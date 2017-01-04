₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by jammyunn(m): 3:53pm
He was a cute man sha
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by powerfulsettingz: 3:56pm
This should never be Tinubu
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by EdCure: 3:59pm
He grew up to become the mentor of all aspiring politicians. The godfather of all godfathers.
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by Atiku2019: 4:02pm
The Greatest Jagaban Respect Sir
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by Johnolis(m): 4:02pm
Hmmmmmh, toad eyes from birth, Once a toad eye, always a toad eye.
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by dubemnaija: 4:03pm
handsome ke?
Meanwhile, Atiku for President 2019
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by doublewisdom: 4:07pm
Wer the handsome naah ?
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by ibijesu: 4:07pm
;DYoung and handsome but now......
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by angeltolly(f): 4:10pm
So what could have happened, where did his face get it wrong
Details later...
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by casttlebarbz(m): 4:56pm
Atiku2019:u dey always mak me laff?
as in ur campaign sucks
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by Atiku2019: 5:02pm
casttlebarbz:
Thanks Boss how was your day?
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by casttlebarbz(m): 5:06pm
Atiku2019:my day no fine...i dey find job
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by oseka101(m): 5:55pm
Who has Tinubu helped ....
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by Ahmadgani(m): 6:02pm
past glory
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by arabbunkum: 6:31pm
Young thief
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by Mujaheeeden: 7:01pm
He still looks ugly
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by divicoded: 7:10pm
Flatrons will not like this a bit
Meanwhile twale the man who single-handedly removed the Ogogoro drinker from Otuoke!
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by Noblesoul123: 7:20pm
It seems there's another meaning for CUTE these days.
Someone is looking like he's high on something but is still described as CUTE!
Hmmmm
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by YoungDaNaval(m): 7:20pm
I was reading a magazine yesterday and I learnt a lot about the dangers of drinking alcohol
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by LieDetector(m): 7:20pm
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by Iceeydee: 7:20pm
Cute?
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by datola: 7:20pm
Looking good.
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by YANDE800(m): 7:21pm
wow
handsome young man
e be like the man wey dey one naira
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by ettybaba(m): 7:21pm
The Jagaban Borgu himself.
Meaning of Jagaban:
Emir Of Borgu Reveals Why He Named Tinubu Jagaban ▷ NAIJ.COM.
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by Kwonder(m): 7:21pm
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by BarakOkenny(m): 7:21pm
Thieves will always look good at young age.
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by Eazyguy33: 7:21pm
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by slurryeye2: 7:21pm
Hmmm
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by Babzilla: 7:21pm
.
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by jammyunn(m): 7:21pm
divicoded:don't say so, I posted it and I'm a Nigerian from the East
Re: Throwback Picture Of Tinubu As A Young Man by steppins: 7:22pm
See Afonja face, with Hitler moustache.
