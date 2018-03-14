Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State (17121 Views)

A university admission-seeker simply identified as Loveth has reportedly committed suicide in Ekiugbo, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.



Loveth, who was said to be displeased with the 163 mark she garnered in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), was found dead at her home on Wednesday morning.



Our correspondent gathered that the deceased picked medicine as her choice of study.



The Nation gathered that the deceased took three bottles of Sniper and these were found by her side on Wednesday morning.



According to sources, Loveth had gone to check her UTME result on Tuesday and discovered to her amazement that she had scored far lower than she had expected and would not secure admission to the university to study her “dream course.”



The 18-year old reportedly left the centre very distraught and wept profusely.





http://thenationonlineng.net/teenager-commits-suicide-utme-score/

You are a coward dear.



You could have waited.



There are other ways of entering University without Jamb.



RIP 21 Likes 1 Share

Quite saddening, if only she had the right people around her to encourage her maybe she wouldn't have done such. It's our duty to reach out as best as we can to people around in their periods of failures and disappointments you never can tell who's life you are saving with your words of encouragement. 59 Likes 11 Shares

suicide is not an option my people...

















May God forgive your soul 3 Likes 1 Share

Haa...



This life is damn complicated..... 3 Likes







This small small Pekin should stop watching Nollywood movies abeg





When I bin dey 18 year I no Even sabi wetin suicide mean.





Aiye has turned upside down Are you kidding meThis small small Pekin should stop watching Nollywood movies abegWhen I bin dey 18 year I no Even sabi wetin suicide mean.Aiye has turned upside down 4 Likes

death gotta be easy cos life is hard......rip girl life is bleeped 2 Likes 1 Share

As if graduates are any better than none graduates. 3 Likes

But why?

I know her parents will be angry that the money they spent on her JAMB is wasted.



When they should feel opposite because they don't have to pay for her university education again. I know her parents will be angry that the money they spent on her JAMB is wasted.When they should feel opposite because they don't have to pay for her university education again. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Hmm,



Suicide is never a way out. The thought of those commiting suicide is that they should just end it all as they could not continue with the struggles of life. But if only they knew that that's not the end to life, and that they end nothing cos the struggles continues in the after life as they will pay dearly for their actions.



My heart goes out to the little chap, hope things are not exactly the way it looks.

Really sad.

Probably a teen with no other source of funds for sponsoring herself next year and maybe someone may have promised to sponsor her if she makes it did year.

I can't kill myself 4 any reason





She's a child.

What was the response of her parents to the result? That's a factor. Her parents could have been pressurizing her with comparison to her mates who got admitted at 16 & 17. Some parents could be funny.

Probably was looked down on and insulted by her parents. 7 Likes

sad news

Too much suicide topics lately. 1 Like







I know the number of times I sat for JAMB before I finally got admission to study.





Thank God for the kind of parents I have.

I think the unnecessary pressure being mounted on children by their parents and the society is a big contributory factor in this scenario. Sometimes you hear parents tell their wards that their colleague's child just got admission to study medicine and as such their child must do same. The society should stop mounting unnecessary pressure on children.I know the number of times I sat for JAMB before I finally got admission to study.Thank God for the kind of parents I have. 13 Likes 3 Shares

My kid sister also wrote that exam, Let me ask for her registration number self 1 Like

performance pressure from her parents. Parents should stop being over demanding, some kids can't handle pressure She must have been under some sort offrom her parents. Parents should stop being over demanding, some kids can't handle pressure 1 Like

This is why parental guidance is needed. If they have talked to her and tell her that no matter the outcome, they still love, a life would have been saved 3 Likes

what rubbish...since this regime took over na so frustration don deal with some....





and some mentally Ill will still go and Vote for APC be it state or LGA....



people be strong ,hold on a little while this devilish régime won't be there forever ...and okay your own role to see to that.





rip

Haba quite saddening, too many incidence of suicide these days, what's up with youths these days, too much exposure to social media also accounts for this. Haba just 18 years this is crazy she can still write next year and pass. Parenting influence or peer shame. Kai!!!! 3 Likes

Who university education help?



If I had gotten d experience I have now as a jambite, I wouldn't have wasted 5 years in uni plus one year nysc after which I joined d exponentially growing labour MKT to look for job.



My mates that learnt trade after secondary school have all builts mighty houses, married early and are living large.



This girl only needed counselling to avert this suicide.



My children won't make d mistake I made. University education is over rated. 5 Likes 1 Share

Ha! So result is out? 2 Likes

1 Like

Buhari effect again... The cost of writting exams under Buhari has skyrocketed so much that parent now put too much pressure on their kids to pass it once or consider the opportunity lost forever such pressure can get kids engulfed with uncertainty which can lead to depression. 1 Like