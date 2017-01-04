Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) (4449 Views)

www.naijaschooling.com.ng/2017/01/04/see-pics-olabisi-graduated-university-ilorin-first-class-won-masters-scholarship-study-united-kingdom/ See Pics Of Olabisi Who Graduated From The University Of ILORIN With A First Class And Won a Masters Scholarship to Study in The United Kingdom. Olabisi was the best graduating student in Construction and Project Management at Loughborough University UK. 3 Likes





Congratulations Girl!





Congratulations Girl!

I see you fine geh

beauty with brain

Bravo!



To tell you all that her FIRST CLASS wasn't a fluke, she replicated the feat again even in a far away land - conquering even the white men and their land!



Olabisi please come home and contribute to the advancement of Nigeria and do not join a part of the brain drain.



To tell you all that her FIRST CLASS wasn't a fluke, she replicated the feat again even in a far away land - conquering even the white men and their land!

Olabisi please come home and contribute to the advancement of Nigeria and do not join a part of the brain drain.

I'm sure she had less or no distraction from boys hence her ability to concentrate. ...congrats to her

I love hijabites who are very intelligent.

Lucky her.......Waiting patiently for Jan 14

Congrats pretty girl





But I think this made to front page some time ago 1 Like

See as she ugly sef

ok she is beautiful... and she get brain not like those............

Nice one. I respect intelligent girls.



Meanwhile,her mates are on Instagram posting nude pics and looking for dlcks of different sizes and colours.

In future, when they see her driving her g-wagons, they would say she used connection to get her job.

Waiting for the day foreigners will make the news for getting scholarship to study in Nigeria

Congratulation. Always remember back then at Unilorin when we will read and read like tomorrow no dey. i felicitate with you. Rep #2014/2015 Session

my eyes cannot decieve me She was my neighbour when she was in school then.



Bisi is a serious minded, visionary, ambitious and a religious girl. She graduated with first class few years ago from the department of Civil Engineering. She was even the class rep of her department level then.





my eyes cannot decieve me She was my neighbour when she was in school then.

Bisi is a serious minded, visionary, ambitious and a religious girl. She graduated with first class few years ago from the department of Civil Engineering. She was even the class rep of her department level then.

Truly, Bisi is a good example for young ladies out there.

nice 1 geh. atleast no b dose beauty pageant gals wey no fit ansa who is d founder of FC I. Uba n Dr. M. Buhari.

Poorboy:

I see you fine geh

Poorly she is married, wash ur glasses to see the ring.

We saw this on FP last year na...



Abi is the girl _Seun's sister? 1 Like







Go shorty!! This is the kind of girl am talking about, unlike those who always painted their face without anything upstair....Go shorty!!

Ok but how does dis improve our economy.



Those who give a f*** went dat way( some1 pls help wit d pic)

Congrat











She don marry oooo





Which set of men they quickly pick the better ladies con dey leave Olosho`s yapa for street.

truthspeaks:

Ok but how does dis improve our economy.



Bro, we are in 2017. Common sense should be your New Year resolution.....**receive it**

lovely lovely

truthspeaks:

Ok but how does dis improve our economy.



Those who give a f*** went dat way( some1 pls help wit d pic)





Did you have breakfast this morning? Did you have breakfast this morning?