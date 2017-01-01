₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,718,706 members, 3,286,380 topics. Date: Monday, 02 January 2017 at 12:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos (2395 Views)
Buhari: "My Wife, Aisha, Belongs To My Kitchen" (video) / Buhari: 'My Wife, Aisha, Belongs To My Kitchen, Living Room' / Cute Picture Of President Buhari And Wife, Aisha (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by morereb10: 11:57am
The wife of Mr. President, Aisha Buhari have presented gift items to a woman that gave birth to the first baby in 2017 in FCT Abuja. Although she wasn't present at the hospital, but she was represented by her SSA Admin, Dr. Hajo Sani and she extended her goodwill for the new year to Children born on the first day of the year.
She presented gifts to the first baby of the year Baby Efe Flourish who was born at 12:01am on January 1st 2017 at the Gwarimpa Hospital, Abuja. Mrs Buhari also gave gifts to other babies at same hospital.
More photos below...
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/01/presidents-wife-aisha-buhari-presents.html
cc lalasticlala mynd44 missyb3 obinoscopy dominique ijeybaby
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by philtex(m): 12:07pm
.
1 Like
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by candidbabe(f): 12:07pm
STC
Chai!!!!!!!!!
I nearly made it to FTC. The man on top if you don't have any meaningful thing to say pls delete your post.
Thanks.
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by Berlynn(f): 12:09pm
nice one ....seems this is a new trend I will hv to caculate when I will hv sex so I can take in nd I'll give birth on the 1st of Jan 2023 by faya by force
1 Like
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by Zedoo(m): 12:09pm
And who collected the statististics
Very funny.
They just do anything and gullible Nigerians start running over forgeting the true essence on government....
Next please
1 Like
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by teebaxy(m): 12:09pm
KingData63TT:Please guys, beware of this guy he is a thief/scam, I sent him #1000 recharge card, ever since he got the money he stop picking my calls and did not subscribe anything.... Please don't fall victim
4 Likes
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by Odunharry(m): 12:09pm
another birthday mate...
Nothing is too small
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by Ekakamba: 12:10pm
How dem carri know say na dey first born baby in 2017?
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by Odunharry(m): 12:10pm
Berlynn:Space booker.
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by TeleboiZ005(m): 12:10pm
We have heard!
NEXT!!!
Can u c me
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by Cardkit: 12:10pm
Odunharry:
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by Eshinery(m): 12:10pm
morereb10:nice gesture
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by Odunharry(m): 12:10pm
candidbabe:God is watching you
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by Odunharry(m): 12:11pm
philtex:Continue
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by viccozy(m): 12:11pm
Is she the first lady of abuja or Nigeriawhy not give gifts to all the first babies in all 36 states.My opinion though.
2 Likes
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by maxzzo1(m): 12:11pm
Is dat Aisha Buhari
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by soldierboi16(m): 12:11pm
wetin d baby wan use certificate of gift do EXCELLENT RUBBISH
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by SweetJoystick(m): 12:12pm
How them take know say na the first pikin? People no dey deliver outside hospital?
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by saintoke083: 12:12pm
abeg what's next
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by GoggleB(m): 12:13pm
Congrats baby.
How dem take dey knw d first baby sef.
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by GoggleB(m): 12:13pm
Good.
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by Culin(f): 12:13pm
Berlynn:
Hahaha crazy
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by GoggleB(m): 12:14pm
maxzzo1:Always read before you comment don't jux comment without reading.
Although she wasn't present at the hospital, but she was represented by her SSA Admin, Dr. Hajo Sani and she extended her goodwill for the new year to Children born on the first day of the year.
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by Culin(f): 12:15pm
viccozy:so she should travel all 36 states in one day because of you??
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by dabrightt: 12:15pm
teebaxy:I no blame the guy na..sebi na u dey look for cheap tins...free tins ... You that one to suscribe 10g for 1000 naira are u not a theif scammer
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by seunlayi(m): 12:15pm
Better talk to your husband before you ceased to be the first lady. Our economy is not smiling
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by GoggleB(m): 12:16pm
viccozy:What will the wife of Governors do den?
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by shamecurls: 12:17pm
Great move!
The difference between a literate and a stack illiterate is limitless
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by HolySteph: 12:17pm
maxzzo1:Abeg help me ask 'em
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by akoredebadru(m): 12:18pm
Good
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by candidbabe(f): 12:18pm
Odunharry:
|Re: President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos by smoby(m): 12:18pm
Sweet....
Mayhem, Fire, Brimstone Reign Supreme In Dimka's Port Harcourt / Speaker Etteh To Hold Birthday Bash In Bowie, Us? / Valuation,or Devaluation?
Viewing this topic: greatestboss(m), SHEAU(m), Mbkite(m), luckgood(m), djeezy(m), Fuadeiza(m), Madawaki01(m), GENIUS18, Larablink(f), teejegs(m), sammyhands, modupe2, Binchie(f), angelTI(f), freeeeme(m), kenonze(f), elshz(m), BISIXCLUSIVE(f), Lynette2cute(f), fairlyusedbra, Talkingboy, spenca, OlivetBen(m), Ego2(f), Janetade86, orobs93(m), Koncept(m), obayaya(m), PrinceMajesty, JeffreyJamez(m), xynerise(m), Eleniyan15(m), Pato23(m), Sammypope4all(m), Harkinyemi(m), dauddy97(m), optimisticmee(m), Easyjay, xtratagem(m) and 164 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13