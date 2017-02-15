Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached (4796 Views)

Twenty-three members of the house’s 44 lawmakers endorsed Muduru’s impeachment.



Lawmakers have already elected Yahaya Kusada as the new speaker.



Details are still emerging on this developing story.





Thiz is very good. Any corrupt leader shoud be send parking.





waiting for Dogara to be impeached for budget padding. 1 Like

waiting for Dogara to be impeached for budget padding. When he is 'solidly behind' the President? His sins has all been forgiven even the ones Dogara will commit in 2019 had already been booked for forgiveness. When he is 'solidly behind' the President? His sins has all been forgiven even the ones Dogara will commit in 2019 had already been booked for forgiveness. 8 Likes 1 Share

None of our business. Let him carry his cross. 1 Like 1 Share

This is not a national news, state house of assemblies in Nigeria are just like talk tables

Interesting I was always under impression they are under the impression they glorified puppets for governor.

The youngest speaker?...that funny hammer though with the phony paint.. 3 Likes

...and you make fear. How comes this be a breaking news? I thought PMB had arrived without informed my able self. Cha!

Thiz is very good. Any corrupt leader shoud be send parking.





When he is 'solidly behind' the President? His sins has all been forgiven even the ones Dogara will commit in 2019 had already been booked for forgiveness.

See them, the moment they type more than one letter, u will easily identify them. See them, the moment they type more than one letter, u will easily identify them. 3 Likes

Katsina again...where is lalasticlala sef 1 Like 1 Share

That's buharis state and I thought this was his dude! Or have they also discovered this one's dollar stash in one of his homes in the slums around katsina?

When will the masses sack APC both at the federal, state and local government level? ... all these criminals masquerading as politicians keep getting sacked from one comfort to another, National assembly and all APC led legislature in all the state should be sacked, nonsense and useless set of leaders inflicting pain and suffering on the masses 3 Likes

Remaining Dogara. 1 Like

On what ground if I may ask? 1 Like

Am sure he was impeached because he's not doing the "usual". Nigeria politicians only "team up" when their selfish interest is at stake.

That is Buhari state. 3 Likes







Apc

One day, just one day, all of these will come to an end. And that day I know will not exceed 2019. 2 Likes

Scam is scaming the scam nowadays 1 Like

When dem go impeached the incapacitated Dullard? 1 Like

Maybe they just want to send a strong message to Buhari in London...



Bubu make fear catch u...



I pray you escape high B.P...

will this allow buhari come back soon 1 Like

See them, the moment they type more than one letter, u will easily identify them.

Is he not saying the truth?



#supportwithsense Is he not saying the truth?#supportwithsense 1 Like







Thiz is very good. Any corrupt leader shoud be send parking.





FTC Then you realise the dude is just 33 and your agemate while you are here rushing to FTC SMH 1 Like

So this is an era for impeachment of speakers. Not long that it happened in Jigawa state.

scams everywhere 1 Like

Is he not saying the truth?



#supportwithsense

Another one spotted. Another one spotted. 1 Like

i saw him once at an event...the dude is not stingy though..lol





Reasons for his impeachment please??

He is the youngest state house of rep speaker...The reason for is impeachment was not solid.I wld say Nigerian or our so called politician dnt support or encourage youth as a leader! Old fellas all around...