The replies he got are more than wonderful. lol. Read below:



Tiwatope's dad wanted to know what Twitter Nigeria will do if they had a new job that pays N850k a month but comes with a boss that insults and calls you names.The replies he got are more than wonderful. lol. Read below:

i will help him hire someone who will remind,teach and make sures he always insults me 7 Likes 1 Share

The day he forgets to insult me, I will remind him sef..



Nothing must happen to my 850k! 18 Likes

Those insults are better than some of the blessing this pastors say they are praying for you. 10 Likes 2 Shares

carzola:

my brother insult with 800k beter pass any prayers willout cash

i will employ him even in my house to continue the insult 1 Like

None of them plan to open a business after 5years in order to escape the insults 4 Likes 1 Share





Why should I get angry when aiye is not worrying me ke!I know the back to back insult are a blessing to my bank account so nah to dance like this after the morning insult

ScotsReferendum:

None of them plan to open a business after 5years in order to escape the insults

bros. with that amount of money, the only business am gonna do to escape the insult would be to record the insult and still play it after retirement.



bros. with that amount of money, the only business am gonna do to escape the insult would be to record the insult and still play it after retirement.do you know how many insult Jesus received? yet he still went ahead to die for those who insulted him for them to be saved.

nna eeh....abeg...make everybody dey join insult me abeg 2 Likes

I will quickly write to Oxford university press to change the meaning of insult to cash mill. 2 Likes

just ORDINARY INSULT?ORDINARY....bring on d insult jare. 1 Like

See talk oboi I go build department and faculty of insult and speech for any university. Go NUC beg Dem to accredit the course. Employ one old Yoruba lady,godons,bovi etc as lecturers. Give my boss admission 3 Likes

Can people actually stay in that kinda job for real or just kidding? 1 Like

Lol @ "collecting insult is my hubby" 4 Likes 1 Share



This is so funny





Boss: You are so foolish and useless for forgetting to send that email. Big fool.



Me: Yes Boss, U are right. Foolishness and Stupidity are in my blood.



Boss: Really? Ode Oshi.



Boss: You are so foolish and useless for forgetting to send that email. Big fool.Me: Yes Boss, U are right. Foolishness and Stupidity are in my blood.Boss: Really? Ode Oshi.Me: Washere Boss lol.. I will take the Job...and insult myself whenever he insults me.





Nigerians are hilariously hilarious

decatalyst:

Why should I get angry when aiye is not worrying me ke!



I know the back to back insult are a blessing to my bank account so nah to dance like this after the morning insult

Osho babaaaaa see BALLS mehn

The quest for making money chai.....naija which way? ....those comment are hilarious

Nigerians got no chill





Nigerians got no chillInsult dey learn work where recession dey





Is better than sitting at home doing nothing and get insulted.. Pls I need that coy's address PLs where is the company located.. I need to see the boss so that he can hire me... Insult and 850k... My God!

I will be the one to remind him everyday like " sir you have not insult me today "

best reply 5 Likes

To be sincere, most people will endure it for some months, those with thick skin will continue with the work, but the fragile ones will transfer the aggression to danfo driver on their way back home, or Salisu d gateman or their wife.... That's when you will hear them saying "Can't you SMELL that am on my way home"

Gush! Funny replies!!!