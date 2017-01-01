Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get (3940 Views)

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/01/no-time-to-waste-man-returns-ladys.html This man is not cut out for ladies who want to play hard to get this year! 1 Like







if girl tell me tanx i ready break her head , if u no fit say thank you no worry biko wetin be tanx the girl no like the guy , she say tanxif girl tell me tanx i ready break her head , if u no fit say thank you no worry biko wetin be tanx 3 Likes

.buhahahahahaha 8 Likes











Really Some men can lie for Africa.. Supposing she stays in delta and he is in pH, he pays her transport to and fro say 4k, only to see a movie for a ticket of 1200 for both of them....Really 4 Likes

Lmao savage!!!. The guy made my day





Where is the sense in playing hard to get after giving both your numbers to a guy?! 'Some ladies self... na pap. Where is the sense in playing hard to get after giving both your numbers to a guy?! 'Some ladies self... na pap. 8 Likes

The "know what" the girl replied killed it all.



Like seriously you don't understand we should chill out?



She's not even worth a friend. Common!! 1 Like

Lol, abeg, the dude deserves a National Merit Award. 3 Likes





Lol@ take your number.....





As if after sending back the number,, he won't still see it (the number) Lol@ take your number.....As if after sending back the number,, he won't still see it (the number) 1 Like

Lol



Tnx"



That girl is wicked, even thanked him untop





Both of 'em are dunderheads!





Chatting like 0.5Year olds!

on the contrary, the girl nailed it. she doesn't even care about his Ass. I mean, the dude should've read the signs. she wasn't Interested! to Humiliate him further, She Said ''TNX''!! LMFAO.

KO!



Ma nigga. Not cut out for that bullshits this early new year... 1 Like

The girl they ask, why are u inviting me. so she no knw y the guy they invite her?





















na to lash, as you no knw,make I tell u. the guy one bend.

Savage one



Op, u sure the lady aint u??





But how can u gv back a number u collected, lol, d guy sef Lol,Op, u sure the lady aint u??But how can u gv back a number u collected, lol, d guy sef

He's The Real MVP

Lols.... The guy is not in the mood oo

Simple. If a girl doesn't like one ,just move on.why press? When they are more in number than pure water sachet.

It's like expecting a ship at an airport. Simple. If a girl doesn't like one ,just move on.why press? When they are more in number than pure water sachet.It's like expecting a ship at an airport.

Realest nigga

No time for general nonsense

Great guy

They are both crazy.



In his shoes, I wouldn't make that childish move. Sending the number back shows he's frustrated and really had plans for her just as she suspected.



If I want to hurt her, I'd act like it's no big deal and turn on my bad boy charm. When she falls, then I'd deal with her so badly she wouldn't know to spell thanks or any other word for a long time. I'd also let her know why. If I must give a punch, it has to be a knockout punch.



If I don't want to hurt her, I'd just bid her good day, and she ceases to exist as far as I'm concerned. Babes too full this world to dey para over one shy pussy. HahahahahaThey are both crazy.In his shoes, I wouldn't make that childish move. Sending the number back shows he's frustrated and really had plans for her just as she suspected.If I want to hurt her, I'd act like it's no big deal and turn on my bad boy charm. When she falls, then I'd deal with her so badly she wouldn't know to spell thanks or any other word for a long time. I'd also let her know why. If I must give a punch, it has to be a knockout punch.If I don't want to hurt her, I'd just bid her good day, and she ceases to exist as far as I'm concerned. Babes too full this world to dey para over one shy pussy. 1 Like



Cos the story sweet Cos the story sweet 2 Likes