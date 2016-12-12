Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Falz In New Year Selfie With His Parents (16042 Views)

Simi Cuddles Falz In New Photo / Throwback Photo Of Falz In Law School / Banky W Shares Selfie With His Parents In Washington D.C (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





" new year with the rents "



https://www.instagram.com/p/BOuzXReBdKL/?hl=en Cute !!! The lawyer turned rapper is the son to foremost lawyer, Femi Falana...He shared the pics via his Instagram page with the caption" new year with the rents " 2 Likes 3 Shares

Cute though! 1 Like

the parents would be really proud of their son ✈ 1 Like

OK but.... 17 Likes

Oblitz:

the parents would be really proud of their son ✈ His father actually has his reservations but he's an adult so he can't hold him down. His father actually has his reservations but he's an adult so he can't hold him down. 13 Likes

Nice

Mama's look-alike. His mum is young. 1 Like

Bad guy

5 Likes

OK 4 Likes

Bad! Baddo!! Baddest!!!

D

He look like his mom and little of dad

Chai ugly people

thorpido:

His father actually has his reservations but he's an adult so he can't hold him down. He was out of control He was out of control 3 Likes

My Guy! No homo...







Me likey! Aww... cute!Me likey!

Is he a radio presenter?? #justasking

Jollyana:

He look like his mom and little of dad b4 nko na you him wan resemble b4 nko na you him wan resemble 1 Like

It's our work o

Nice,,,

Whenever music stops paying,atleast he got something tp fall back on 1 Like

RaDaZaBaNa:

Cute !!! The lawyer turned rapper is the son to foremost lawyer, Femi Falana... Wow, i never knew Wow, i never knew 1 Like

The IDGAF crew. Come up to the podium pls. 3 Likes

The f*ck crew go soon arrive

Eheh Femi falana

Soft work

Actor

Comedian

TV presenter

Mc

Musician

Lawyer

Rapper

All in one man... .. This is my artist of the year. 14 Likes 3 Shares

Good

Soft work