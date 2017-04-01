₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by Jajayi: 4:06pm
Governor of Bayelsa state, Henry Seriake Dickson, pictured Enjoying a Local Boat Ride In the Creeks of Niger Delta....
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by coolcharm(m): 4:11pm
Area
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by Amarabae(f): 4:14pm
I have never seen this man commissioning a completed project in his state!
#incompetent.
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by eezeribe(m): 4:18pm
Blue boat milk
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by Funlordjnr: 4:18pm
So gorillas can paddle canoes too? Interesting!
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by ZombieTERROR: 4:19pm
Amarabae:Can't u see him right there commissioning the creek
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by eezeribe(m): 4:19pm
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by folarinmiles(m): 4:29pm
@d first pic
Have you seen an obuko(billy goat) licking urine before?
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by Jajayi: 4:35pm
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by Jajayi: 4:50pm
More Photos
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by annnikky(f): 5:03pm
Y are they stirring at d creek like that maybe fish ate someone there or maybe he want to commission d creek
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by AbuEzeFemi(m): 6:46pm
wow great news tourism
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by DCMIX(m): 7:09pm
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by iluvdonjazzy: 7:09pm
see em K leg sef
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by jeromzy(m): 7:10pm
He wants to buy the creek
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by OKUCHI11(m): 7:10pm
and this poo made front page . . . who snap am... Jeremy Bentham Jeremy Bentham
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by paradigmshift(m): 7:10pm
militant no dey catch militant... my people
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by oshe11(m): 7:10pm
Buhari shud emulate im n go to sambisa ALONE
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by Ppresh2017(f): 7:10pm
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by aribisala0(m): 7:10pm
I am a zentuman......... from Izon.
I can zump into the water and cash many fisses
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by ipobarecriminals: 7:11pm
yes alone those @ the back are spirit
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by Progressive01(m): 7:11pm
See mouth like turkey.
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by tens4real(m): 7:12pm
did he swim in the water? this one that his cloth is all wet...............
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by EgunMogaji(m): 7:12pm
Only if Crocodiles/Alligators can be summoned at will
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by galaxy4rep(m): 7:12pm
Thief....!
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by iluvdonjazzy: 7:12pm
why is he wet, abi he swim for inside d water
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by DCMIX(m): 7:12pm
Amarabae:if u complain, u will die.
If u don't complain, u will die.
Ajeku Iya nio je...
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by Dandsome: 7:13pm
Okay. What next? Is that why he was voted?
I'm really losing it. Why are Nigerians like this? Why do we like celebrating mediocrity?
A governor paddles a boat alone, so what??
Seun, I just tire for you o.
Is this what this forum has come down to?
Can't you just post something educational, where our younger ones can learn something from instead of this rubbish? I mean, the educational stuff will still draw traffic...!!!
Seun please kindly monitor your mods before they make Nairaland look like 2go of blessed memories
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by Lukenitheooo6: 7:13pm
lemme me hear he was alone
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by Elnino4ladies: 7:14pm
Very useless governor
|Re: Governor Dickson Enjoying A Boat Ride In Niger Delta Creeks. PICS by airex(m): 7:14pm
Amarabae:Weldone Mrs. Project supervisor. Have u ever been to his state before?
