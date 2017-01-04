₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by boman2014: 6:15pm
Two council officials with alleged links with Boko Haram insurgents have been arrested in Borno State.
They are Alhaji Shettima Lawan, chairman of Mafa Local Government Area, and the Vice chairman of Kaga local government also in the state.
The Nigerian Army on Thursday confirmed the arrest of the two men for alleged links with the Boko Haram terrorists.
Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, made the confirmation during a news conference at the headquarters of the 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri.
“All I can say is that the Chairman is a big supporter of Boko Haram. “We heard that he harboured Boko Haram members along with his father. That he kept the Boko Haram members because the father begged him to do so.
“The Chairman was in the habit of accommodating people that had fled from the bush.
“At some point he was valuable to us being with the Civilian JTF to fight Boko Haram. But that does not mean we cannot investigate him for a crime especially one like this.
“We have also arrested the Vice Chairman of Kaga Local Government and he is undergoing interrogation,” Irabor said.
www.saharareporters.com/2017/01/04/army-arrests-two-boko-haram-lg-bosses
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by SexyNairalander: 6:18pm
This people no dey finish ni
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by casttlebarbz(m): 6:27pm
good development
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by alizma: 6:35pm
nice catch
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by Ayloaded04: 6:40pm
Lawyers in the house;Aiding and abetting is how many years
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by buharimustlive: 7:16pm
BUHARI'S kinsmen...
PMB and BURATAI will release them soon.
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by slurryeye2: 7:17pm
I give a fuc.k about this
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by Haute: 7:17pm
Sweet.
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by Eazyguy33: 7:17pm
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by Tman66(m): 7:17pm
story don start again
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by Switmon: 7:17pm
Terrorist leaders
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by slimthugchimee2(m): 7:17pm
good one
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by SexyNairalander: 7:18pm
booked
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by gamargu(m): 7:19pm
tundafayaBuhari:How about Christians, must you show everyone that you are devoid of common sense
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by zoneboy: 7:19pm
Kilo kanmi
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by takenadoh: 7:20pm
we knew some politicians were behind this.
btw shame on NL for moving an unconfirmed News about Gambia's president elect without verifying this source and a warning to NL readers that there are a lot of poo on FP.
and this latest giving a F.... trend is new to us.
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by Emeks008(m): 7:20pm
The truth is coming out slowly. I know all this northern politicians are involved in this boko haram of a thing. Planned work to throw Jonathan out of aso rock
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by 111jideofor: 7:21pm
What of the one you people have been release since,Nigeria..........,them like story..sha..
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by zest17: 7:21pm
Dats their way...imagine a BH sponsor bn part of JTF. Mchhhheew, dey are all terorists
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by Laple0541(m): 7:21pm
Make dem kill dem straight no time for trial.
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by Deejay1000(m): 7:22pm
tundafayaBuhari:
not all Muslims are terrorists stop generalizing
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by Emu4life(m): 7:22pm
Jesus said doz dat dont have SWORD shuld sell dre clothes and get one. Doz chairmen ar sponsoring Boko haram to please Jesus i think.
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by leofab(f): 7:23pm
Lol
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by donbrowser(m): 7:23pm
If i were the president, i'll make these people beg for death by ordering the military to expose them to rigorous punishments like partial roasting, piercing, caging et al.,
Please remember to support Donbrowser for Mr. Nairaland 2017.
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by Emu4life(m): 7:24pm
tundafayaBuhari:(bring my enemies who refuse dat i shuld rule over dem and SLAUGHTER dem b4 me)LUKE 19:27 comes to mind
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by UchaNwababa: 7:24pm
story for gods, until i see a Shekau corpse i will not believe Burutashi army
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by Aywire(m): 7:25pm
The pawns in the bush have been defeated, its time to defeat the rooks in high places.. Nigeria will be the first country to totally crush a terrorist group In Jesus name, insha allahu..
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by McFOUR: 7:27pm
Hw does it concern me?
|Re: Army Arrests Two Boko Haram LG Bosses by Jokerman(m): 7:27pm
You see, no wonder dey didn't allow Jonathan works come to fruition...
Imagine Sheiks, Alfas and senior Moslems aiding boko terrorist...
Jonathan mistake was letting go of ihejirika who was pummeling them...
Army well done... catch these wicked souls and destroy them all...
