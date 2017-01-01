₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by metroblogger: 9:08am
Yasmin's mother took this photo over two decades ago. So when Yasmin had her own daughter she decided to recreate the photo. The resemblance is striking! Below is a post by the photographer Udimee:
"Pictures are powerful. They freeze time, preserve memories and document history in ways that still intrigue me. *
Over two decades ago, Yasmin’s mom had this photo taken (the one on the left) and recently, after Yasmin welcomed a baby girl, she decided that she wanted to recreate that same photo. The curious thing though, is how close the resemblance is between the three people in the photo. Yasmin looks just like her mum in the older picture and her daughter looks exactly like the younger Yasmin. *
Interestingly, I have not seen Yasmin in one year. However, the last time we met for a photoshoot at her house, I made a photo of her with a little girl, a relative of hers who kept trying to get into our pictures. So we included her in one with Yasmin and recently, when I was looking for a picture for my story, A Northern Dream, I stumbled on that picture and shared it on Instagram. Someone told Yasmin about it and that is how we got reunited for this exciting project. She had been looking for a photographer for this for a while. Can you believe that? *
It is in moments like this that I often place a lot of value on the job that I do. Photographers have helped preserve powerful memories for posterity and that is a truly noble thing, I think. Who knows, someday, Little Armani might want to make the same image and I might just be fortunate to be the guy who makes that image as well. Here is to Photographers and Powerful Memories!"
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by Quintessential1(f): 9:15am
. The women look truly identical.
Fynestboi, Ishilove.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by CplusJason(m): 9:28am
All i see here is the "Joy of Motherhood"
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by angelTI(f): 10:18am
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by amiibaby(f): 10:43am
Cool
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by emmabest2000(m): 10:43am
Quintessential1:Seconded..
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by abrahym(m): 10:44am
Power of a woman
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by tayoxx(m): 10:45am
Sweet...
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by superemmy(m): 10:45am
This one na reincarnation x3
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by ireneony(f): 10:45am
Nothing cool here
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by kelvyn7: 10:45am
THE BABY MUST DO IT TOO WHEN SHE GROWS UP
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by FA001: 10:45am
Nice one. History taking place
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by SexyNairalander: 10:45am
booked
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by unclezuma: 10:46am
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by alexiej(m): 10:46am
Wow! This is just... Adorable!
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by Lilimax(f): 10:46am
Lovely!
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by ichidodo(m): 10:47am
So?....You don't baff? Who the pishure EPP ?!
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by barrybanbi: 10:47am
So?
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by ayodejijoshua(m): 10:47am
photocopy go easy
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by Atiku2019: 10:48am
Awwww Motherhood. Brb let me call my Mom
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by Benjom(m): 10:48am
Splendid
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by Genea(f): 10:48am
Adorable, mine is next
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by midehi2(f): 10:48am
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by Mrsugurada: 10:49am
Beautiful
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by oruma19: 10:50am
metroblogger:sweet memories leme go and do mine with my son. I have pictures that I took with my dad. Lolz
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:51am
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by Histrings08(m): 10:51am
This resemblance dazed me
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by Pavore9: 10:52am
Beautiful.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Recreates Her Mother's Photo With Her Own Daughter by CplusJason(m): 10:53am
shevchenko:Thanks!
