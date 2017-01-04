₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by koredefawole: 2:45pm
See Pics Of Olabisi Who Graduated From The University Of ILORIN With A First Class And Won a Masters Scholarship to Study in The United Kingdom. Olabisi was the best graduating student in Construction and Project Management at Loughborough University UK.
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 2:50pm
Congratulations Girl!
Seun, Lalasticlala food don land.
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by Poorboy: 2:51pm
I see you fine geh
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by WatchinginHD(m): 3:03pm
Seen
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by veekid(m): 3:53pm
beauty with brain
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by ramdris(m): 3:54pm
Bravo!
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by Fairgodwin(m): 3:54pm
Hi Olabisi.
To tell you all that her FIRST CLASS wasn't a fluke, she replicated the feat again even in a far away land - conquering even the white men and their land!
Olabisi please come home and contribute to the advancement of Nigeria and do not join a part of the brain drain.
In fact, Olabisi, let's discuss some things privately
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by takenadoh: 3:54pm
haba this thing made FP some days ago. the MODs una dey sleep?
Seun!!!!
hmmmm!
lalasticlala na u do this one sef!
my threads dey roast if u dey find something to put for FP.
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 3:54pm
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by peculiar3(m): 3:54pm
...congrats to her
I'm sure she had less or no distraction from boys hence her ability to concentrate.
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by jammyunn(m): 3:55pm
I love hijabites who are very intelligent.
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by biz9ja(m): 3:55pm
Lucky her.......Waiting patiently for Jan 14
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by Kingxway: 3:55pm
Congrats pretty girl
But I think this made to front page some time ago
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by 9jayes: 3:55pm
See as she ugly sef
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:56pm
ok she is beautiful... and she get brain not like those............
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by HarveySpecter1: 3:56pm
Nice one. I respect intelligent girls.
Meanwhile,her mates are on Instagram posting nude pics and looking for dlcks of different sizes and colours.
In future, when they see her driving her g-wagons, they would say she used connection to get her job.
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by Zedoo(m): 3:57pm
Waiting for the day foreigners will make the news for getting scholarship to study in Nigeria
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by irenmwinfo(m): 3:57pm
Congratulation. Always remember back then at Unilorin when we will read and read like tomorrow no dey. i felicitate with you. Rep #2014/2015 Session
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by Neyoor(m): 3:58pm
This is Bisi! now my eyes cannot decieve me She was my neighbour when she was in school then.
Bisi is a serious minded, visionary, ambitious and a religious girl. She graduated with first class few years ago from the department of Civil Engineering. She was even the class rep of her department level then.
Truly, Bisi is a good example for young ladies out there.
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by RotgakSlay: 3:58pm
nice 1 geh. atleast no b dose beauty pageant gals wey no fit ansa who is d founder of FC I. Uba n Dr. M. Buhari.
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by nwosu35: 3:59pm
Poorboy:
Poorly she is married, wash ur glasses to see the ring. . . Lol
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by sirOrubebe: 3:59pm
We saw this on FP last year na...
Abi is the girl _Seun's sister?
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by bayocanny: 3:59pm
This is the kind of girl am talking about, unlike those who always painted their face without anything upstair....
Go shorty!!
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by truthspeaks: 3:59pm
Ok but how does dis improve our economy.
Those who give a f*** went dat way( some1 pls help wit d pic)
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by iamawara(m): 3:59pm
Congrat
Next topic?
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by ednut1(m): 4:01pm
has been on fp before na, Seun and his mods dis na new year make una change una ways, 2016 was a year of thrash on nl
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by Elshahzad: 4:01pm
hw many times nah?? I dorn dey taya oh.. BTW, Nairaland has Crashed
Ult.imate Cyc..ler?? check my signature
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by 0b10010011: 4:02pm
Chai!
She don marry oooo
Which set of men they quickly pick the better ladies con dey leave Olosho`s yapa for street.
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by bayocanny: 4:02pm
truthspeaks:Bro, we are in 2017. Common sense should be your New Year resolution.....**receive it**
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by Culin(f): 4:03pm
lovely
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by 0b10010011: 4:04pm
truthspeaks:
Did you have breakfast this morning?
|Re: UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) by samsadeyemo(m): 4:05pm
