|Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by Candyrain(m): 8:27pm
Friday Olokor, Abuja
The Christian Association of Nigerian has condemned the killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna describing it as ethnic and religious cleansing by “Islamic fundamentalists disguising as Fulani herdsmen”, with evil intention of wiping off non-Muslims.
While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his relentless war against the Boko Haram terrorists since assumption of office, CAN however, said it was pained by “his silence over the ongoing genocide in the last few weeks.”
The General Secretary of CAN, Dr. Musa Asake, said Buhari’s silence over the ongoing genocide in the last few weeks “speaks volume over perceived official endorsement of the dastardly and ungodly acts.”
He said, “In view of the present predicament, the President of CAN has directed that Sunday January 8 2017, should be declared national day of mourning by Christians including those in Diaspora.
“We are to pray fervently for our Southern Kaduna brothers and sisters who are victims of these wanton killings and also for the peace of our dear country Nigeria. Therefore, all Christians are to dress in mourning attire of black clothes or dresses in all our church services on January 8 2017. We are to pray that God who delivered the Jews from Haman should deliver Christians from Hamans in Nigeria. An injustice to one is an injustice to all.”
CAN also called on all Christians in Nigeria and on the global scene to speak against the “ethnic and religious cleansing to wake up the Nigerian security agencies from their deliberate slumber to carry out their responsibilities.”
Asake said, “Though the church in Nigeria since 2009 has been subjected to a systematic genocide and persecution through the instrumentality of Islamic fundamentalists Boko Haram, leading to the killing of thousands of Christians and destruction of hundreds of churches, and over 50,000 houses, the current unprecedented onslaught against Christians in Southern Kaduna by the Islamic fundamentalists disguising as Fulani herdsmen under the watch of Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari has reached an alarming stage.
http://punchng.com/buhari-speak-southern-kaduna-genocide-can/
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by GoggleB(m): 8:30pm
I pitied those that lost their families to this barbaric act.
May God console them.
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by Cekpo34(m): 8:32pm
We are gradually moving from the days of "stealing is not corruption" to "killing of infidels is not a criminal act"... Buhari is so sympathetic to the Muslim cause the same way Jonathan was sympathetic to corruption
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by Sibrah: 8:36pm
Considering the history of violence against minority Christian communities, Buhari's silence is extremely painful pill to swallow. If placed side by side, such violence equals BH.
10 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by carmag(m): 8:37pm
.
...and funny enough he will quickly send a condolence msg to his foreign counterparts even when it's only one person that got killed
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by kally32(m): 8:43pm
The president's silence indeed means endorsement. For Hell-rufai, God will judje him for his role in these wanton killings. The security agents deployed to Southern Kaduna are not to be trusted or relied upon. God have mercy!
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:03pm
How can baba talk or interfere in the sk matter.. When chicken laps and new year fried rice is in his mouth.
He didn't follow those who give a Bleep that way
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by Janetessy(f): 9:03pm
It is pathetic
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by Jibril659(m): 9:03pm
.
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by NIGHTMAREOO7: 9:04pm
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by Jibril659(m): 9:04pm
Janetessy:What would you do in his place ?
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by XXLDICK: 9:04pm
His silence = Approval
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by biaframustcome: 9:04pm
The problem is, some of these illiterate leaders don't understand the meaning of government. How can a leader with any atom of brain cell allow the people he is meant to govern be massacred?
What is the police and security outfit doing to fish out the culprits?
Is anybody in charge of that zoo?
OK, It seems these illiterate leaders think government is about allocations and money sharing?
There was a country, people
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by julioralph(m): 9:04pm
of course he's in support of his 'herdsmen' cousins. how can a country progress without Justice?
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by link2ok(m): 9:05pm
I wouldn't curse buhari.. he has cursed himself.
May there soul rest in peace.
Nb: all the yeyebrities would not pray for southern Kaduna if it is France now they wouldn't let us hear word.
12 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by Jibril659(m): 9:05pm
kally32:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by 9jayes: 9:05pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by donnie(m): 9:05pm
Pray for your leaders, that they may have the required wisdom, caurage and be patriotic enough or do what's right. You do not know the satanic forces that seek to make them incapable of governance.
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by Rayhutar(m): 9:05pm
Islamic jihadist genocide, UN is keeping quiet and Afonjas are happy.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by Atiku2019: 9:06pm
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by MrPresident1: 9:06pm
The Great King is coming.
The Great Recompenser of all deeds, good or evil
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by passyhansome(m): 9:07pm
Afonjas I hope you can see the monster you people voted for
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:07pm
Eerie silence .... Ethnic Cleansing it is
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by serverconnect: 9:07pm
My dear it so disguising of killing beings in that maner. God help us.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by cococandy(f): 9:07pm
You think an Islamic bigot will care that his fellow extremists are killing 'infidels'? I bet he hosts them to secret appreciation parties for jobs well done.
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by julioralph(m): 9:07pm
Sibrah:more than BH sef. na so Rwandan tins take start o
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by NNVanguard(m): 9:08pm
It's unfortunate that politics is been played over human lives by this administration. This is too bad for our nascent democracy.
We in New Nigeria Vanguard say no to Violence by the Fulani Herdsmen.
Human life is sacrosanct an should remain so.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by AkinPhysicist: 9:08pm
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by prince9851(m): 9:08pm
BUHARI will not save u
Nigerian army will never come to ur rescue
NK predicted it and dat is y he was soliciting for guns and bullets
only biafra can save u from dis Islamic contraption called Nigeria
u may not want to believe it....u may think u have other options...
but with tym u will c
.
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by Kingspin(m): 9:08pm
Jihad spread in Nigeria. Caliphate in El r u fail, Buhari and co mind. When people like us say that most crises in the North are voluntary targeted on non-muslims and tribe even Boko Haram reign, some will never believe or accept it, painful this is the situation we found ourselves in the name of One Nigeria. But my hot advice to them this is that the heavy money they are pumping into jihad spread in Nigeria, adopting girls from South, luring poor people to join Islam and mass killing innocent civilians across Nigeria particular in the Northern part could have been most useful if the resources are pump into developing the region and delivering its people. I said this because ever since I grew up this trend has been in the North, Wanton killing. And governor, El Rufai know this boys, according to his statement. I always say no peace anywhere in Nigeria until the right things begin to happen. El r u fail and his collaborators should accept the fact that Nigeria is a 'secular' society and nothing more, which Christians have also adopted.
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by Dezzx(m): 9:08pm
ok.
|Re: Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN by tete7000(m): 9:09pm
Na today? Buhari has been known to tacitly support Islamic jihadists. He said war against Boko haram is war against the north because Nigeria had a southern Christian president then. I am not surprised he remain silent. A leopard can't hide its skin.
6 Likes
