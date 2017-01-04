₦airaland Forum

Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Onyemadonald(m): 3:33pm
Nigeria and Katsina State’s youngest speaker, RT Honourable Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru has earlier this week celebrated his 34th birthday in grand style at his residence in Katsina State.

The Honourable Speaker who also doubles as Walin Gabas and Ci garin Mani poses with cakes and his portrait in a series of photos that were posted on Facebook pages and accounts.

In the pictures, the Speaker was seen with friends and well-wishers congratulating him and wishing him many more years ahead.

It could be recalled that Alhaji Aliyu Sabiu, the then, 32-year-old member representing Mani Constituency of Katsina State, in June 2015 emerged Speaker of the state assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman from Rimi Local Government Area nominated Sabiu for the position, seconded by Abduljalal Haruna of Safana Constituency.


Sabiu scored 28 votes to beat his counterpart, Alhaji Haruna Aliyu from Dutsi Constituency, who polled six votes.

Sabiu was later sworn in by the Clerk of the assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi.

http://katsinapost.com/2017/01/04/nigerias-youngest-speaker-celebrates-his-34th-birthday-in-style-photos/

Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Oyind17: 3:36pm
Where the style
Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Kingxway: 3:38pm
This is lovely



We wish to see new and young faces in the politics, not the same old forks everywhere in Nigerian politics

3 Likes

Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Onyemadonald(m): 4:14pm
Oyind17:
Where the style
you were hoping to see strippers and olosho or champagne? lol, men done get sense now oooo.

2 Likes

Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Oyind17: 4:16pm
Onyemadonald:
you were hoping to see strippers and olosho or champagne? lol, men done get sense now oooo.
not that, I was hoping to see a classy parry
Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by SIRmanjar: 5:03pm
Oyind17:
Where the style
Wetin u dey expect before for aboki party.all of dem be dullington.

1 Like

Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by yarimo(m): 5:31pm
HBD to him, And his younger ones are here in nairaland posting trash. undecided

1 Like

Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Blue3k(m): 6:40pm
Happy birthday to him. I have to point out his party is not lit. That tiny cake for 3 dudes. Where's the soda and rest of food.
Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Ekpekus(m): 7:21pm
Happy Birthday Honourable Speaker..
Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by korel9: 7:57pm
Agbayas, like they've not stolen more than enough to get a bigger cake.
.
Una fada angry

Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by kaluchuks(m): 7:57pm
R
Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by iamteegee: 7:57pm
Goodluck man!! Did I make it to front-page cool OP buy me agbara drink

1 Like

Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by NNVanguard(m): 7:58pm
In the New Nigeria Vanguard, our mandate is to see selfless young men and women pilot the National Leadership of this Nation.

#tomorrow's leaders today
Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Deseo(f): 7:58pm
Really undecided

Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by wunmi590(m): 7:58pm
That's very good, I was thinking akwa ibom speaker is the youngest.

Happy birthday
Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by iamteegee: 7:59pm
Northerners don't know how to throw a classic parry.........all dey do is play flute in all Parrys
Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by Dlee1(m): 8:03pm
Is this how he is celebrating his birthday? Good for him.

Re: Aliyu Sabi'u Muduru Celebrates His 34th Birthday (photos) by kenzysmith: 8:04pm
He is related to buhari

(0) (Reply)

