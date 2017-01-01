₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,261 members, 3,287,638 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 08:44 AM

N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... - Career - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... (6962 Views)

What Is The Implication Of Accepting A Job Without An Employment Letter? / 150, 000 Nigerians To Benefit From Interswitch Empowerment Initiative / White Man Promises To Provide Nigerians 10,000 Jobs And Gets Epic Replies (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:05pm On Jan 02
Tiwatope's dad wanted to know what Twitter Nigeria will do if they had a new job that pays N850k a month but comes with a boss that insults and calls you names.

The replies he got are more than wonderful. lol. Read below:

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/01/check-out-these-hilarious-replies-by.html

1 Like 1 Share

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:06pm On Jan 02
more

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by BlackDBagba: 9:07pm On Jan 02
undecided
Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by slimthugchimee2(m): 9:16pm On Jan 02
i will help him hire someone who will remind,teach and make sures he always insults me

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by midolian(m): 9:16pm On Jan 02
The day he forgets to insult me, I will remind him sef..

Nothing must happen to my 850k!

18 Likes

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by carzola(m): 9:16pm On Jan 02
Those insults are better than some of the blessing this pastors say they are praying for you.

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by derrick333(m): 9:34pm On Jan 02
carzola:
Those insults are better than some of the blessing this pastors say they are praying for you.
. my brother insult with 800k beter pass any prayers willout cash

7 Likes

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by UDbester(m): 9:37pm On Jan 02
i will employ him even in my house to continue the insult

1 Like

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by ScotsReferendum: 9:46pm On Jan 02
None of them plan to open a business after 5years in order to escape the insults

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by decatalyst(m): 9:52pm On Jan 02
Why should I get angry when aiye is not worrying me ke!

I know the back to back insult are a blessing to my bank account so nah to dance like this after the morning insult grin grin

3 Likes

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by UDbester(m): 9:56pm On Jan 02
ScotsReferendum:
None of them plan to open a business after 5years in order to escape the insults

bros. with that amount of money, the only business am gonna do to escape the insult would be to record the insult and still play it after retirement.

do you know how many insult Jesus received? yet he still went ahead to die for those who insulted him for them to be saved.

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by marshalcarter: 9:56pm On Jan 02
nna eeh....abeg...make everybody dey join insult me abeg

2 Likes

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by psucc(m): 10:01pm On Jan 02
I will quickly write to Oxford university press to change the meaning of insult to cash mill.

2 Likes

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by GoldenJAT(m): 10:45pm On Jan 02
just ORDINARY INSULT?ORDINARY....bring on d insult jare.

1 Like

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by cee001(m): 11:20pm On Jan 02
grin
Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by acenazt: 11:26pm On Jan 02
See talk oboi I go build department and faculty of insult and speech for any university. Go NUC beg Dem to accredit the course. Employ one old Yoruba lady,godons,bovi etc as lecturers. Give my boss admission

3 Likes

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by Richy4(m): 11:58pm On Jan 02
Can people actually stay in that kinda job for real or just kidding?

1 Like

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by MedicalSamwise(m): 11:59pm On Jan 02
Lol @ "collecting insult is my hubby" grin grin

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by luscioustrish(f): 12:21am
cheesy
This is so funny grin
Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by xxxtedyxxx(m): 12:36am
lol.. I will take the Job...and insult myself whenever he insults me.

Boss: You are so foolish and useless for forgetting to send that email. Big fool.

Me: Yes Boss, U are right. Foolishness and Stupidity are in my blood.

Boss: Really? Ode Oshi.

Me: Washere Boss grin

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by angelTI(f): 1:35am
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin cheesy cheesy cheesy grin grin grin cheesy cheesy

Nigerians are hilariously hilarious cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by figoperch: 5:56am
decatalyst:
Why should I get angry when aiye is not worrying me ke!

I know the back to back insult are a blessing to my bank account so nah to dance like this after the morning insult grin grin

Osho babaaaaa see BALLS mehn
Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by saxwizard(m): 5:59am
The quest for making money chai.....naija which way? ....those comment are hilarious
Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by eipreel(f): 6:02am
grin grin Nigerians got no chill grin grin


Insult dey learn work where recession dey undecided
Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by maxwell767(m): 6:14am
PLs where is the company located.. I need to see the boss so that he can hire me... Insult and 850k... My God!

Is better than sitting at home doing nothing and get insulted.. Pls I need that coy's address embarassed

1 Like

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by MilesLamar(m): 7:31am
angry I will be the one to remind him everyday like " sir you have not insult me today "

3 Likes

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by prof1990(m): 7:36am
best reply

5 Likes

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by Adeoba10(m): 7:49am
OmGod grin grin... To be sincere, most people will endure it for some months, those with thick skin will continue with the work, but the fragile ones will transfer the aggression to danfo driver on their way back home, or Salisu d gateman or their wife.... That's when you will hear them saying "Can't you SMELL that am on my way home"

3 Likes

Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by Rapmoney(m): 7:53am
Gush! Funny replies!!! grin
Re: N850k Job & A Boss That Insults: Funny Replies To An Employment Question... by Kelklein(m): 7:55am
Someone said they will draft more insult & forward to his email incase he gets complacent

People no go ki me

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

I've Just Been Sacked! / Ifrs / Do Foreigners In Nigeria Get Preferential Treatment?

Viewing this topic: tobloj(m), Hanibal(m), byemx06(m), boman2014, ikes9(m), iykekelvins, kozmokaz(m), Empredboy(m), merits(m), naijablood, Bigflamie(m), oluwaseyi000(m), Kingtim(m), oasisodeabey(m), ychris, Sodiq3(m), chukychris92(m), agabee(m), abumoney(m), Martins97, chidozeze, Ymodulus, leyitto(m), baybeeboi, IHate9ja1(m), DancingSkeleton(m), Berbierklaus(f), sinistermind(m), Bennycollins, buchai, chibuike67(m), Efewestern, snyperboi(m), Daraph(m), ferarifero(m), vanndubi, Apina(m), Faslite(m), HiredGames(m), femolala001(m), PresidentAde(m), YOUNGKAHUNA, katty235(f), princekalani, prettytinah, GeneralB, osibenaezekiel, awesomely, BuddhaPalm(m), Godlychild, Bsoam, Ridens(f), Smartlife(m), Ego2(f), odijeks(m), dawahlarry, danishdon(m), smackimorn(m), LasoulMacuby(m), micflo28, Seyeah23(m), ahless(m), OkoNDOoBo, EZEIGBO1OFIMO, joebases(m), nicebaba, ItsTheBachelor, Darchangel(m), SonOfaNobody(m), Viccisimua, Jaiye002(m) and 143 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.