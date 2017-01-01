₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Some unknown gunmen have abducted a traditional ruler in Kogi, a family source said in Lokoja on Sunday.
The monarch, whose name was given as Alhaji Isah Achuja, the Ohi of Ajaokuta, was returning from Lokoja, the state capital, on Saturday when his vehicle was intercepted on the Lokoja-Ajaokuta road at gunpoint and the ruler taken to an unknown destination.
A member of the royal family, who did not want his name in print, told newsmen that an aide to the traditional ruler and his driver narrowly escaped being hit by the bullets of the abductors.
He said the abductors had already contacted the family and demanded a N20 million ransom.
The State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Williams Aya, said the incident had not been reported to the command.
He, however, promised that police would swing into action in a bid to to rescue the monarch as soon as the details of the abduction were available.
Source: https://yaanews.com/gunmen-abduct-kogi-traditional-ruler-demand-n20m-ransom
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by hungryboy(m): 4:43pm
This kidnappers no get joy oh, Dem no even wait make new year even start sef, I pray the monarch is found and released safe and sound
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by kheengjay(m): 4:51pm
BLOOD OF HABAKKUK
BE LIKE THIS PEOPLE DEY LEARN WORK YOU NO SEE LOCATION TO KIDNAP NA KOGI YOU GO LOL I JUST PITY DEM CUS D THUNDER WEY GO FIRE DEM DEY ROAD DEY PRICE GALA
MEANWHILE HAPPY NEW YEAR FOLKS ....ME AM up in here LIKE
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by Nutase(f): 5:09pm
Again?
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by Redomi(m): 5:40pm
Wetin concern me?
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by Janetessy(f): 5:53pm
Hmmmumm
Why would someone wanta to start this new year with Crime ?
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by goslowgoslow: 5:54pm
Kidnappers no dey get new year resolution.
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by AkinPhysicist: 5:54pm
Blood of Habbakuk
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by akoredebadru(m): 5:54pm
when there is unemployment, things will become more harder
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by Ariel20: 5:55pm
Are our traditional rulers this powerless?
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by Babzilla: 5:55pm
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 5:55pm
Eeyah....where dıd those that gıves a Bleep go?
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by AngelicBeing: 5:56pm
And so shld we fry beans
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by samtee37(m): 5:58pm
It's to early nw
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by Deicide: 6:00pm
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by banana4nana(m): 6:00pm
I think say nija don better ..... God
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by hedonistic: 6:01pm
Redomi:When your own wahala come, na so others go "mind their business" while you wail and shed tears of blood and despair. Can I hear a loud amen from you?
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by Silentscreamer(f): 6:01pm
Dis country is so messed up right now.
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by Princess4ng(f): 6:02pm
OK... Happy New year Nairalanders
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by Handsomecole(m): 6:03pm
Dem no even wait make the New Day finish!!! Shebi Christmas has gone nah, whatelse again do they want.
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by Pavore9: 6:04pm
When those criminals will be arrested, they will begin to plead for mercy.
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by ajimotoke(m): 6:04pm
hmmmm.......nawa o ..this is new year o
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by Benblaq(m): 6:04pm
N20m only?
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by DESNAT(m): 6:04pm
How won't there be kidnapping, when MMM is gone?
All these kidnappers has been doing MMM since and we heard no noise.
MMM come back 14th and these will stop
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by shamecurls: 6:06pm
20m Only!
Those kidnappers re church-rats
Why take such high level risk for a meager
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by adebayo201: 6:08pm
This kind of news is too early oh. New Year na ein we dey oh
I hope he will be released untouched
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by kendiddy(m): 6:08pm
YaaNews:him get am..even if him no get him sabi person wey get
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by Chiedu4Trump: 6:09pm
FULANI HERDSMEN
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by Danny287(m): 6:10pm
Chai why would people start the year with kidnapping na wa o
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by happy2017: 6:12pm
|Re: Gunmen Abduct Kogi Traditional Ruler- Ohi Of Ajaokuta Demand N20m Ransom by princesweetman2(m): 6:13pm
DATS DIA BIZNESS.
BUT MEANWHILE, JANETESSY! Y AM I EVERYWHERE YOU GO?
