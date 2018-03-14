₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by Islie: 6:37pm
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by AntiWailer: 6:39pm
You are a coward dear.
You could have waited.
There are other ways of entering University without Jamb.
RIP
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by Olalan(m): 6:41pm
Quite saddening, if only she had the right people around her to encourage her maybe she wouldn't have done such. It's our duty to reach out as best as we can to people around in their periods of failures and disappointments you never can tell who's life you are saving with your words of encouragement.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by sonsomegrigbo: 6:43pm
painful.
suicide is not an option my people...
May God forgive your soul
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by splmosixx(m): 6:43pm
Haa...
This life is damn complicated.....
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by SirLakes: 6:44pm
Are you kidding me
This small small Pekin should stop watching Nollywood movies abeg
When I bin dey 18 year I no Even sabi wetin suicide mean.
Aiye has turned upside down
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by nairalanduseles: 6:44pm
death gotta be easy cos life is hard......rip girl life is bleeped
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by Netanyahu1: 6:44pm
As if graduates are any better than none graduates.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by helphelp: 6:44pm
But why?
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by Holywizard(m): 6:45pm
Ewu Gambia
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by NwaAmaikpe: 6:45pm
I know her parents will be angry that the money they spent on her JAMB is wasted.
When they should feel opposite because they don't have to pay for her university education again.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by Oluwason(m): 6:45pm
Hmm,
Suicide is never a way out. The thought of those commiting suicide is that they should just end it all as they could not continue with the struggles of life. But if only they knew that that's not the end to life, and that they end nothing cos the struggles continues in the after life as they will pay dearly for their actions.
My heart goes out to the little chap, hope things are not exactly the way it looks.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by Pavore9: 6:45pm
Really sad.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by Cletus77(m): 6:45pm
Probably a teen with no other source of funds for sponsoring herself next year and maybe someone may have promised to sponsor her if she makes it did year.
I can't kill myself 4 any reason
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by OrestesDante(m): 6:46pm
☣ ☠
∆
She's a child.
What was the response of her parents to the result? That's a factor. Her parents could have been pressurizing her with comparison to her mates who got admitted at 16 & 17. Some parents could be funny.
∆
☣ ☠
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by nedu2000(m): 6:46pm
Probably was looked down on and insulted by her parents.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by EddieCAD: 6:46pm
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by Ionkidiz(m): 6:46pm
sad news
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by Kingzy4pep(m): 6:46pm
Too much suicide topics lately.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by XaintJoel20(m): 6:46pm
I think the unnecessary pressure being mounted on children by their parents and the society is a big contributory factor in this scenario. Sometimes you hear parents tell their wards that their colleague's child just got admission to study medicine and as such their child must do same. The society should stop mounting unnecessary pressure on children.
I know the number of times I sat for JAMB before I finally got admission to study.
Thank God for the kind of parents I have.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by Abbeyme: 6:46pm
My kid sister also wrote that exam, Let me ask for her registration number self
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by lilfreezy: 6:47pm
She must have been under some sort of performance pressure from her parents. Parents should stop being over demanding, some kids can't handle pressure
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by RexEmmyGee(m): 6:47pm
This is why parental guidance is needed. If they have talked to her and tell her that no matter the outcome, they still love, a life would have been saved
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by gmoney12: 6:47pm
what rubbish...since this regime took over na so frustration don deal with some....
and some mentally Ill will still go and Vote for APC be it state or LGA....
people be strong ,hold on a little while this devilish régime won't be there forever ...and okay your own role to see to that.
rip
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by mysteriousman(m): 6:47pm
Haba quite saddening, too many incidence of suicide these days, what's up with youths these days, too much exposure to social media also accounts for this. Haba just 18 years this is crazy she can still write next year and pass. Parenting influence or peer shame. Kai!!!!
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 6:47pm
Who university education help?
If I had gotten d experience I have now as a jambite, I wouldn't have wasted 5 years in uni plus one year nysc after which I joined d exponentially growing labour MKT to look for job.
My mates that learnt trade after secondary school have all builts mighty houses, married early and are living large.
This girl only needed counselling to avert this suicide.
My children won't make d mistake I made. University education is over rated.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by Cadec007(m): 6:47pm
Ha! So result is out?
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by odehaj: 6:48pm
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by FarahAideed: 6:48pm
Buhari effect again... The cost of writting exams under Buhari has skyrocketed so much that parent now put too much pressure on their kids to pass it once or consider the opportunity lost forever such pressure can get kids engulfed with uncertainty which can lead to depression.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over JAMB UTME Score In Delta State by bamoski(m): 6:49pm
Eyah
