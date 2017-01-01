Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President's Wife Aisha Presents Gifts To 1st Baby Born In 2017 In Abuja - Photos (2395 Views)

She presented gifts to the first baby of the year Baby Efe Flourish who was born at 12:01am on January 1st 2017 at the Gwarimpa Hospital, Abuja. Mrs Buhari also gave gifts to other babies at same hospital.



More photos below...





more @



I will hv to caculate when I will hv sex so I can take in nd I'll give birth on the 1st of Jan 2023 by faya by force nice one ....seems this is a new trendI will hv to caculate when I will hv sex so I can take in nd I'll give birth on the 1st of Jan 2023 by faya by force 1 Like





Very funny.



They just do anything and gullible Nigerians start running over forgeting the true essence on government....



Next please And who collected the statististicsVery funny.They just do anything and gullible Nigerians start running over forgeting the true essence on government....Next please 1 Like

another birthday mate...



Nothing is too small

How dem carri know say na dey first born baby in 2017?

NEXT!!!

































Can u c me We have heard!NEXT!!!Can u c me

another birthday mate...









cc lalasticlala mynd44 missyb3 obinoscopy dominique ijeybaby nice gesture nice gesture

B God is watching you God is watching you

. Continue Continue

why not give gifts to all the first babies in all 36 states.My opinion though. Is she the first lady of abuja or Nigeriawhy not give gifts to all the first babies in all 36 states.My opinion though. 2 Likes

Is dat Aisha Buhari

wetin d baby wan use certificate of gift do EXCELLENT RUBBISH

How them take know say na the first pikin? People no dey deliver outside hospital?

abeg what's next

Congrats baby.

How dem take dey knw d first baby sef.

Good.

nice one ....seems this is a new trend I will hv to caculate when I will hv sex so I can take in nd I'll give birth on the 1st of Jan 2023 by faya by force

Hahaha crazy Hahaha crazy

Is dat Aisha Buhari Always read before you comment don't jux comment without reading.



Although she wasn't present at the hospital, but she was represented by her SSA Admin, Dr. Hajo Sani and she extended her goodwill for the new year to Children born on the first day of the year. Always read before you comment don't jux comment without reading.

Is she the first lady of abuja or Nigeria why not give gifts to all the first babies in all 36 states.My opinion though. so she should travel all 36 states in one day because of you?? so she should travel all 36 states in one day because of you??

Please guys, beware of this guy he is a thief/scam, I sent him #1000 recharge card, ever since he got the money he stop picking my calls and did not subscribe anything.... Please don't fall victim I no blame the guy na..sebi na u dey look for cheap tins...free tins ... You that one to suscribe 10g for 1000 naira are u not a theif scammer I no blame the guy na..sebi na u dey look for cheap tins...free tins ... You that one to suscribe 10g for 1000 naira are u not a theif scammer

Better talk to your husband before you ceased to be the first lady. Our economy is not smiling

Is she the first lady of abuja or Nigeria why not give gifts to all the first babies in all 36 states.My opinion though. What will the wife of Governors do den? What will the wife of Governors do den?

Great move!





The difference between a literate and a stack illiterate is limitless

Is dat Aisha Buhari Abeg help me ask 'em Abeg help me ask 'em

Good

God is watching you