|Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by sarrki(m): 5:23pm
Arewa youths advise Buhari on what to do to Nnamdi Kanu, cabals in Aso RockPublished on August 20, 2017 By Amos Tauna
http://dailypost.ng/2017/08/20/arewa-youths-advise-buhari-nnamdi-kanu-cabals-aso-rock/
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by madridguy(m): 5:24pm
Sai Baba should please focus on better things and leave the bastard Scammer alone to continue ridding on his pigs.
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by Redoil: 5:28pm
Clown sick confuse and demented people.
Sarrki the parot i raise yansh and hail you and ur fellow minions struggling hard to convince and confuse people to accept booboo.
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by eezeribe(m): 5:29pm
OK
1 Like
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by sarrki(m): 5:30pm
I agree for the first time with the arewa youth
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by sarrki(m): 5:31pm
eezeribe:
Its more than OK sire
1 Like
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by Flatties: 5:31pm
where is bonobo cownu
I'm waiting for your next rally o
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by obyrich(m): 5:32pm
Igbos:Are you not aware he held a massive rally in Anambra today?
68 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by 0b10010011: 5:34pm
Buhari should just use the secret service to poison the cabals in a state dinner!
4 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by Flatties: 5:34pm
obyrich:
I am not aware
And it couldn't have been massive if it didn't make FP like before
I might be wrong but prove with link and pics
3 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by sarrki(m): 5:34pm
Redoil:
Repeat after me
Sai Baba
5 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by Danielmoore(m): 5:34pm
The owners of northgeria have spoken
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by Paperwhite(m): 5:35pm
Idiots.Instead of them to advice him to resign for overtly denying his unrealistic 'change" promises hence inflicting unprecedented hardship and his gross failure to tame BH it's IPOB that is their worst of problem.Bunch of perpetual illiterates.*Spits*
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by Jesusloveyou(m): 5:36pm
Those cabal own na special drilling
1 Like
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by sarrki(m): 5:36pm
obyrich:
He's a local champion
Let him come to wuse or Lagos
I know Charley boy go don tell am
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by 61Penguins: 5:37pm
sarrki:why won't u?
Are u not a Yoruba Muslim?
No make me laff abeg
58 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by hammerT: 5:38pm
Buhari must go to prison first for hate speech.
We still remember "the dogs and baboon will be soaked in blood" speech by Buhari.
Then, as if that was not enough he called "SS/SE 5%".
The list of Buhari hate speech are endless.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV_VUw1wo3s
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by AtkinsPlanet(m): 5:40pm
Can we stop this tribalism? ******>>> Take a moment to check out my signature.
1 Like
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by Jesusloveyou(m): 5:43pm
Igbos:1416 version
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by Ngozi123(f): 5:47pm
A character like Nnamdi Kanu should not be allowed to hold the country to ransom the earlier government act the better.
So says the group who are 'advising' a supposedly democratically elected government on how to govern its country. Kanu and his group are only asking for a referendum to be conducted in the old Eastern region plus Delta state; it's not 'holding the country to ransom'.
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by hammerT: 5:50pm
Let me add threaten to murder all Igbos by Oct 1st if dey dont leave the North whilst still in Nigeria.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by obyrich(m): 5:53pm
sarrki:He is not contesting for the President of Nigeria.
He has no business with Lagos and Abuja.
Charlie boy is a 'patriot' who believes in 'one Nigeria' while Kanu is a 'dissident' who is agitating for self-determination. So nothing to tell him.
When he was running Radio Biafra in London, you asked him to come back if he was serious. He is fully back and you are shifting the goal post again.
Keep defending politicians while they are busy helping themselves to the national treasury.
Listen carefully, someone made some millions yesterday organising an adhoc welcome party and mobilising for the crowd who welcomed the President.
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by hammerT: 5:55pm
sarrki:
Oba Akiolu must go to Prison 4 hate speech.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87u255UM6Ro
16 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by Dollyak(f): 5:57pm
Isn't it curious how they are more worried about a revert to regionalism than the progress of the country.
Nothing is genuine about this country.
8 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by obyrich(m): 5:58pm
Igbos:http://www.nairaland.com/4000912/live-pictures-nnamdi-kanus-visit
Here you are. That's the link. You can enjoy the pics.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by YourTerror: 7:06pm
madridguy:
You must be talking About your father and not my Biafran Dad Nnamdi Kanu.
Chukwu Kpokwa Ezi na ulo gi oku.
21 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by vengertime: 7:13pm
madridguy:we're going to send him to grave this time, there won't be chance for traveling to London
6 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by sarrki(m): 7:18pm
vengertime:
Wailers themselves knows that they are bunch of confused renegade gang
1 Like
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by vengertime: 7:19pm
sarrki:we're going to continue to deal with him, no room for an illiterate dictator
11 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by Nennaj(f): 7:20pm
sarrki:
|Re: Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock by timilehing(m): 7:21pm
Igbo want to go, let them go!!! Na by force to be a Nigerian?
11 Likes
