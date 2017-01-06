Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Breaks Silence On Southern Kaduna Killings (12285 Views)

.says normalcy will return soon



Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja



The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari had over the past week, given instructions for decisive measures aimed at bringing an end to the recurring violence in the Southern part of Kaduna State.



Shehu, in a statement made available to journalists, said on the directive of the President, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was in the affected areas on Saturday and Sunday to assess the situation at first hand.



He said in addition to the conventional policemen deployed in the area, a squadron of mobile policemen has now been stationed there.



The presidential spokesman added that the Nigerian Army is also in the process of setting up two battalions in Southern Kaduna while the military continues to carry out air surveillance across flash points of the area.



He said, “President Buhari has equally directed the National Emergency Management Agency to carry out a joint assessment of the situation with the sister agency in Kaduna, SEMA, to determine the level of response required for urgent aid to the victims of the violence.



“These measures should soon ensure the return of normalcy to the region, while the Kaduna State government continues its peace building efforts.



“The President commended efforts of the State government and the security agencies in the steps taken so far to curtail the violence.



“President Buhari has, once again, sent condolences to the people of Southern Kaduna, who have lost loved ones in the recent violence.”



Is he silent on it before ? 3 Likes 3 Shares

NONSENSE. 39 Likes

Baba may your days belong



Just leave wailers to us the progressives we will deal

With them



God bless Muhammadu Buhari



God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria 12 Likes 1 Share

Wailers are getting tired of wailing Wailers are getting tired of wailing 7 Likes







Maybe ..... Do Nigerians still gives a ratazz about his lackadaisical attitude to killings across the countryMaybe ..... 13 Likes

[/quote][b][quote author=sarrki post=52564454]Baba may your days belong







Belong to where abeg? 6 Likes

Baba is a strong leader



A general that talk less



But full of action Baba is a strong leaderA general that talk lessBut full of action 3 Likes

Mr snail 16 Likes 1 Share

[b]When there is confusion in the camp of Wailers



This is what happens.



To quote me you find it hard! !!



N you want baba to perform miracle [b]When there is confusion in the camp of WailersThis is what happens.To quote me you find it hard! !!N you want baba to perform miracle 4 Likes

What took him so long to react on this genocide in southern Kaduna? Buhari and his 'slow motion' approach will not move Nigeria forward. Nigerians truely need a CHANGE of this govt. 21 Likes 2 Shares

Strong wetin



Guy you better find yaself a job asap. I pray you do soon. Strong wetinGuy you better find yaself a job asap. I pray you do soon. 27 Likes

does anyone still give a Bleep about federal government response? 13 Likes

Okay

BUBU we ve moved on to new things. 13 Likes

Omidina, don't mind wailer, baba is the greatest nigerian ever liveth. Without him our Brown roofs would have turn grey. We must support Baba buhari because he is greater than Awolowo. Omidina, don't mind wailer, baba is the greatest nigerian ever liveth. Without him our Brown roofs would have turn grey. We must support Baba buhari because he is greater than Awolowo. 13 Likes 1 Share

IF BUHARI WAS IN A SANE COUNTRY, HE WOULD HAVE BEEN IMPEACHED FOR THIS ALONE... 15 Likes

