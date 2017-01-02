₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Abaje195(m): 3:58pm
The founder of Mountain of Fire Ministries, MFM, Pastor D.K. Olukoya says he and his church members don’t celebrate Christmas because it’s “demonic.”http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/02/christmas-demonic-pastor-odukoya/
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Abaje195(m): 3:59pm
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by omogidi234(m): 4:03pm
He ought to have supported his argument with facts. It would take a long time before this issue is accepted. It was Pastor Kumuyi that first kicked against Christmas for Christians, he did his with verifiable facts.
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Seun(m): 4:30pm
Does he really believe that the "demons" love to celebrate the birth of Jesus?
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by ayobase: 4:37pm
Of course. It is idolatry.
And there is difference between celebration and observation.
Jesus Christ was definitely born a day, and a day has been set aside for that purpose.
II. How Did Christmas Come to Be Celebrated on December 25?
Well explained.
http://www.simpletoremember.com/vitals/Christmas_TheRealStory.htm
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by ifenes(m): 4:37pm
It is not demonic. It is mere Astrology. Astrology rules the days, months years and our calculations of cycles. This pastor is known for preaching about demons. Has anyone noticed that only his members suffer demonic attacks? This is because they created them as a result of focusing their energy on demons. Law of Attraction will always draw you to what you believe in or fear. His gullible members will create multiple realities of demonic infested life due to their beliefs.
Your Jesus said your beliefs will make you whole and shift mountains. I say, your beliefs determine what you experience. Demons are created by humans. Christmas has nothing to do with them, humans are the creators.
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by okochaik: 4:37pm
Where are those f**k givers?
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by sod09(m): 4:38pm
Lol.... Confusion
He should av back it up wit facts
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Promismike(m): 4:38pm
Everyone to his belief. But seriously relgion has done more harm than good to mankind and has caused a lot of division and ill feeling among human.
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by ChappyChase(m): 4:38pm
Oga shut up!!!!
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Ferisidowu(m): 4:38pm
It's well
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by iamteegee: 4:38pm
Lol we celebrate his birth,demons don't celebrate Christ!!!! Am still eating my once in a year only on December chicken now :-
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by patchsk(f): 4:38pm
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by fixedhollies(m): 4:39pm
It might be demolic when it started but not a sin... I wasn't in the world when it started. But what we do this day is to create d consciousness that we had a Savior's birth. Not a Sin to us.... It is a moment of repentance and essence of Christianity.
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Bolustic(m): 4:39pm
Then MFM should not own a football team because they play on Sunday (Sabbath Day) and indirectly encourage betting.
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by abumeinben(m): 4:39pm
Some don't celebrate Christmas, some don't Easter, and some others birthdays...Then the other others don't watch TV
Yet we call on same God!
They should keep confusing the Christian race upandan while Islam gathers momentum by the day.
Heaven is gonna be interesting, because I can sense beefing there.
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by maclatunji: 4:39pm
Let us see how his fellow Christians will try to sidestep his submission.
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by bookface: 4:39pm
There's no limit to what can be invented in Christendom to make people frightened and afraid. The world is not really such a complicated place. Love God, love your neighbours, work hard, dream big, do no evil, and live happy. Everything does not have to be about darkness and hell fire.
Yes, problems happen - and it's probably not because of spiritual maggots. It's just life. Bad things happen to good people and good things happen to bad people.
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Joemee: 4:40pm
Daaa... Y must it only b in Nigeria they criticize almost everything....
....i jst tire...
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Princelegacylemoha(m): 4:40pm
Why Compliment Simple Life .
Life was meant to be simple.
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by mu2sa2: 4:40pm
Does anyone knows how many Christianities they are?
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by leofab(f): 4:40pm
Hmmm..the truth is here.. Christianity is a scam perpetuated by Saul the demon.. he know to fight ideology you only have to counter it with A more superior ideology.. shame on all fanatics in Nigeria...
Paganism rocks..
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by femi4(m): 4:40pm
We celebrate Christmas and not its ROOT
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Greenbullet(m): 4:40pm
weda u like it or not Christmas rice and chicken must be eaten but..........
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Janetessy(f): 4:40pm
Does he actually know that the root of tithes is money ?
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Pykid: 4:41pm
Seun:this guy in always active on any post that questions Christianity, i like u sha
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Joemee: 4:41pm
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by MaleoPearls(m): 4:41pm
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by seunny4lif(m): 4:41pm
This is super story
Our pastors don come again ooooh
E no concern me as long as I dey chop Chicken on that day
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by micgray100(m): 4:41pm
|Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by muller101(m): 4:42pm
He is right. I can't find any portion in the bible where it is stated that he was born on 25th dec. That we should celebrate.
