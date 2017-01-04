₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by sarrki(m): 6:21pm
Activist lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, says a group of cabals have hijacked the Presidency owing to the alleged ill health of President Muhammadu Buhari.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/04/buhari-seriously-sick-cabals-hijacked-government-lagos-lawyer-ebun-olu-adegboruwa/
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by Roidatom(m): 6:24pm
Another Prophet
Ok..
It's just a lawyer.
If Buhari, is truly sick, he should just retire now, and spend time with his grand children.
That might be the only chance he will get for redeeming his integrity, and Nigerians will remember him for being:
'the heroic president who put his country first above self by resigning for good. '
If not, the memories Nigerians have of him now is 'promise and fail.'
May you get well soon my President.
PS: I used to think that there was a price for FTC.
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by francotunsco(m): 6:25pm
Did i just make ftc? Lemme check.
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by idupaul: 6:26pm
This man should shut up joor ..Did cabals also hijack his govt in 1984 when he destroyed the destinies of 3 generations of Nigerians
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by sarrki(m): 6:26pm
Oga olu Naso?
Please can you tell us the names of the cabal?
Also tell us which part of the government that as being
Hijacked
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by crestedaguiyi: 6:26pm
Ifa hear
No name of the hospitals u claim he visited
No link to anything to back up your claims
No pics
Mtchew, afonja abeg make we hear.
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by Toosure70: 6:27pm
Everybody can see
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by sarrki(m): 6:27pm
Roidatom:
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by JideAmuGiaka: 6:31pm
Interesting
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by WarithFree: 6:32pm
I believe I can fly
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by JideAmuGiaka: 6:33pm
sarrki:Ask Aisha.
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by iokpebholo: 6:35pm
I know before
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by sarrki(m): 6:35pm
JideAmuGiaka:
You should know better nah bro
Nah your head of operation in wailers association
Make that statement
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by schoolmaster: 6:36pm
but he just presided over the fed executive council meeting. maybe he needs d cabal
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by Princedaniel: 6:36pm
Sarrki, how could you be so disingenuous?
You purposely created a thread so people can have a rain of insult on the so-called cabal as against the other cabal that fell out of favor with PMB. I mean the cabal you are sympathetic to.
If you want to criticize people, why not come out boldly and do it? I mean, what's wrong with out present day youths?
Every government must have a cabal. There's nothing wrong with that. However, their powers and advice must have a reasonable limit so as not to sabotage the good intention of the President, his cabinet and the general interest of the people.
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by JideAmuGiaka: 6:39pm
sarrki:Reason why you should ask your general Zombie woman leader.
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by ozohtony(m): 6:40pm
What's d difference? Sick or no sick, PMB never made a sense.
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by tundafayaBuhari: 6:56pm
Wake me up when he is dead
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by sarrki(m): 7:00pm
Princedaniel:
Am a patriot
That's all
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by lytech1: 7:05pm
Sekem sekem sekem!!! Another Abacha scenario..... Baba God don pick Nigerians call
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by sarrki(m): 7:06pm
lytech1:
God will have mercy on you
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by idupaul: 7:08pm
Princedaniel:
If you want to know which cabal to trust just take a look at Lagos and Daura
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by Princedaniel: 7:21pm
idupaul:
Haha...
I'm not looking for who to trust because they ate all human beings. They are all bound to disappoint if not controlled.
Besides, my initial post is directed to sarrki who is sitting on the fence for reasons best known to him.
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by Noblesoul123: 7:26pm
Somebody is just being used to provide an excuse for their poor performance
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by Icecomrade: 7:26pm
Shey
Some people prophesy say the guy go die this year? The guy no do TV broadcast for Xmas and new year.
Maybe na true o
If e happen, na few people go mourn am self.
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by XXLDICK: 7:27pm
Okay, Buhari do fast and kick GP tank.
Nigeria needs to progress
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by truthspeaks: 7:27pm
Sarrki why. Wat made u post this? Ur intentions, ur biz
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by steppins: 7:27pm
Commissioner ba wo?
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by Haphard(m): 7:28pm
Sorry, u dey among doz cabals abi?? Fish brain
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by paradigmshift(m): 7:28pm
we are waiting for the breaking news...
|Re: "Buhari Is Seriously Sick, Cabals Have Hijacked His Government" – Olu Adegboruwa by slimkiss(m): 7:28pm
Bleep babu
