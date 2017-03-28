₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,826,647 members, 3,610,814 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 June 2017 at 04:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos (13587 Views)
|Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by Angelanest: 12:14pm
An 80-year-old farmer in Eastern Ghana who has 12 wives and over one hundred children, and is still exploring for more women - almost committed incest with his own daughter after proposing to her. According to reports, the aged man has within 40 years given birth to over 100 children with 12 women, all of who are married to him in a polygamous marriage.
On the occasion of 2017 Father’s Day, the children and the wives marched to Asilenu’s residence on Sunday.
“If I get a lady today, I will marry her and have more children. As for men, even in old age we can still father children. I’m not impotent,” Asilenu told TV3’s Portia Gabor who spent some time with the family on Father’s Day.
Unfortunately, Asilenu has lost track of his family- He’s unable to mention the name of all his children. When Portia Gabor asked him to do a roll call, he got stuck along the line in mentioning their names. And it was thus not surprising that he proposed marriage to one of her daughters who he met in town.
But for the awareness of his daughter, Asilenu would have committed incest by having amorous relationship with her own daughter, unknowingly though.
One of his sons narrated how his father proposed to one of his sisters and the interesting excuse Mr Asilenu gave when it emerged that he is the father of the lady he had expressed love to. “He [Asilenu] met the lady and said he loved her…..and later on, the lady said she was his daughter,” she told Portia Gabor, adding “he [Asilenu] said his eyes were worrying him, that was why he didn’t notice it was her own daughter and we laughed over it”.
The son also suspects they are more than 100 children: “In fact we’re plenty, we’re almost 100 and something” he told Portia.
Just like their father, some of the children do not know their numerical placement in the family. Portia Gabor asked one of his daughters, Mary Asilenun, where she place in the family numerically and she simply laughed and responded, “…I can’t remember”.
Asilenu, his wives and children reportedly get along with each other and have been living happily as one united family....
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/80-year-old-man-with-over-100-children-and-12-wives.html
watch video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FQRZNcW1IQ
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by Angelanest: 12:14pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by Tocheagle(m): 12:19pm
put it in lacasera book of world record
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by Beejayx: 12:32pm
Space booked
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by Choiszman(m): 12:42pm
Respect Sir
I fear your Gbola
9 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by queeniebae(f): 12:43pm
lol
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by OrestesDante: 1:26pm
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by Moreoffaith(m): 2:23pm
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by TINALETC3(f): 2:23pm
nobody shud faint in my space
25 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by onuwaje(m): 2:23pm
ho le sheet
2 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by Blackfire(m): 2:23pm
Faints...
Wakes up again.
Faints again.
6 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by Marvel1206: 2:23pm
100 children in 40 years? and I'm still a virgin
19 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by Christane(m): 2:23pm
that wat happen wen u av so many children ..
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by Evablizin(f): 2:23pm
Madness,imagine,go into the world and multiply na like dis?
3 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by Slai1: 2:23pm
Hmmm.
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by marooh(m): 2:23pm
Fela brother migrate to ghana
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by buskie13(m): 2:24pm
hahahaha
mumu man
see man when go die but his manhood still lives on
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by MykOnyxo(m): 2:24pm
queeniebae:Bae you clean no be small
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by Edopesin(m): 2:24pm
All I Can Say Is The Papa Is A "Fvck Addict" He Needs Therapy
2 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by omoalayo(m): 2:25pm
.
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by MykOnyxo(m): 2:25pm
Only him took upon himself to populate the world
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by yourbae(m): 2:25pm
wonders shall never end
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by hardeycute: 2:25pm
My African Man
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by yemzzy22(m): 2:26pm
cassava harvest afonga period
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by MrImole(m): 2:26pm
Now I believe, Evans is a nairalander.
That Ghanian man is temporarily mad.
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by Willykoro(m): 2:27pm
Badt man in town
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by timilehin007(m): 2:27pm
farmer?
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by vizboy(m): 2:27pm
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by Sirpaul(m): 2:28pm
Common sense is not a gift. It's punishment because you have to deal with everyone who doesn't have it
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by jakandeola(m): 2:28pm
ghana na country is a small zoo wit black ugly pple
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by lollypeezle(m): 2:28pm
Awa Africans sha
|Re: Ghanaian Man With 100 Children Proposes To His Own Daughter Mistakenly. Photos by SEEDORF441(m): 2:29pm
Poverty touch his life but no touch his dick i tink he is from north anoda beggar su
An Abandoned Child At Iyana Ipaja. / Disciplining Children / Union Presents Cash To Needy Nigerian Families In South Africa
Viewing this topic: ngelbee(f), movetoca, tuscani, Iamdmentor1(m), fOFT, Amaudeogu(m), braimeddy, walera10(m), Mydazz(m), ADAMUdaCOWBOY, segzyndpep(m), brigadier747, gurunlocker, mallamabank, daisyjuliet37, Ejirochocho, brunofarad(m), joowealth(m), Abiagirl777(f), jimmyT, Shitface, isaac19, Winters22, Dething, Niyinoble, fortuneobi(m), Advent17(m), samfuntua, Ashleydolls(f), diamondbody(m), futurekin(m), detholar7(m), adekoladegbite(m), Lukenitheooo6(m), Bonaventura(m), kehindoz(m) and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4