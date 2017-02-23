Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! (1433 Views)

Ever felt like u did the wrong thing by accepting a job offer? Resigned quickly? Share ur experience!

Yes I am thinking of resigning mine. I work in an private higher institution where I take 8 courses, I don't even have time for myself. I have barely spent three months 3 Likes

I can resign even in just a week, if i am not cool with any job.

my younger sister resigned from her first job just 2days.she complained that the female manager was too rude of her workers and she wouldnt tolerate sych perdon if she falls victim....luckily for her,she got another jobs that pay 10k lesser than the previous one....she is happy now.her dignity and repect is maintained 2 Likes

Lol mine was 2weeks at Airtel...Just couldn't take orders with a straight face. 1 Like

yes a marketing job after moving around for one month dem no pay me na so I waka oooo based on panasharp 1 Like

I just did

Resigned after a month, when I learned after employment that I would be transferred to the North..... 1 Like 1 Share

I dey contemplate weda to resign from work I just start today self

Ohyes.lol Marketing for a bank. I just wasn't cut out for it. I didn't even resign officially. Looking back at it I think that was badass.

2 weeks.. They wanted to scatter my head with an unrealistic job pattern, and would still talk to you like you're useless for not being a robot

A male friend of mine resigned Nov last year due to frustration at work...







I'm resigning my job this week as well but definitely not without a plan B....





What is the essence of being at a place where you don't feel fulfilled...

One job, I spent only one day pere.



The second one, I managed to spend only one month.



I cannot come and go and kee myself jare.



I decided to setup myself and performed better than both of my employers

I DID this insurance marketing poo back in lagos, I resigned in 2days becos targets were just too high. Thank God I got a better job after 2months and since then I hve never looked back

Once resumed for a work on wednesday and resigned on friday! Got a better offer that's very closer to my place. I'll need to spend like 500 naira to the former place daily and the later, I can even squeeze it and not spend up to 50 naira for transport!



Always happy I took that step

I did after a month and some weeks, though it was not employment work. I was learning a skill, fashion designing (tailoring). I could not bear up with the stress, I had to go to work 8a.m then come back 6p.m. My body wasn't used to that kind of stress and broke down to the extent I couldn't eat at all.



I was losing weight rapidly, got sick week after week. I stopped and ran away.

I don work for bank as a cleaner for 3days, I run 1 Like 1 Share

