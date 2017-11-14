₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by eazigbo(m): 12:35am
Army personnel attached to 144 Battalion under 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Abia State have reportedly arrested three members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Aba, the commercial nerve of the State.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/army-ipob-anambra-election/amp/
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by yarimo(m): 2:06am
That is very commendable from the nigeria army, please arrest and deals with any IPOB terrorist member that attempt to disturb the peace of any nigerians.
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by Bede2u(m): 5:47am
Who is this mod. What did the people above me say that made u lock their posts. May be they said something anti buhari
Nairaland these days sha
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by raker300: 5:48am
Nigerian army will go and arrest business men that refuse to pay them bribe and call them terrorists...smh
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by raker300: 5:49am
Bede2u:that mod has a cynical purpose
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by QueenSekxy(f): 5:55am
yarimo:unity beggar on the loose,,
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by QueenSekxy(f): 5:57am
raker300:exactly!!!
this zoo always deepen in its zooish nature by creating more zoogerians
but the painful thin is that the zooish citizens keep applauding this zoo terrorist,just like the ftc
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by whateverkay(m): 6:10am
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by femidejulius(m): 6:32am
FG: IPOB is a terrorist group.
IPOB: No, we're not.
Several Weeks Later
IPOB: (to Anambra people) Vote and die!
Two days after
IPOB: (to President Buhari) Don't come to Eastern Nigeria or there will be bloodshed.
*Meaning of Terrorist
terrorist
noun
a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by raker300: 6:39am
femidejulius:so verbal warnings is what you’re complaining of?
Fulani that have been physically impaling and pillaging through Nigeria is your friendly neighbor?
Your name na sorry
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by Yyeske(m): 6:42am
raker300:Open another thread for Fulani herdsmen meanwhile, you have not faulted his definition of a terrorist.
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by femidejulius(m): 6:55am
raker300:
Vote and die is a threat, not a verbal warning. Don't come to South East or there will be bloodshed is intimidation. You and your group are terrorists. You cow and terrorise the same people who you claim to be protecting. Shame!
Now, I have never said that the Fulanis are a peaceful group. Your IPOB group and them are the same. I watched the video where your runaway Kanu was asking for arms and ammunition to fight the Nigerian Government. So much for a peaceful organisation.
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by raker300: 6:59am
Yyeske:nelson Mandela was called a terrorist.
He was even banned from the UK.
That didn’t stop him from fighting for his people
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by Yyeske(m): 7:01am
femidejulius:Don't give those educated illiterates any credence because their brains have been blocked by hate and can never reason like humans.
Cowardly Nnamdi kanu called for the killing of hausas and yorubas and it was not call to genocide but when the arewa youths declared an eviction order of the Igbos from the north which they later cancelled, it became genocide.
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by RareDiamonds: 7:06am
Stupid country
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by Throwback: 7:11am
femidejulius:
You couldn't have articulated the IPOB terrorism better.
A terrorist group can never change its ways, they must be furiously annihilated.
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by Yyeske(m): 7:13am
raker300:Where is Nnamdi kanu the runaway coward fighting for his people? Same coward that left his comrades in prison so as to enjoy fame and fortune, Nelson Mandela you love to compare him with would never do that. Nelson Mandela never called for the killing of other people just because he wanted black rule. Nelson Mandela never spoke about burning down his country to achieve what he wanted but Nnamdi kanu the devil incarnate did all and worse
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by Yyeske(m): 7:15am
RareDiamonds:So says another brainwashed somebody
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by NwaAmaikpe: 8:00am
|Re: Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers by quiverfull(m): 8:00am
...but seriously, where is Nnamdi KANU?
