₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,709 members, 3,288,736 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 07:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents (16042 Views)
Simi Cuddles Falz In New Photo / Throwback Photo Of Falz In Law School / Banky W Shares Selfie With His Parents In Washington D.C (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by RaDaZaBaNa(m): 4:21pm
Cute !!! The lawyer turned rapper is the son to foremost lawyer, Femi Falana...He shared the pics via his Instagram page with the caption
" new year with the rents "
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOuzXReBdKL/?hl=en
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by phemsie(m): 4:23pm
Cute though!
1 Like
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by Oblitz(m): 4:23pm
the parents would be really proud of their son ✈
1 Like
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by haywire07(m): 4:25pm
OK but....
17 Likes
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by thorpido(m): 4:44pm
Oblitz:His father actually has his reservations but he's an adult so he can't hold him down.
13 Likes
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by misspresident(f): 4:54pm
Nice
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by 9jaBloke: 5:43pm
Mama's look-alike. His mum is young.
1 Like
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by Janetessy(f): 6:00pm
Bad guy
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by labakeJ(f): 6:00pm
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by Defaramade(m): 6:00pm
5 Likes
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by wizzlyd(m): 6:01pm
OK
4 Likes
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by rockcitie: 6:01pm
Bad! Baddo!! Baddest!!!
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by Slipknot(m): 6:01pm
D
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by Jollyana(f): 6:01pm
He look like his mom and little of dad
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by Poorboy: 6:01pm
Chai ugly people
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by bettercreature(m): 6:01pm
thorpido:He was out of control
3 Likes
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by ramdris(m): 6:01pm
My Guy! No homo...
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by SweetieConstie(f): 6:02pm
Aww... cute!
Me likey!
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by Vanpascore(m): 6:02pm
Is he a radio presenter?? #justasking
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by Poorboy: 6:02pm
Jollyana:b4 nko na you him wan resemble
1 Like
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by Aregs(m): 6:02pm
It's our work o
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by kindnyce(m): 6:03pm
Nice,,,
Whenever music stops paying,atleast he got something tp fall back on
1 Like
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by Praktikals(m): 6:03pm
RaDaZaBaNa:Wow, i never knew
1 Like
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by muller101(m): 6:03pm
The IDGAF crew. Come up to the podium pls.
3 Likes
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by WaterDrunkard: 6:04pm
The f*ck crew go soon arrive
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by Dsrooftiles: 6:04pm
Eheh Femi falana
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by angeltolly(f): 6:05pm
Soft work
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by MedicalSamwise(m): 6:05pm
Actor
Comedian
TV presenter
Mc
Musician
Lawyer
Rapper
All in one man... .. This is my artist of the year.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by asaju10(m): 6:06pm
Good
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by Agulimah: 6:08pm
Soft work
|Re: Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents by free2ryhme: 6:08pm
rents indeed
1 Like
Ugly Celebrity Feet! / Emeka Ossai And Wife Welcome Twins / Meet Genevieve Naji's Daughter! She Finally Shows Her To The World
Viewing this topic: mrdan(m), timoteus(m), kayo80, paradigmshift(m), Sanchez01, Smartdamon(m), kwaidakwai, beeolhar(f), Tunenez(m), Thryphosa(m), Deejay1000(m), Eb9ce(m), marvelife, Peacemaker, Meridien09, ychris, wolewolsz(m), finebois(m), tmanis(m), jideflash(m), fikayor2(m), Tsoffy, docZeey(f), dahunsy(m), hydrazone, deeteeneey(f), toliz(f), Demonicide, adesammy1(m), Danjuma827, Miles300, Ariel20, swagagolic01, Muh(m), libertyfather(m), Olumyyde, advocatebaba(m), RashMe(f), mikeyung71(m), akeemakinremi(m), MindYours, slimyshady30(f), Genes1s, johnpaulo(m), ClarkThompson, Poorboy, Ama80(f), benn94(m), ZeusZuco(m), modestdude(m), gbonesky(m), lakesidepapa(m), olayinkajnr(m), Trinity213 and 166 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17