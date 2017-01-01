₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by CertifiedNaija(m): 11:57pm On Jan 01
Best way to start the YEAR...
Lazarus F. Siafa aka Dr._Advocate
a Liberian, who is a lawyer in embryo, flew in to Nigeria today (Jan. 1, 2017 ) to propose to his Nigerian heartthrob Juniper in her parents house, and she said YES!!!
The bride-to-be took to her Instagram page to share the good news...
See below:
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by CertifiedNaija(m): 11:57pm On Jan 01
Photos from her trip to Liberia...
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by Neyoor(m): 11:59pm On Jan 01
Good for them
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by decatalyst(m): 12:03am
Is Liberia in another planet?
But wait ooo...there is a beautiful future behind that lady
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by Alondra(f): 12:06am
Should this be a news?
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by CorGier: 12:11am
She's cute.
The Liberian sabi better tin.
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by sweettease(f): 12:15am
With all those goodies, why won't he?
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by Jarizod: 12:15am
she has big boobsi and a wonderful looking YANSHHHHHHH!! Kaii..what a lucky man
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by AkinPhysicist: 12:16am
she carry front...she carry back...she 2 package...I can't leave her...
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by nerodenero: 12:22am
Alondra:
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by veacea: 12:24am
This is what I call double engine.
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by Divay22(f): 12:38am
Beautiful.....
I don't know what is happening to my eyes o ,ALL I see is beautiful things
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by PapiNigga: 7:23am
She's a Carrier...
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by SirJeffry(m): 7:53am
Mehn, where have all these buriful girls been hiding
Imagine a Liberian taking away such a jewel from us, chai somebody call 911 for me abeg.
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by slimthugchimee2(m): 7:53am
omoh she carry main main
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by ebujany(m): 7:58am
Is this Liberia? HOW
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by wizzprince: 9:19am
hope they are both bornagain
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by sagir1994(m): 10:02am
I thought they said the man that brought Ebola to Nigeria was from Liberia..
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by abumeinben(m): 9:16pm
Lomantic
|Re: Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day by ofemigeorge(m): 9:16pm
C
