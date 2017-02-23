₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by adakoleagbenu: 9:38pm
Ever felt like u did the wrong thing by accepting a job offer? Resigned quickly? Share ur experience!
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by Heshei: 10:17pm
Not really .. they will soon be here
@Mynd44 , @lalasticlala
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by Standardcosting(f): 10:29pm
Yes I am thinking of resigning mine. I work in an private higher institution where I take 8 courses, I don't even have time for myself. I have barely spent three months
3 Likes
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by yenereal(m): 10:30pm
3RD FTC?
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by momodub: 10:31pm
Hmmm
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by Flexherbal(m): 10:31pm
I can resign even in just a week, if i am not cool with any job.
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by Singapore1(m): 10:31pm
Who would dare do that in this period
Na hunger go finish You..
You go quickly go back and tell them your brain was hacked.. You'll be like "that was not the real me o boss"
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by NLchikeeto(f): 10:31pm
In this recession............ I doubt anybody will resign from their job willingly, no matter how frustrated..............
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by martineverest(m): 10:32pm
my younger sister resigned from her first job just 2days.she complained that the female manager was too rude of her workers and she wouldnt tolerate sych perdon if she falls victim....luckily for her,she got another jobs that pay 10k lesser than the previous one....she is happy now.her dignity and repect is maintained
2 Likes
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by JeffreyJamez(m): 10:32pm
Lol mine was 2weeks at Airtel...Just couldn't take orders with a straight face.
1 Like
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 10:33pm
yes a marketing job after moving around for one month dem no pay me na so I waka oooo based on panasharp
1 Like
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by jakandeola(m): 10:34pm
NLchikeeto:my beauty
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by Sempumping(f): 10:35pm
I just did
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by Adesiji77: 10:35pm
Observing...
1 Like
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by Jokerman(m): 10:38pm
Resigned after a month, when I learned after employment that I would be transferred to the North.....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by loomer: 10:38pm
I dey contemplate weda to resign from work I just start today self
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by pressplay411(m): 10:39pm
Ohyes.lol Marketing for a bank. I just wasn't cut out for it. I didn't even resign officially. Looking back at it I think that was badass.
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by lionlamb020(m): 10:40pm
2 weeks.. They wanted to scatter my head with an unrealistic job pattern, and would still talk to you like you're useless for not being a robot
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by SlimHan(f): 10:41pm
A male friend of mine resigned Nov last year due to frustration at work...
I'm resigning my job this week as well but definitely not without a plan B....
What is the essence of being at a place where you don't feel fulfilled...
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by sunnedee2: 10:42pm
Yes ke!
One job, I spent only one day pere.
The second one, I managed to spend only one month.
I cannot come and go and kee myself jare.
I decided to setup myself and performed better than both of my employers
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by COdeGenesis: 10:44pm
I DID this insurance marketing poo back in lagos, I resigned in 2days becos targets were just too high. Thank God I got a better job after 2months and since then I hve never looked back
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by Donniefred(m): 10:45pm
lionlamb020:I can relate
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by McLove(m): 10:47pm
Once resumed for a work on wednesday and resigned on friday! Got a better offer that's very closer to my place. I'll need to spend like 500 naira to the former place daily and the later, I can even squeeze it and not spend up to 50 naira for transport!
Always happy I took that step
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by COdeGenesis: 10:48pm
SlimHan:My dear just manage o. Economy is hard, when you say u not fulfilled what do u mean?
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by Ginaz(f): 10:48pm
I did after a month and some weeks, though it was not employment work. I was learning a skill, fashion designing (tailoring). I could not bear up with the stress, I had to go to work 8a.m then come back 6p.m. My body wasn't used to that kind of stress and broke down to the extent I couldn't eat at all.
I was losing weight rapidly, got sick week after week. I stopped and ran away.
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by truthsayer007: 10:49pm
Sempumping:
Awww that's sad to hear. What happened really... Were you giving unrealistic targets?
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by Donniefred(m): 10:50pm
I don work for bank as a cleaner for 3days, I run
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by truthsayer007: 10:51pm
Ginaz:
Lazy girl Just 8am to 6pm. You cannot werk !
|Re: Ever Resigned From A New Job A Month Or Less? Share Your Experience! by solhenawo: 10:53pm
Once resigned from a job 4hrs after resumption.
