The monarch, whose name was given as Alhaji Isah Achuja, the Ohi of Ajaokuta, was returning from Lokoja, the state capital, on Saturday when his vehicle was intercepted on the Lokoja-Ajaokuta road at gunpoint and the ruler taken to an unknown destination.



A member of the royal family, who did not want his name in print, told newsmen that an aide to the traditional ruler and his driver narrowly escaped being hit by the bullets of the abductors.



He said the abductors had already contacted the family and demanded a N20 million ransom.



The State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Williams Aya, said the incident had not been reported to the command.



He, however, promised that police would swing into action in a bid to to rescue the monarch as soon as the details of the abduction were available.



This kidnappers no get joy oh, Dem no even wait make new year even start sef, I pray the monarch is found and released safe and sound 1 Like

BLOOD OF HABAKKUK





BE LIKE THIS PEOPLE DEY LEARN WORK YOU NO SEE LOCATION TO KIDNAP NA KOGI YOU GO LOL I JUST PITY DEM CUS D THUNDER WEY GO FIRE DEM DEY ROAD DEY PRICE GALA





MEANWHILE HAPPY NEW YEAR FOLKS ....ME AM up in here LIKE 1 Like 1 Share

Again?

Wetin concern me? 1 Like

Hmmmumm













Why would someone wanta to start this new year with Crime ?

Kidnappers no dey get new year resolution.

Blood of Habbakuk

when there is unemployment, things will become more harder

Are our traditional rulers this powerless?

...

Eeyah....where dıd those that gıves a Bleep go?

And so shld we fry beans

It's to early nw

... 1 Like

I think say nija don better ..... God

Redomi:

Wetin concern me? When your own wahala come, na so others go "mind their business" while you wail and shed tears of blood and despair. Can I hear a loud amen from you? When your own wahala come, na so others go "mind their business" while you wail and shed tears of blood and despair. Can I hear a loud amen from you?

Dis country is so messed up right now.

OK... Happy New year Nairalanders

Dem no even wait make the New Day finish!!! Shebi Christmas has gone nah, whatelse again do they want.

When those criminals will be arrested, they will begin to plead for mercy.

hmmmm.......nawa o ..this is new year o

N20m only?

How won't there be kidnapping, when MMM is gone?



All these kidnappers has been doing MMM since and we heard no noise.



MMM come back 14th and these will stop

20m Only!



Those kidnappers re church-rats



Why take such high level risk for a meager







This kind of news is too early oh. New Year na ein we dey oh



I hope he will be released untouched

YaaNews:

FULANI HERDSMEN 1 Like

Chai why would people start the year with kidnapping na wa o