₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,166 members, 3,289,845 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 January 2017 at 11:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 (3222 Views)
House Of Reps Halts Privatization Of Refineries By NNPC / NNPC To Announce 85 Naira Fuel Pump Price In January 2016 / Economic Woes Heighten As Buyers Shun Nigerian Crude (1) (2) (3) (4)
|List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by MissEdified(f): 9:56am
The NNPC has approved a total of 39 firms to lift Nigerian crude oil from the year 2017 all through to 2018.
On the list are 18 Nigerian Coys, 11 International Traders, 5 foreign refineries, 3 NOCs and 2 NNPC trading arms.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/01/list-of-firms-approved-by-nnpc-to-lift.html
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by Benjom(m): 10:24am
Yay! Thank God my firm is there
Need a good job or want to switch jobs effortlessly? Let's make that easy for you with an Exceptional CV Rewrite. Check some samples and testimonials:
www.exceptionalcv.com/cv-samples/
www.exceptionalcv.com/testimonials/
.
3 Likes
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by FirstCounsel(m): 10:37am
Hmm didn't realise AA Rano was this huge. Thought they were just petro products marketers.
1 Like
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by Mujaheeeden: 11:05am
I saw Masters Energy there.
God bless Uche Ogah
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by Corrinthians(m): 11:08am
Mujaheeeden:If it wasnt there it would have been that "Buhari hates ibos".
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by saint7000: 11:09am
Mujaheeeden:
Also Britannia-U, the Igbo billionaire woman, Catherine Uju Ifejika
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by superstar1(m): 11:10am
Corrinthians:
#I tire for those people o.
5 Likes
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by Mujaheeeden: 11:11am
Corrinthians:We know idiots make use of internet but our worst fear is that they ve infiltrated our space
1 Like
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by saint7000: 11:12am
Emo Oil is owned by Dr. Emmanuel Isichei Ugochukwu Ojei,
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by TippyTop(m): 11:20am
Where's YusufBuhari Ltd, the biggest beneficiary of this fraud?
2 Likes
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by Corrinthians(m): 11:20am
Mujaheeeden:ipob zombies will never stop wailng even with feeding bottles in their mouths.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by dukie25: 11:26am
Useless
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by Pavore9: 11:27am
saint7000:Is he behind Nuel Ojei Holdings?
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by chimah3(m): 11:27am
Companies owned or part owned by the same criminals!!
We are watching you all!!!
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by Atiku2019: 11:28am
A.A RANO inventory Analyst that year
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by Olubukola16(f): 11:28am
I hope this will be helpful to Nigerians at large.
Btw, for more details on how to use #7,400 to get back 37k in returns between 4-7 days, PM me.
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by ednut1(m): 11:29am
no avengers
1 Like
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by victorvezx(m): 11:30am
OUR OYEL!!!!!!! Lol
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by Kingbuhari(m): 11:30am
Buhari and his cronies can be this stupid... why my name is not there ? may thunder fire that old Fulani clumsy lazy cow
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by dee02(m): 11:31am
FirstCounsel:
AA Rano has clout and he is quietly building a colossal empire... Ali Said, i know him very well
Very quiet and unassuming Kano born businessman!
1 Like
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by metallisc(m): 11:31am
Olubukola16:
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by dee02(m): 11:31am
Pavore9:yes.
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by ednut1(m): 11:32am
dee02:but he doesn't know u exist right
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by Vorpal: 11:33am
What happened to Forte oil? Conoil?
1 Like
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by Franksuccess: 11:33am
This country is not,will not and can never be 1. No one is critically looking at the list all you animals dwell on is . Tribe. Ipob. Afonja. Fulani. Its a pity. This country will never improve . And tribalistic ple will not go far in life sadly
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by seguno2: 11:34am
Can we know where the owners are FROM?
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by Pavore9: 11:34am
dee02:
His daughter was my classmate in secondary school.
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by jayAjoku(m): 11:35am
i await those with tribal bias talks .....
LET THE #WE ARE BEING MARGINALIZED GAMES BEGIN
1 Like
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by fatdick(m): 11:35am
I have a company that has been redundant for years now.....
How on earth do these people get this huge contracts?
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by nairaman66(m): 11:36am
Fraudulent list!! Everyone in that list would have lobbied their assess off!! Nothing in this is done through due process.
Like the saying goes, a country which is build on lies cannot stand! Quote me and that thunder doing press up will come raining down on your head!!
|Re: List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 by idupaul: 11:36am
Buhari boasted that he would fix all the refineries in six month 2015 but in 2017 he is still issuing lifting license and saying nothing about our refineries
Sharing Abia Money By Old Bende Diaspora / T.A Orji Vows To Develop Abia / Oshiomhole Dissolves LG Caretakers
Viewing this topic: Emekamex(m), waterfas, kingdompropty, CosmeticChemist(m), Vorpal, Myself2(m), Amusaopeyemi(f), Mickeysho(m), saoban9, nkpommpko(m), GAZZUZZ(m), malmo, bishopjoe02(m), ichidodo(m), djaybaba, kaboninc(m), abeykohasa0524, Dansiki1, dyoungkarlmarx(m), Yungwizzzy(m), allhavesinned, fiponmile, northvietnam(m), KELVIN086, sushieater, Kekostic(m), HENROSHUN(m), HAH, gratiaeo, ndcide(m), Mbkite(m), DonCortino, skimasks(m), Bongi4luv(m), Tstone1(m), dhebz2pon(m), Temidayo9(m), lielbree, tociano009(m), ruzelarry, Disiboboy(m), agronewsng(m), vikaosi, SycophanticGoat, dee02(m), sanandreas(m), okeayomide9, tophee(m), Kulikulitapa, Benjom(m), molasautos(m), idu1(m), Packup(m), eraserwiper, papshaun, 40manlappy, shaiba(f), suyamasta(m), Lnrprince(m), bastian5050(m), NobleBeer and 199 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 36