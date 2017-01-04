Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man (9542 Views)

He was a cute man sha

This should never be Tinubu

He grew up to become the mentor of all aspiring politicians. The godfather of all godfathers.

Respect Sir The Greatest Jagaban

Hmmmmmh, toad eyes from birth, Once a toad eye, always a toad eye.

Meanwhile, Atiku for President 2019

Wer the handsome naah ?

;DYoung and handsome but now......

So what could have happened, where did his face get it wrong





The Greatest Jagaban Respect Sir u dey always mak me laff?



as in ur campaign sucks u dey always mak me laff? as in ur campaign sucks

u dey always mak me laff?

as in ur campaign sucks

Thanks Boss how was your day?

Thanks Boss how was your day? my day no fine...i dey find job my day no fine...i dey find job

.... Who has Tinubu helped....

Young thief 1 Like

He still looks ugly

Flatrons will not like this a bit

Meanwhile twale the man who single-handedly removed the Ogogoro drinker from Otuoke!

It seems there's another meaning for CUTE these days.



Someone is looking like he's high on something but is still described as CUTE!



Hmmmm 5 Likes 1 Share

I was reading a magazine yesterday and I learnt a lot about the dangers of drinking alcohol

Cute?

Looking good.

handsome young man



e be like the man wey dey one naira

The Jagaban Borgu himself.

Meaning of Jagaban:

Emir Of Borgu Reveals Why He Named Tinubu Jagaban ▷ NAIJ.COM.

Thieves will always look good at young age.

Flatrons will not like this a bit

Meanwhile twale the man who single-handedly removed the Ogogoro drinker from Otuoke! don't say so, I posted it and I'm a Nigerian from the East don't say so, I posted it and I'm a Nigerian from the East 3 Likes