address the two main issues around the spills first and then the clean up will have sustained impacts and meets it purpose. Without this we will keep cleaning up more spills than necessary.
The problem in the Delta is from all Levels. Federal, State, Local, Individual, Militant Groups etc. Each has failed woefully. With one problem at one level triggering problems in other levels. Till date there is no know road map to develop this region or even Nigeria. Hardly is there control of development. Roads till today, in 2016, are still constructed without side walks etc. What have the State Governors and Local Government Chairmen done? Check their payroll and you will find thousands of Ghost Workers. Children and relatives of politicians,earning salaries without adding any value and many many many other problems. How have the Governors in these regions created value and invited investments into their States?
Infact where does one start...
Happy New Year Jare. Let us not start with complaints.
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by villareal15(m): 12:19pm
Happy New year
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by baybeeboi: 12:21pm
One of the only two Buhari's apointees that i so like. Always looks smart and beautiful.
Hope she visits the real damaged areas not the ones considered accessible.
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by softMarket(m): 12:23pm
. Joke of the year!!!
Niger Deltans...come and see oh
They said one woman lyk dat,enterd ur creeks o
Do u pple have two creeks? Cos I was expecting to see the Militants in the creeks,that she entered!
Or is the creeks now an amusement park?
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by fiizznation(m): 12:25pm
Instead of insulting mr buhari and his cabinet 24/7, well a good prayer for the nation would have been really better, but what do I know? We can't all be pessimists who never sees anything good about the president, their country, etc. some of us will always stand for what is right, and for now, buhari is on track.
Nice one there mrs Amina Mohammed. For the first time in Nigeria, Niger/delta is given genuine and sincere attention by the FG, something even there "son" didn't give them.
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by duas4real: 12:25pm
I love this woman..... No wonder she's been picked by the UN. But abeg madam drop new year goodies for boys oooo
I can see my leader there Hon. Celestine Akpobari
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by baybeeboi: 12:26pm
softMarket:
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by fiizznation(m): 12:27pm
softMarket:A wise man always keep mute if he doesn't have any sensible thing to say
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by nbright: 12:29pm
That's no creek
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by famousbowale: 12:29pm
Y
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by IVORY2009(m): 12:30pm
Creeks hope she is not kidnapped....
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by ShakaZullu(m): 12:30pm
fiizznation:
abokii i know you don't do new year ( since your own new year don pass) please respect other people's day and do us a favor
gerrarahia and go and sell gworo because no tuwo shinkafa for a lazy Internet addicted mallam.
kiss the truth
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by faaz24: 12:31pm
fiizznation:Words
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by FreeSpirited(m): 12:32pm
So , what makes her visit significant.....?? Iike what
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by ShakaZullu(m): 12:32pm
mehnn these guys are really suffering
see slum and someone will say that their bombings are not justified
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by awa(m): 12:33pm
Niger Deltans pls be not deceived by this visit because Buhari is not ready to improve on anything within the Region
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by Arizonaguy(m): 12:34pm
metro4:the only minister that is really working, she is going to be missed after taking that UN's job
*modified* nairaland is so full of negativity...the dude above me is a true definition of pessimist
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by ShakaZullu(m): 12:34pm
fiizznation:
a wise abokii should focus on his gworo business since that's the source of his livelihood
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by faaz24: 12:34pm
Its a new year (2017)...I don't think we need this
fiizznation:
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by Pavore9: 12:35pm
Nice one.
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by datola: 12:35pm
Good one.
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by Classicjadon(m): 12:35pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by Thisis2raw: 12:36pm
OK good
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by idupaul: 12:36pm
Why didn't we even vote this woman in as president instead of that demon from Daura
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by fiizznation(m): 12:37pm
ShakaZullu:lol. How old are you?
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by freeborn76(m): 12:39pm
I wish this woman would just run for President! How can we have people like Ngozi Iweala, Oby Ezekewsili, Femi Adesina, Chukwuma Soludo etc and still be in endless state of quagmire? May God bless us with positive leaders in 2017 and going forward...
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by 2shur: 12:40pm
tje whole of naija is a creek abeg.
see same sand sand and uncompleted houses everywhere.
wee see these all in ghettos across the federation
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by visit5959: 12:42pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by adenine02: 12:43pm
Good news keep coming this new year
|Re: PHOTOS: Amina Mohammed Visits Niger Delta Creeks On New Year Day by NOETHNICITY(m): 12:43pm
softMarket:
