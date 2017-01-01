Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 (3222 Views)

On the list are 18 Nigerian Coys, 11 International Traders, 5 foreign refineries, 3 NOCs and 2 NNPC trading arms.





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/01/list-of-firms-approved-by-nnpc-to-lift.html The NNPC has approved a total of 39 firms to lift Nigerian crude oil from the year 2017 all through to 2018.On the list are 18 Nigerian Coys, 11 International Traders, 5 foreign refineries, 3 NOCs and 2 NNPC trading arms.







Yay! Thank God my firm is there

Hmm didn't realise AA Rano was this huge. Thought they were just petro products marketers. 1 Like

I saw Masters Energy there.





God bless Uche Ogah

Mujaheeeden:

I saw Masters Energy there.





If it wasnt there it would have been that "Buhari hates ibos".

Mujaheeeden:

I saw Masters Energy there.





God bless Uche Ogah

Also Britannia-U, the Igbo billionaire woman, Catherine Uju Ifejika

Corrinthians:

If it wasnt there it would have been that "Buhari hates ibos".

#I tire for those people o.

Corrinthians:

We know idiots make use of internet but our worst fear is that they ve infiltrated our space

Emo Oil is owned by Dr. Emmanuel Isichei Ugochukwu Ojei,

Where's YusufBuhari Ltd, the biggest beneficiary of this fraud? 2 Likes

Mujaheeeden:

ipob zombies will never stop wailng even with feeding bottles in their mouths.

Useless

saint7000:

Is he behind Nuel Ojei Holdings?





We are watching you all!!!





Companies owned or part owned by the same criminals!!
We are watching you all!!!

A.A RANO inventory Analyst that year

I hope this will be helpful to Nigerians at large.







no avengers 1 Like

OUR OYEL!!!!!!! Lol

? may thunder fire that old Fulani clumsy lazy cow Buhari and his cronies can be this stupid... why my name is not there? may thunder fire that old Fulani clumsy lazy cow

FirstCounsel:

Hmm didn't realise AA Rano was this huge. Thought they were just petro products marketers.

AA Rano has clout and he is quietly building a colossal empire... Ali Said, i know him very well



AA Rano has clout and he is quietly building a colossal empire... Ali Said, i know him very well
Very quiet and unassuming Kano born businessman!

Olubukola16:

I hope this will be helpful to Nigerians at large.









Btw, for more details on how to use #7,400 to

get back 37k in returns between 4-7 days, PM me.

Pavore9:



yes.

dee02:





AA Rano has clout and he is quietly building a colossal empire... Ali Said, i know him very well



but he doesn't know u exist right

What happened to Forte oil? Conoil? 1 Like

This country is not,will not and can never be 1. No one is critically looking at the list all you animals dwell on is . Tribe. Ipob. Afonja. Fulani. Its a pity. This country will never improve . And tribalistic ple will not go far in life sadly

Can we know where the owners are FROM?

dee02:



yes.

His daughter was my classmate in secondary school.







LET THE #WE ARE BEING MARGINALIZED GAMES BEGIN





How on earth do these people get this huge contracts? I have a company that has been redundant for years now.....





Like the saying goes, a country which is build on lies cannot stand! Quote me and that thunder doing press up will come raining down on your head!! Fraudulent list!! Everyone in that list would have lobbied their assess off!! Nothing in this is done through due process.