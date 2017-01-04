₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade
|New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by lmeed(m): 6:16pm
This photos were shared by her mum Sophie momodu and davidos babymama
2 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by SexyNairalander: 6:17pm
seen
3 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by comradespade(m): 6:21pm
those that gives a fvck lives over there.
7 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by kennygee(f): 6:26pm
She looks so cute in that 2nd picture.
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by bayocanny: 6:30pm
If this topic no make fp make I no collect this month salary
3 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by Chikelue2000(m): 7:02pm
D ist though, baby be like what d f**k am I doing here?
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by Pain: 7:02pm
4 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by femolala001(m): 7:02pm
Where that picture of those that give a fûck!!!
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by dollyp88(f): 7:02pm
Awwww!!! she is so adorable.
2 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by slawomir: 7:03pm
I don't give a fck
2 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by raziboi(m): 7:03pm
she's cute!!!!
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by slimzypink(f): 7:04pm
fine girl rubbish father
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by lordharrick(m): 7:05pm
Cute...princess OBO
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by chiboy90: 7:05pm
looking plumpy...money good ooo
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by slurryeye2: 7:05pm
She's cute
Davido with all the wads of dollars you frequently display, rubber sandal for your baby.
Na wa for you OBO
2 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by KingEbukasBlog(m): 7:06pm
....
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by MrMcJay(m): 7:06pm
comradespade:
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by Tosinville(m): 7:06pm
kennygee:love the pic as well
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by TeleboiZ005(m): 7:06pm
Wow...
Lovely baby ...
But the papa...i no like am
Can u c me
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by Kowme6: 7:06pm
Cute baby
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by Pain: 7:06pm
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by Harbosede02(f): 7:06pm
Fine baby
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by riddler4real(m): 7:06pm
lmeed:
I pray she doesn't follow the footsteps of her mother
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by tizzdi: 7:07pm
But then.....
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by donfemo(m): 7:08pm
you know the rest
3 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by slawomir: 7:08pm
ok
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by YeyeGirl(f): 7:08pm
But Op u wicked o... We know say Sophie momodu na she born d pikin,,, wasup wit putting "baby mama" der na!!! Chineke epp us o!!!!
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by donbrowser(m): 7:09pm
She Try!
Say No To Tribalism
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by blazetitov: 7:09pm
Guys that don't give a fu8k all over Nairaland!
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by kenzysmith: 7:09pm
The way i see this girl so he go like prick
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by LastSurvivor11: 7:09pm
David cabon copy
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Davido's Daughter, Imade by blaise00700: 7:09pm
SexyNairalander:She resemble that girl.
