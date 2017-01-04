Nigeria and Katsina State’s youngest speaker, RT Honourable Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru has earlier this week celebrated his 34th birthday in grand style at his residence in Katsina State.



The Honourable Speaker who also doubles as Walin Gabas and Ci garin Mani poses with cakes and his portrait in a series of photos that were posted on Facebook pages and accounts.



In the pictures, the Speaker was seen with friends and well-wishers congratulating him and wishing him many more years ahead.



It could be recalled that Alhaji Aliyu Sabiu, the then, 32-year-old member representing Mani Constituency of Katsina State, in June 2015 emerged Speaker of the state assembly.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman from Rimi Local Government Area nominated Sabiu for the position, seconded by Abduljalal Haruna of Safana Constituency.





Sabiu scored 28 votes to beat his counterpart, Alhaji Haruna Aliyu from Dutsi Constituency, who polled six votes.



Sabiu was later sworn in by the Clerk of the assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi.

