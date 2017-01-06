₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,530 members, 3,293,482 topics. Date: Friday, 06 January 2017 at 10:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings (12285 Views)
Buhari’s Silence On Southern Kaduna Genocide Worrisome – CAN / Buhari Breaks Fast With Ooni Ogunwusi And Other Traditional Rulers / Buhari Breaks Campaign Promise - Thebreakingtimes.com (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by SkytrendNews: 8:27pm On Jan 05
.says normalcy will return soon
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari had over the past week, given instructions for decisive measures aimed at bringing an end to the recurring violence in the Southern part of Kaduna State.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/buhari-breaks-silence-southern-kaduna-violence/amp/?client=ms-android-tecno
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by sarrki(m): 8:28pm On Jan 05
Is he silent on it before ?
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by pchukwudi: 8:29pm On Jan 05
NONSENSE.
39 Likes
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by sarrki(m): 8:30pm On Jan 05
Baba may your days belong
Just leave wailers to us the progressives we will deal
With them
God bless Muhammadu Buhari
God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by sarrki(m): 8:31pm On Jan 05
pchukwudi:
Wailers are getting tired of wailing
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by TheFreeOne: 8:32pm On Jan 05
Do Nigerians still gives a ratazz about his lackadaisical attitude to killings across the country
Maybe .....
13 Likes
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by dpete1(m): 8:33pm On Jan 05
[/quote][b][quote author=sarrki post=52564454]Baba may your days belong
Belong to where abeg?
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by sarrki(m): 8:34pm On Jan 05
TheFreeOne:
Baba is a strong leader
A general that talk less
But full of action
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by JideAmuGiaka: 8:34pm On Jan 05
Mr snail
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by Rezponder: 8:35pm On Jan 05
President Buhari Orders Strong Actions To Deal With Violence In Southern Kaduna
President Muhammadu Buhari has, over the past week, given instructions for decisive measures aimed at bringing an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the Southern Kaduna.
On the directive of President Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police was in the region on Saturday and Sunday to assess the situation at first hand. In addition to the conventional policemen deployed in the area, a squadron of mobile policemen has now been stationed there.
The Nigerian army is also in the process of setting up two battalions in Southern Kaduna while the military continues to carry out air surveillance across flash points of the area.
READ Also Military Sets to end herdsmen attacks
President Buhari has equally directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to carry out a joint assessment of the situation with the sister agency in Kaduna, SEMA, to determine the level of response required for urgent aid to the victims of the violence.
These measures should soon ensure the return of normalcy to the region, while the Kaduna State government continues its peace building efforts.
The President commended efforts of the State government and the security agencies in the steps taken so far to curtail the violence.
President Buhari has, once again, sent condolences to the people of Southern Kaduna, who have lost loved ones in the recent violence.
Read more http://rezponder.com/president-buhari-orders-strong-actions-to-deal-with-violence-in-southern-kaduna/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by JideAmuGiaka: 8:36pm On Jan 05
sarrki:Ye ye dey smell.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by sarrki(m): 8:37pm On Jan 05
dpete1:
[b]When there is confusion in the camp of Wailers
This is what happens.
To quote me you find it hard! !!
N you want baba to perform miracle
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by BlackDBagba: 8:37pm On Jan 05
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by sarrki(m): 8:38pm On Jan 05
JideAmuGiaka:
Yeah we are doing justice to them
The camp of Wailers is in disarray
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by daprince098(m): 8:41pm On Jan 05
What took him so long to react on this genocide in southern Kaduna? Buhari and his 'slow motion' approach will not move Nigeria forward. Nigerians truely need a CHANGE of this govt.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by TheFreeOne: 8:47pm On Jan 05
sarrki:
Strong wetin
Guy you better find yaself a job asap. I pray you do soon.
27 Likes
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by limeta(f): 8:48pm On Jan 05
sarrki:
Sarrki you a drag now
12 Likes
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by fineboynl: 8:51pm On Jan 05
does anyone still give a Bleep about federal government response?
13 Likes
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by DozieInc(m): 8:52pm On Jan 05
Okay
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by limeta(f): 8:54pm On Jan 05
BUBU we ve moved on to new things.
13 Likes
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by sarrki(m): 8:55pm On Jan 05
limeta:
Sis happy new year
Didn't get that
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by limeta(f): 8:57pm On Jan 05
sarrki:
If this is about money bro say Bleep the money you better than this.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by sarrki(m): 9:03pm On Jan 05
dpete1:
Switch to DC(Direct current ) mode
The AC is low (Alternate current)
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by midol: 9:36pm On Jan 05
sarrki:
Omidina, don't mind wailer, baba is the greatest nigerian ever liveth. Without him our Brown roofs would have turn grey. We must support Baba buhari because he is greater than Awolowo.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by najoke: 9:46pm On Jan 05
midol:Yes o, we fulani slaves our thatched roof would have turned to broom roofs if not for our fulani lords that we fulani slaves worship. We fulani slaves must support Fayose as he is greater than ojukwu and zik joined together. Even Kanu too is greater than ojukwu and zik
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by Femiolu2000: 9:53pm On Jan 05
IF BUHARI WAS IN A SANE COUNTRY, HE WOULD HAVE BEEN IMPEACHED FOR THIS ALONE...
15 Likes
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by Austin4lif: 9:55pm On Jan 05
sarrki:see what you have turned your life to? Sycophant
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by ocelot2006(m): 9:57pm On Jan 05
sarrki:
What bloody action? The killings have been on for quite sometime, yet you talk of "action"??
10 Likes
|Re: Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings by youngsahito(m): 10:43pm On Jan 05
medicine after death.baba go slow
6 Likes
Anambra To Use Bill Gates Money To Build 10 Hospitals / Budget Padding: Court Asks Jubrin To Prove Urgency Of Suits / PDP Threatens Withdrawal From Anambra Guber Poll
Viewing this topic: bluaero(m), Bimnaph, skeendyke, Gboyee4fun(m), sammygreat(m), overcomer123, bluejeff(m), chino4(m), lacosanostra, denip, kabir218(m), dontali, leyte(m), clasie, dman4mdmoon(m), LoveJesus87(m), montezz(f), herald9, rerhji(m), Zenlife, detosho(m), olorunwa90(m), geonyte(m), kennyjam, myqel(m), brookz, Gthzz(m), danderson, seuneniola(m), doghorp(m), Snrcitizen and 111 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16