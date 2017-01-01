₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,261 members, 3,287,638 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 08:44 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... (6962 Views)
What Is The Implication Of Accepting A Job Without An Employment Letter? / 150, 000 Nigerians To Benefit From Interswitch Empowerment Initiative / White Man Promises To Provide Nigerians 10,000 Jobs And Gets Epic Replies (1) (2) (3) (4)
|N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:05pm On Jan 02
Tiwatope's dad wanted to know what Twitter Nigeria will do if they had a new job that pays N850k a month but comes with a boss that insults and calls you names.
The replies he got are more than wonderful. lol. Read below:
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/01/check-out-these-hilarious-replies-by.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:06pm On Jan 02
more
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by BlackDBagba: 9:07pm On Jan 02
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by slimthugchimee2(m): 9:16pm On Jan 02
i will help him hire someone who will remind,teach and make sures he always insults me
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by midolian(m): 9:16pm On Jan 02
The day he forgets to insult me, I will remind him sef..
Nothing must happen to my 850k!
18 Likes
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by carzola(m): 9:16pm On Jan 02
Those insults are better than some of the blessing this pastors say they are praying for you.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by derrick333(m): 9:34pm On Jan 02
carzola:. my brother insult with 800k beter pass any prayers willout cash
7 Likes
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by UDbester(m): 9:37pm On Jan 02
i will employ him even in my house to continue the insult
1 Like
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by ScotsReferendum: 9:46pm On Jan 02
None of them plan to open a business after 5years in order to escape the insults
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by decatalyst(m): 9:52pm On Jan 02
Why should I get angry when aiye is not worrying me ke!
I know the back to back insult are a blessing to my bank account so nah to dance like this after the morning insult
3 Likes
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by UDbester(m): 9:56pm On Jan 02
ScotsReferendum:
bros. with that amount of money, the only business am gonna do to escape the insult would be to record the insult and still play it after retirement.
do you know how many insult Jesus received? yet he still went ahead to die for those who insulted him for them to be saved.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by marshalcarter: 9:56pm On Jan 02
nna eeh....abeg...make everybody dey join insult me abeg
2 Likes
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by psucc(m): 10:01pm On Jan 02
I will quickly write to Oxford university press to change the meaning of insult to cash mill.
2 Likes
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by GoldenJAT(m): 10:45pm On Jan 02
just ORDINARY INSULT?ORDINARY....bring on d insult jare.
1 Like
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by cee001(m): 11:20pm On Jan 02
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by acenazt: 11:26pm On Jan 02
See talk oboi I go build department and faculty of insult and speech for any university. Go NUC beg Dem to accredit the course. Employ one old Yoruba lady,godons,bovi etc as lecturers. Give my boss admission
3 Likes
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by Richy4(m): 11:58pm On Jan 02
Can people actually stay in that kinda job for real or just kidding?
1 Like
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by MedicalSamwise(m): 11:59pm On Jan 02
Lol @ "collecting insult is my hubby"
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by luscioustrish(f): 12:21am
This is so funny
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by xxxtedyxxx(m): 12:36am
lol.. I will take the Job...and insult myself whenever he insults me.
Boss: You are so foolish and useless for forgetting to send that email. Big fool.
Me: Yes Boss, U are right. Foolishness and Stupidity are in my blood.
Boss: Really? Ode Oshi.
Me: Washere Boss
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by angelTI(f): 1:35am
Nigerians are hilariously hilarious
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by figoperch: 5:56am
decatalyst:
Osho babaaaaa see BALLS mehn
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by saxwizard(m): 5:59am
The quest for making money chai.....naija which way? ....those comment are hilarious
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by eipreel(f): 6:02am
Nigerians got no chill
Insult dey learn work where recession dey
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by maxwell767(m): 6:14am
PLs where is the company located.. I need to see the boss so that he can hire me... Insult and 850k... My God!
Is better than sitting at home doing nothing and get insulted.. Pls I need that coy's address
1 Like
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by MilesLamar(m): 7:31am
I will be the one to remind him everyday like " sir you have not insult me today "
3 Likes
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by prof1990(m): 7:36am
best reply
5 Likes
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by Adeoba10(m): 7:49am
OmGod ... To be sincere, most people will endure it for some months, those with thick skin will continue with the work, but the fragile ones will transfer the aggression to danfo driver on their way back home, or Salisu d gateman or their wife.... That's when you will hear them saying "Can't you SMELL that am on my way home"
3 Likes
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by Rapmoney(m): 7:53am
Gush! Funny replies!!!
|Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by Kelklein(m): 7:55am
Someone said they will draft more insult & forward to his email incase he gets complacent
People no go ki me
3 Likes
I've Just Been Sacked! / Ifrs / Do Foreigners In Nigeria Get Preferential Treatment?
Viewing this topic: tobloj(m), Hanibal(m), byemx06(m), boman2014, ikes9(m), iykekelvins, kozmokaz(m), Empredboy(m), merits(m), naijablood, Bigflamie(m), oluwaseyi000(m), Kingtim(m), oasisodeabey(m), ychris, Sodiq3(m), chukychris92(m), agabee(m), abumoney(m), Martins97, chidozeze, Ymodulus, leyitto(m), baybeeboi, IHate9ja1(m), DancingSkeleton(m), Berbierklaus(f), sinistermind(m), Bennycollins, buchai, chibuike67(m), Efewestern, snyperboi(m), Daraph(m), ferarifero(m), vanndubi, Apina(m), Faslite(m), HiredGames(m), femolala001(m), PresidentAde(m), YOUNGKAHUNA, katty235(f), princekalani, prettytinah, GeneralB, osibenaezekiel, awesomely, BuddhaPalm(m), Godlychild, Bsoam, Ridens(f), Smartlife(m), Ego2(f), odijeks(m), dawahlarry, danishdon(m), smackimorn(m), LasoulMacuby(m), micflo28, Seyeah23(m), ahless(m), OkoNDOoBo, EZEIGBO1OFIMO, joebases(m), nicebaba, ItsTheBachelor, Darchangel(m), SonOfaNobody(m), Viccisimua, Jaiye002(m) and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7