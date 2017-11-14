Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers (492 Views)

Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) / Anambra Election Will Hold If Nigeria Is Restructured Before October 1 - Kanu / Anambra Election: Militants Back Nnamdi Kanu On Boycott (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Army personnel attached to 144 Battalion under 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Abia State have reportedly arrested three members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Aba, the commercial nerve of the State.



The suspects whose names were Mr. Nwagbougwu Okeke, aged 55yrs, Mr. Chidiebere Nwaoha, aged 35yrs and Mr. John Nwaogazi, aged 50yrs were said to have been arrested by the soldiers on patrol in Aba on Sunday.



Sources within the battalion told our reporter that the IPOB members were arrested Sunday morning around Alaoji Fly Over.



The suspects according to a source said that they were caught distributing flyers and posters with a caption “No Election In Anambra State”.





The source said that the suspects and flyers have been handed over to the Department of State Security for continued investigation.



A senior officer at the battalion who craved anonymity said that the 14 Brigade would continue to work in synergy with the police and other sister agencies to flush out criminality and anti-social activities within the State.



The officer urged members of the public to inform the army and other security agencies of the activities of criminals and hoodlums in their locality, stressing that they would make criminality unprofitable in the state.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/army-ipob-anambra-election/amp/ 1 Like

That is very commendable from the nigeria army, please arrest and deals with any IPOB terrorist member that attempt to disturb the peace of any nigerians. 1 Like

Who is this mod. What did the people above me say that made u lock their posts. May be they said something anti buhari



Nairaland these days sha 3 Likes 2 Shares

Nigerian army will go and arrest business men that refuse to pay them bribe and call them terrorists...smh 1 Like 1 Share

Bede2u:

Who is this mod. What did the people above me say that made u lock their posts. May be they said something anti buhari



Nairaland these days sha that mod has a cynical purpose that mod has a cynical purpose 1 Like 1 Share

yarimo:

That is very commendable from the nigeria army, please arrest and deals with any IPOB terrorist member that attempt to disturb the peace of any nigerians. unity beggar on the loose,, unity beggar on the loose,, 3 Likes

raker300:

Nigerian army will go and arrest business men that refuse to pay them bribe and call them terrorists...smh exactly!!!



this zoo always deepen in its zooish nature by creating more zoogerians



but the painful thin is that the zooish citizens keep applauding this zoo terrorist,just like the ftc exactly!!!this zoo always deepen in its zooish nature by creating more zoogeriansbut the painful thin is that the zooish citizens keep applauding this zoo terrorist,just like the ftc 1 Like

FG: IPOB is a terrorist group.

IPOB: No, we're not.



Several Weeks Later

IPOB: (to Anambra people) Vote and die!



Two days after

IPOB: (to President Buhari) Don't come to Eastern Nigeria or there will be bloodshed.



*Meaning of Terrorist



terrorist

noun

a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims. 2 Likes 1 Share

femidejulius:

FG: IPOB is a terrorist group.

IPOB: No, we're not.



Several Weeks Later

IPOB: (to Anambra people) Vote and die!



Two days after

IPOB: (to President Buhari) Don't come to Eastern Nigeria or there will be bloodshed.



*Meaning of Terrorist



terrorist

noun

a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims. so verbal warnings is what you’re complaining of?



Fulani that have been physically impaling and pillaging through Nigeria is your friendly neighbor?



Your name na sorry so verbal warnings is what you’re complaining of?Fulani that have been physically impaling and pillaging through Nigeria is your friendly neighbor?Your name na sorry 3 Likes 1 Share

raker300:

so verbal warnings is what you’re complaining of?



Fulani that have been physically impaling and pillaging through Nigeria is your friendly neighbor?



Your name na sorry Open another thread for Fulani herdsmen meanwhile, you have not faulted his definition of a terrorist. Open another thread for Fulani herdsmen meanwhile, you have not faulted his definition of a terrorist. 1 Like

raker300:

so verbal warnings is what you’re complaining of?



Fulani that have been physically impaling and pillaging through Nigeria is your friendly neighbor?



Your name na sorry

Vote and die is a threat, not a verbal warning. Don't come to South East or there will be bloodshed is intimidation. You and your group are terrorists. You cow and terrorise the same people who you claim to be protecting. Shame!



Now, I have never said that the Fulanis are a peaceful group. Your IPOB group and them are the same. I watched the video where your runaway Kanu was asking for arms and ammunition to fight the Nigerian Government. So much for a peaceful organisation. Vote and die is a threat, not a verbal warning. Don't come to South East or there will be bloodshed is intimidation. You and your group are terrorists. You cow and terrorise the same people who you claim to be protecting. Shame!Now, I have never said that the Fulanis are a peaceful group. Your IPOB group and them are the same. I watched the video where your runaway Kanu was asking for arms and ammunition to fight the Nigerian Government. So much for a peaceful organisation. 1 Like 2 Shares

Yyeske:

Open another thread for Fulani herdsmen meanwhile, you have not faulted his definition of a terrorist. nelson Mandela was called a terrorist.



He was even banned from the UK.



That didn’t stop him from fighting for his people nelson Mandela was called a terrorist.He was even banned from the UK.That didn’t stop him from fighting for his people 3 Likes

femidejulius:





Vote and die is a threat, not a verbal warning. Don't come to South East or there will be bloodshed is intimidation. You and your group are terrorists. You cow and terrorise the same people who you claim to be protecting. Shame!



Now, I have never said that the Fulanis are a peaceful group. Your IPOB group and them are the same. I watched the video where your runaway Kanu was asking for arms and ammunition to fight the Nigerian Government. So much for a peaceful organisation.



Don't give those educated illiterates any credence because their brains have been blocked by hate and can never reason like humans.

Cowardly Nnamdi kanu called for the killing of hausas and yorubas and it was not call to genocide but when the arewa youths declared an eviction order of the Igbos from the north which they later cancelled, it became genocide. Don't give those educated illiterates any credence because their brains have been blocked by hate and can never reason like humans.Cowardly Nnamdi kanu called for the killing of hausas and yorubas and it was not call to genocide but when the arewa youths declared an eviction order of the Igbos from the north which they later cancelled, it became genocide. 1 Like

Stupid country 1 Like

femidejulius:

FG: IPOB is a terrorist group.

IPOB: No, we're not.



Several Weeks Later

IPOB: (to Anambra people) Vote and die!



Two days after

IPOB: (to President Buhari) Don't come to Eastern Nigeria or there will be bloodshed.



*Meaning of Terrorist



terrorist

noun

a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.

You couldn't have articulated the IPOB terrorism better.



A terrorist group can never change its ways, they must be furiously annihilated. You couldn't have articulated the IPOB terrorism better.A terrorist group can never change its ways, they must be furiously annihilated.

raker300:

nelson Mandela was called a terrorist.



He was even banned from the UK.



That didn’t stop him from fighting for his people



Where is Nnamdi kanu the runaway coward fighting for his people? Same coward that left his comrades in prison so as to enjoy fame and fortune, Nelson Mandela you love to compare him with would never do that. Nelson Mandela never called for the killing of other people just because he wanted black rule. Nelson Mandela never spoke about burning down his country to achieve what he wanted but Nnamdi kanu the devil incarnate did all and worse Where is Nnamdi kanu the runaway coward fighting for his people? Same coward that left his comrades in prison so as to enjoy fame and fortune, Nelson Mandela you love to compare him with would never do that. Nelson Mandela never called for the killing of other people just because he wanted black rule. Nelson Mandela never spoke about burning down his country to achieve what he wanted but Nnamdi kanu the devil incarnate did all and worse

RareDiamonds:

Stupid country So says another brainwashed somebody So says another brainwashed somebody