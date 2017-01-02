₦airaland Forum

"The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Abaje195(m): 3:58pm
The founder of Mountain of Fire Ministries, MFM, Pastor D.K. Olukoya says he and his church members don’t celebrate Christmas because it’s “demonic.”

Speaking during the New Year service, the General overseer said, “In Mountain of Fire, we don’t celebrate Christmas because the root is demonic.”

“It is on scriptural records that Jesus Christ, when winding up his mission of salvation about two thousand years ago, expressed his ambivalence about finding faith in the world when he returns.

“He must have seen with precision the impending decadence awaiting Christendom after his departure.”

“Be careful what you say about a man of God,” he added.
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Abaje195(m): 3:59pm
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by omogidi234(m): 4:03pm
He ought to have supported his argument with facts. It would take a long time before this issue is accepted. It was Pastor Kumuyi that first kicked against Christmas for Christians, he did his with verifiable facts.

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Seun(m): 4:30pm
Does he really believe that the "demons" love to celebrate the birth of Jesus?

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by ayobase: 4:37pm
Of course. It is idolatry.

And there is difference between celebration and observation.

Jesus Christ was definitely born a day, and a day has been set aside for that purpose.

II. How Did Christmas Come to Be Celebrated on December 25?

A. Roman pagans first introduced the holiday of Saturnalia, a week long period of lawlessness celebrated between December 17-25. During this period, Roman courts were closed, and Roman law dictated that no one could be punished for damaging property or injuring people during the weeklong celebration. The festival began when Roman authorities chose “an enemy of the Roman people” to represent the “Lord of Misrule.” Each Roman community selected a victim whom they forced to indulge in food and other physical pleasures throughout the week. At the festival’s conclusion, December 25 th , Roman authorities believed they were destroying the forces of darkness by brutally murdering this innocent man or woman.

B. The ancient Greek writer poet and historian Lucian (in his dialogue entitled Saturnalia ) describes the festival’s observance in his time. In addition to human sacrifice, he mentions these customs: widespread intoxication; going from house to house while singing Unclad; rape and other sexual license; and consuming human-shaped biscuits (still produced in some English and most German bakeries during the Christmas season).

C. In the 4 th century CE, Christianity imported the Saturnalia festival hoping to take the pagan masses in with it. Christian leaders succeeded in converting to Christianity large numbers of pagans by promising them that they could continue to celebrate the Saturnalia as Christians.

D. The problem was that there was nothing intrinsically Christian about Saturnalia. To remedy this, these Christian leaders named Saturnalia’s concluding day, December 25 th, to be Jesus’ birthday.

E. Christians had little success, however, refining the practices of Saturnalia. As Stephen Nissenbaum, professor history at the University of Massachussetts, Amherst, writes, “In return for ensuring massive observance of the anniversary of the Savior’s birth by assigning it to this resonant date, the Church for its part tacitly agreed to allow the holiday to be celebrated more or less the way it had always been.” The earliest Christmas holidays were celebrated by drinking, sexual indulgence, singing Unclad in the streets (a precursor of modern caroling), etc.

F. The Reverend Increase Mather of Boston observed in 1687 that “the early Christians who first observed the Nativity on December 25 did not do so thinking that Christ was born in that Month, but because the Heathens’ Saturnalia was at that time kept in Rome, and they were willing to have those Pagan Holidays metamorphosed into Christian ones.” Because of its known pagan origin, Christmas was banned by the Puritans and its observance was illegal in Massachusetts between 1659 and 1681. However, Christmas was and still is celebrated by most Christians.

G. Some of the most depraved customs of the Saturnalia carnival were intentionally revived by the Catholic Church in 1466 when Pope Paul II, for the amusement of his Roman citizens, forced Jews to race Unclad through the streets of the city. An eyewitness account reports, “Before they were to run, the Jews were richly fed, so as to make the race more difficult for them and at the same time more amusing for spectators. They ran… amid Rome’s taunting shrieks and peals of laughter, while the Holy Father stood upon a richly ornamented balcony and laughed heartily.”

H. As part of the Saturnalia carnival throughout the 18 th and 19 th centuries CE, rabbis of the ghetto in Rome were forced to wear clownish outfits and march through the city streets to the jeers of the crowd, pelted by a variety of missiles. When the Jewish community of Rome sent a petition in1836 to Pope Gregory XVI begging him to stop the annual Saturnalia abuse of the Jewish community, he responded, “It is not opportune to make any innovation.” [6] On December 25, 1881, Christian leaders whipped the Polish masses into Antisemitic frenzies that led to riots across the country. In Warsaw 12 Jews were brutally murdered, huge numbers maimed, and many Jewish women were raped. Two million rubles worth of property was destroyed.


Well explained.

http://www.simpletoremember.com/vitals/Christmas_TheRealStory.htm

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by ifenes(m): 4:37pm
It is not demonic. It is mere Astrology. Astrology rules the days, months years and our calculations of cycles. This pastor is known for preaching about demons. Has anyone noticed that only his members suffer demonic attacks? This is because they created them as a result of focusing their energy on demons. Law of Attraction will always draw you to what you believe in or fear. His gullible members will create multiple realities of demonic infested life due to their beliefs.

Your Jesus said your beliefs will make you whole and shift mountains. I say, your beliefs determine what you experience. Demons are created by humans. Christmas has nothing to do with them, humans are the creators.

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by okochaik: 4:37pm
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by sod09(m): 4:38pm
Lol.... Confusion
He should av back it up wit facts
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Promismike(m): 4:38pm
Everyone to his belief. But seriously relgion has done more harm than good to mankind and has caused a lot of division and ill feeling among human.

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by ChappyChase(m): 4:38pm
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Ferisidowu(m): 4:38pm
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by iamteegee: 4:38pm
Lol we celebrate his birth,demons don't celebrate Christ!!!! Am still eating my once in a year only on December chicken now :- tongue

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by patchsk(f): 4:38pm
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by fixedhollies(m): 4:39pm
It might be demolic when it started but not a sin... I wasn't in the world when it started. But what we do this day is to create d consciousness that we had a Savior's birth. Not a Sin to us.... It is a moment of repentance and essence of Christianity.

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Bolustic(m): 4:39pm
Then MFM should not own a football team because they play on Sunday (Sabbath Day) and indirectly encourage betting.

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by abumeinben(m): 4:39pm
Some don't celebrate Christmas, some don't Easter, and some others birthdays...Then the other others don't watch TV undecided

Yet we call on same God!

They should keep confusing the Christian race upandan while Islam gathers momentum by the day.

Heaven is gonna be interesting, because I can sense beefing there.

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by maclatunji: 4:39pm
Let us see how his fellow Christians will try to sidestep his submission.
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by bookface: 4:39pm
There's no limit to what can be invented in Christendom to make people frightened and afraid. The world is not really such a complicated place. Love God, love your neighbours, work hard, dream big, do no evil, and live happy. Everything does not have to be about darkness and hell fire.

Yes, problems happen - and it's probably not because of spiritual maggots. It's just life. Bad things happen to good people and good things happen to bad people.

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Joemee: 4:40pm
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Princelegacylemoha(m): 4:40pm
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by mu2sa2: 4:40pm
Does anyone knows how many Christianities they are?
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by leofab(f): 4:40pm
Hmmm..the truth is here.. Christianity is a scam perpetuated by Saul the demon.. he know to fight ideology you only have to counter it with A more superior ideology.. shame on all fanatics in Nigeria...


Paganism rocks..

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by femi4(m): 4:40pm
We celebrate Christmas and not its ROOT

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Greenbullet(m): 4:40pm
weda u like it or not Christmas rice and chicken must be eaten but..........

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Janetessy(f): 4:40pm
Does he actually know that the root of tithes is money ?

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Pykid: 4:41pm
Seun:
Does he really believe that the "demons" like to celebrate the birth of Jesus?
I'd like to get the video of his new year sermon so we can learn more about what he believes.
this guy in always active on any post that questions Christianity, i like u sha
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by purem(m): 4:41pm
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by Joemee: 4:41pm
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by MaleoPearls(m): 4:41pm
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by seunny4lif(m): 4:41pm
Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by micgray100(m): 4:41pm
He is just a man in flesh.. He got his opinion. .. Meanwhile

Re: "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM by muller101(m): 4:42pm
He is right. I can't find any portion in the bible where it is stated that he was born on 25th dec. That we should celebrate.

