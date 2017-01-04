₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Onyemadonald(m): 3:33pm
Nigeria and Katsina State’s youngest speaker, RT Honourable Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru has earlier this week celebrated his 34th birthday in grand style at his residence in Katsina State.
http://katsinapost.com/2017/01/04/nigerias-youngest-speaker-celebrates-his-34th-birthday-in-style-photos/
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Oyind17: 3:36pm
Where the style
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Kingxway: 3:38pm
This is lovely
We wish to see new and young faces in the politics, not the same old forks everywhere in Nigerian politics
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Onyemadonald(m): 4:14pm
Oyind17:you were hoping to see strippers and olosho or champagne? lol, men done get sense now oooo.
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Oyind17: 4:16pm
Onyemadonald:not that, I was hoping to see a classy parry
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by SIRmanjar: 5:03pm
Oyind17:Wetin u dey expect before for aboki party.all of dem be dullington.
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by yarimo(m): 5:31pm
HBD to him, And his younger ones are here in nairaland posting trash.
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Blue3k(m): 6:40pm
Happy birthday to him. I have to point out his party is not lit. That tiny cake for 3 dudes. Where's the soda and rest of food.
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Ekpekus(m): 7:21pm
Happy Birthday Honourable Speaker..
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by korel9: 7:57pm
Agbayas, like they've not stolen more than enough to get a bigger cake.
Una fada
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by kaluchuks(m): 7:57pm
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by iamteegee: 7:57pm
Goodluck man!! Did I make it to front-page OP buy me agbara drink
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by NNVanguard(m): 7:58pm
In the New Nigeria Vanguard, our mandate is to see selfless young men and women pilot the National Leadership of this Nation.
#tomorrow's leaders today
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Deseo(f): 7:58pm
Really
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by wunmi590(m): 7:58pm
That's very good, I was thinking akwa ibom speaker is the youngest.
Happy birthday
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by iamteegee: 7:59pm
Northerners don't know how to throw a classic parry.........all dey do is play flute in all Parrys
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Dlee1(m): 8:03pm
Is this how he is celebrating his birthday? Good for him.
|Re: Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by kenzysmith: 8:04pm
He is related to buhari
