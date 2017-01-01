₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by FlirtyKaren(f): 2:30pm
This man is not cut out for ladies who want to play hard to get this year!
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by Jibril659(m): 2:32pm
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by judefcc: 2:32pm
the girl no like the guy , she say tanx
if girl tell me tanx i ready break her head , if u no fit say thank you no worry biko wetin be tanx
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by kheengjay(m): 2:33pm
.buhahahahahaha
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by dingbang(m): 2:33pm
Some men can lie for Africa.. Supposing she stays in delta and he is in pH, he pays her transport to and fro say 4k, only to see a movie for a ticket of 1200 for both of them....
Really
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by acenazt: 2:33pm
Lmao savage!!!. The guy made my day
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by dacovajnr: 2:34pm
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by VolTOxic(m): 2:34pm
Where is the sense in playing hard to get after giving both your numbers to a guy?! 'Some ladies self... na pap.
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by IamLEGEND1: 2:34pm
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by Thecassanova: 2:35pm
The "know what" the girl replied killed it all.
Like seriously you don't understand we should chill out?
She's not even worth a friend. Common!!
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by CplusJason(m): 2:36pm
Lol, abeg, the dude deserves a National Merit Award.
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by greatgod2012(f): 2:37pm
Lol@ take your number.....
As if after sending back the number,, he won't still see it (the number)
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by Medunah(f): 2:38pm
Lol
Tnx"
That girl is wicked, even thanked him untop
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by Estharfabian(f): 2:40pm
Both of 'em are dunderheads!
Chatting like 0.5Year olds!
on the contrary, the girl nailed it. she doesn't even care about his Ass. I mean, the dude should've read the signs. she wasn't Interested! to Humiliate him further, She Said ''TNX''!! LMFAO.
KO!
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by Splinz(m): 2:40pm
Ma nigga. Not cut out for that bullshits this early new year...
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by ufuosman: 2:44pm
The girl they ask, why are u inviting me. so she no knw y the guy they invite her?
na to lash, as you no knw,make I tell u. the guy one bend.
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by samtee37(m): 2:49pm
Savage one
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by AlexCk: 2:54pm
Lol,
Op, u sure the lady aint u??
But how can u gv back a number u collected, lol, d guy sef
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by Presh9OO: 2:55pm
He's The Real MVP
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by Doctorfitz(m): 2:56pm
Lols.... The guy is not in the mood oo
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by Bluezy13(m): 2:57pm
dingbang:
Ya, really.
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by Mutuwa(m): 3:02pm
judefcc:
Simple. If a girl doesn't like one ,just move on.why press? When they are more in number than pure water sachet.
It's like expecting a ship at an airport.
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by QuietHammer(m): 3:03pm
greatgod2012:Na wa o
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by DozieInc(m): 3:08pm
Realest nigga
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by decatalyst(m): 3:30pm
No time for general nonsense
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by tomdon(m): 3:33pm
Great guy
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by petux(m): 3:42pm
gm
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by Omagzee(m): 3:44pm
.
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by Bahddo(m): 3:49pm
Hahahahaha
They are both crazy.
In his shoes, I wouldn't make that childish move. Sending the number back shows he's frustrated and really had plans for her just as she suspected.
If I want to hurt her, I'd act like it's no big deal and turn on my bad boy charm. When she falls, then I'd deal with her so badly she wouldn't know to spell thanks or any other word for a long time. I'd also let her know why. If I must give a punch, it has to be a knockout punch.
If I don't want to hurt her, I'd just bid her good day, and she ceases to exist as far as I'm concerned. Babes too full this world to dey para over one shy pussy.
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by seunny4lif(m): 3:56pm
Cos the story sweet
|Re: Man Returns Lady's Number After She Played Hard To Get by seunny4lif(m): 3:58pm
If I slap you ko
Estharfabian:
