|Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by Chizgold: 3:48pm
Speaker Katsina state House of Assembly Aliyu Sabiu Muduru has been impeached.
Twenty-three members of the house’s 44 lawmakers endorsed Muduru’s impeachment.
Lawmakers have already elected Yahaya Kusada as the new speaker.
Details are still emerging on this developing story.
Credit: http://ikengachronicles.com/breaking-house-of-assembly-sacks-speaker/
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by amamahdaniel(m): 3:50pm
Thiz is very good. Any corrupt leader shoud be send parking.
FTC
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by fuckingAyaya(m): 4:13pm
waiting for Dogara to be impeached for budget padding.
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by psucc(m): 4:20pm
fuckingAyaya:When he is 'solidly behind' the President? His sins has all been forgiven even the ones Dogara will commit in 2019 had already been booked for forgiveness.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by omenkaLives: 4:23pm
None of our business. Let him carry his cross.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by chiefolododo(m): 4:26pm
This is not a national news, state house of assemblies in Nigeria are just like talk tables
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by Blue3k(m): 4:31pm
Interesting I was always under impression they are under the impression they glorified puppets for governor.
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by owobokiri(m): 4:33pm
The youngest speaker?...that funny hammer though with the phony paint..
3 Likes
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by Jabioro: 5:01pm
...and you make fear. How comes this be a breaking news? I thought PMB had arrived without informed my able self. Cha!
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by kabrud: 5:49pm
amamahdaniel:
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by kabrud: 5:53pm
psucc:
See them, the moment they type more than one letter, u will easily identify them.
3 Likes
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by Keneking: 5:56pm
Katsina again...where is lalasticlala sef
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by Funlordmaniac(m): 6:02pm
That's buharis state and I thought this was his dude! Or have they also discovered this one's dollar stash in one of his homes in the slums around katsina?
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by AngelicBeing: 6:10pm
When will the masses sack APC both at the federal, state and local government level?... all these criminals masquerading as politicians keep getting sacked from one comfort to another, National assembly and all APC led legislature in all the state should be sacked, nonsense and useless set of leaders inflicting pain and suffering on the masses
3 Likes
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by Deadvalley001: 6:13pm
Remaining Dogara.
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by joe4christ(m): 6:14pm
On what ground if I may ask?
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by Ikigia: 6:18pm
Am sure he was impeached because he's not doing the "usual". Nigeria politicians only "team up" when their selfish interest is at stake.
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by datopaper(m): 6:33pm
That is Buhari state.
3 Likes
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by unclezuma: 6:34pm
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by simplemach(m): 6:35pm
Apc
One day, just one day, all of these will come to an end. And that day I know will not exceed 2019.
2 Likes
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by Spells(m): 6:37pm
Scam is scaming the scam nowadays
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by chiedu7: 6:39pm
When dem go impeached the incapacitated Dullard?
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by Samanza89(m): 6:39pm
Maybe they just want to send a strong message to Buhari in London...
Bubu make fear catch u...
I pray you escape high B.P...
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by manchester1: 6:40pm
will this allow buhari come back soon
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by tempex88(m): 6:42pm
kabrud:
Is he not saying the truth?
#supportwithsense
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by Laburos(m): 6:44pm
Then you realise the dude is just 33 and your agemate while you are here rushing to FTC SMH
amamahdaniel:
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by iliyasum14: 6:55pm
So this is an era for impeachment of speakers. Not long that it happened in Jigawa state.
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by apesinola001(m): 6:55pm
scams everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by kabrud: 6:58pm
tempex88:
Another one spotted.
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by ayatt(m): 7:02pm
i saw him once at an event...the dude is not stingy though..lol
Reasons for his impeachment please??
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by Kbraims(m): 7:24pm
He is the youngest state house of rep speaker...The reason for is impeachment was not solid.I wld say Nigerian or our so called politician dnt support or encourage youth as a leader! Old fellas all around...
|Re: Katsina Speaker, Aliyu Muduru Impeached by holatimmy(f): 7:36pm
Evil gang up against his destiny
