Activist lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, says a group of cabals have hijacked the Presidency owing to the alleged ill health of President Muhammadu Buhari.



The Lagos based lawyer claimed that the cabal are in control of all critical national issues even to the exclusion of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.



Adegboruwa, in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Wednesday insisted that the various foreign trips of the President were a cover up for him to attend to his alleged ill health.



In the statement titled “Nigerians, Arise Now” the activist lawyer said Buhari’s illness was well known to people around him.



He,however, called on the National Assembly to save the nation from the hands of the cabals.



According to Adegboruwa, “The President is truly and truly sick, to the very point that sickness can be inferred, and this is known to many people around him, but they are denying and “padding” it because of their personal and selfish interests.



“It does not gladden my heart to know this, as sickness cannot be a reason to kick against anybody, given that we are all human, but Nigerians have a right to know the true state of health of their leaders, especially the president given the enormous functions and powers attached to his office. He cannot rule us by proxy.



“All the so-called international trips and State visits embarked upon by the President so far, were meant to attend to his failing health. The international community and indeed most foreign investors are aware of the true state of the president’s health, as he has visited and received treatment in their hospitals.



“On account of this sickness, the president is manifestly not in control of affairs in Aso Villa and has been hijacked by some cabal, who are directly in control of all critical national issues, even to the exclusion of the Vice President and indeed leaders of the ruling APC. This much has been attested to by the president’s wife and indeed the Senate President.



“Presently, we have on our hands, another Yar’adua scenario, whereby some cabal are using the state of health of the president to achieve their own personal gains at the expense of the nation.



“This sickness and the cabalistic conundrum have in turn led to a collapse of governance, ruined the economy and paralyzed the national wheel of progress.



“We cannot allow this to continue, but first we must pray for the president and then demand for true information on his state of health.



“Nigeria cannot be in the pocket of some cabal, who were never voted into office to exercise any mandate, but have captitalized on the state of health of the president to take over power, indirectly.



“So I call upon the National Assembly and all Nigerians to arise and rescue our nation from this cabal.



“God bless Nigeria, but never again should we be ruled by a cabal.







http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/04/buhari-seriously-sick-cabals-hijacked-government-lagos-lawyer-ebun-olu-adegboruwa/



Ok..

It's just a lawyer.



If Buhari, is truly sick, he should just retire now, and spend time with his grand children.



That might be the only chance he will get for redeeming his integrity, and Nigerians will remember him for being:



'the heroic president who put his country first above self by resigning for good. '



If not, the memories Nigerians have of him now is 'promise and fail.'



May you get well soon my President.



Did i just make ftc? Lemme check. 1 Like

This man should shut up joor ..Did cabals also hijack his govt in 1984 when he destroyed the destinies of 3 generations of Nigerians 18 Likes 2 Shares

Oga olu Naso?



Please can you tell us the names of the cabal?



Also tell us which part of the government that as being



Hijacked 2 Likes 1 Share

Ifa hear

No name of the hospitals u claim he visited

No link to anything to back up your claims

No pics



Mtchew, afonja abeg make we hear. 2 Likes

Everybody can see 1 Like

Roidatom:

Another Prophet?





Interesting

I believe I can fly

sarrki:

Oga olu Naso?

Please can you tell us the names of the cabal?

Also tell us which part of the government that as being

Hijacked Ask Aisha. Ask Aisha. 2 Likes

I know before

JideAmuGiaka:





Ask Aisha.

You should know better nah bro



Nah your head of operation in wailers association



Make that statement 2 Likes

but he just presided over the fed executive council meeting. maybe he needs d cabal

Sarrki, how could you be so disingenuous?



You purposely created a thread so people can have a rain of insult on the so-called cabal as against the other cabal that fell out of favor with PMB. I mean the cabal you are sympathetic to.



If you want to criticize people, why not come out boldly and do it? I mean, what's wrong with out present day youths?



Every government must have a cabal. There's nothing wrong with that. However, their powers and advice must have a reasonable limit so as not to sabotage the good intention of the President, his cabinet and the general interest of the people. 2 Likes

sarrki:



You should know better nah bro

Nah your head of operation in wailers association

Make that statement Reason why you should ask your general Zombie woman leader. Reason why you should ask your general Zombie woman leader. 4 Likes

What's d difference? Sick or no sick, PMB never made a sense. 2 Likes

Wake me up when he is dead

Princedaniel:

Sarrki, how could you be so disingenuous?



You purposely created a thread so people can have a rain of insult on the so-called cabal as against the other cabal that fell out of favor with PMB. I mean the cabal you are sympathetic to.



If you want to criticize people, why not come out boldly and do it? I mean, what's wrong with out present day youths?



Every government must have a cabal. There's nothing wrong with that. However, their powers and advice must have a reasonable limit so as not to sabotage the good intention of the President, his cabinet and the general interest of the people.



Am a patriot



That's all

Sekem sekem sekem!!! Another Abacha scenario..... Baba God don pick Nigerians call 1 Like

lytech1:

Sekem sekem sekem!!!

Another Abacha scenario.....

Baba God don pick Nigerians call

God will have mercy on you God will have mercy on you

Princedaniel:

Sarrki, how could you be so disingenuous?



You purposely created a thread so people can have a rain of insult on the so-called cabal as against the other cabal that fell out of favor with PMB. I mean the cabal you are sympathetic to.



If you want to criticize people, why not come out boldly and do it? I mean, what's wrong with out present day youths?



Every government must have a cabal. There's nothing wrong with that. However, their powers and advice must have a reasonable limit so as not to sabotage the good intention of the President, his cabinet and the general interest of the people.

If you want to know which cabal to trust just take a look at Lagos and Daura If you want to know which cabal to trust just take a look at Lagos and Daura

idupaul:





If you want to know which cabal to trust just take a look at Lagos and Daura

Haha...



I'm not looking for who to trust because they ate all human beings. They are all bound to disappoint if not controlled.



Besides, my initial post is directed to sarrki who is sitting on the fence for reasons best known to him. Haha...I'm not looking for who to trust because they ate all human beings. They are all bound to disappoint if not controlled.Besides, my initial post is directed to sarrki who is sitting on the fence for reasons best known to him.

Somebody is just being used to provide an excuse for their poor performance 1 Like





Shey



Some people prophesy say the guy go die this year? The guy no do TV broadcast for Xmas and new year.





Maybe na true o





If e happen, na few people go mourn am self.

Okay, Buhari do fast and kick GP tank.



Nigeria needs to progress 1 Like

Sarrki why. Wat made u post this? Ur intentions, ur biz

Commissioner ba wo?

Sorry, u dey among doz cabals abi?? Fish brain

we are waiting for the breaking news...