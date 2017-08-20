Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Arewa Youths Advise Buhari On What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Cabals In Aso Rock (8949 Views)

Arewa youths advise Buhari on what to do to Nnamdi Kanu, cabals in Aso RockPublished on August 20, 2017 By Amos Tauna



The umbrella organization of all youths in the north, Arewa Youth Forum, AYF, Sunday welcomes President Muhammadu Buhari to the country with a charge to immediately arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.



The youth also called on President Buhari to send the cabals in Aso Rock packing, alleging that they have been derailing the wheel of progress of his administration and preventing Acting President Yemi Osinbajo from performing his duties.





A statement from the youths made available to newsmen in Kaduna stated that the problem of division, hate speeches and quit notices permeating the country was a direct fallout of the activities of Nnamdi Kanu.



The statement signed by AYF National President, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, said, “As the umbrella organization of all Youths in the north, we are worried of the descend to regionalism by major actors in the country but the federal government is to be blamed.



“Nnamdi Kanu has violated all his bail conditions but the judiciary has kept mute. The federal government on the order hand is allowing him to carry on as if he is operating a country with the Nigerian state.”



The youths welcomed President Buhari from his medical vacation saying, “We are happy to see that Mr. President has improved tremendously and our prayer is that Allah (SWT) will continue to strengthen him, hear our prayers so that he would now have the strength to carry on with the work that Nigerians overwhelmingly mandated him to do for them in 2015.





“As critical stakeholders that have been praying and keeping vigil for your safe return, youths from the 19 Northern states implore you to as a matter of urgency immediately send out the cabals that have been impeding on the progress of your administration.



“This cabals that many refered to as the hyenas and the jackals have been hindering men of goodwill in your administration from functioning properly including the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the earlier you send them away the better, before they derail your government.



“Also after a cursory look at the state of the nation and the increasing division caused by inflammatory statements from almost every part of the country, AYF is calling on you sir who heads the federal government to start bitting instead of barking. We are happy that the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has finally decided to take the situation in the country serious and deal with hate speech.



“However, the activities of characters like Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, which has given rise to Coalition of Northern Youths quit notice, the Niger Delta Agitators ultimatum and its consequent fall out in the country need to be dealt with immediately.





“Our stand on this issue is that now that the federal government through the statement by the Acting President seems ready to tackle the challenges head on by his recent statement to treat hate speech as terrorism, we believe that the IPOB leader will be arrested to serve as deterrent to others.



“A character like Nnamdi Kanu should not be allowed to hold the country to ransom the earlier government act the better.



“We also want to use this opportunity to call on all those who through their utterances or actions are doing what is threatening to dismember the country to desist from such, as we are better together as one indivisible country.





“We are of the believe that the federal government has the capacity to reign in all those threatening the cooperate existence of the country and any attempt to fail in that duty is capable of bringing about dire consequences.



Sai Baba should please focus on better things and leave the bastard Scammer alone to continue ridding on his pigs. 17 Likes 4 Shares

Clown sick confuse and demented people.

Sarrki the parot i raise yansh and hail you and ur fellow minions struggling hard to convince and confuse people to accept booboo. 51 Likes 1 Share

OK 1 Like

I agree for the first time with the arewa youth 3 Likes 1 Share

eezeribe:

OK

Its more than OK sire Its more than OK sire 1 Like

where is bonobo cownu



I'm waiting for your next rally o where is bonobo cownuI'm waiting for your next rally o 5 Likes 1 Share

Igbos:

where is bonobo cownu



I'm waiting for your next rally o Are you not aware he held a massive rally in Anambra today? Are you not aware he held a massive rally in Anambra today? 68 Likes 6 Shares

Buhari should just use the secret service to poison the cabals in a state dinner! 4 Likes

obyrich:

Are you not aware he held a massive rally in Anambra today.

I am not aware



And it couldn't have been massive if it didn't make FP like before



I might be wrong but prove with link and pics I am not awareAnd it couldn't have been massive if it didn't make FP like beforeI might be wrong but prove with link and pics 3 Likes

Redoil:

Clown sick confuse and demented people.

Sarrki the parot i raise yansh and hail you and ur fellow minions struggling hard to convince and confuse people to accept booboo.





Repeat after me



Sai Baba Repeat after meSai Baba 5 Likes

The owners of northgeria have spoken 3 Likes 1 Share

Idiots.Instead of them to advice him to resign for overtly denying his unrealistic 'change" promises hence inflicting unprecedented hardship and his gross failure to tame BH it's IPOB that is their worst of problem.Bunch of perpetual illiterates.*Spits* 22 Likes 1 Share

Those cabal own na special drilling 1 Like

obyrich:

Are you not aware he held a massive rally in Anambra today?

He's a local champion



Let him come to wuse or Lagos



I know Charley boy go don tell am He's a local championLet him come to wuse or LagosI know Charley boy go don tell am

sarrki:

I agree for the first time with the arewa youth

why won't u?



Are u not a Yoruba Muslim?

No make me laff abeg why won't u?Are u not a Yoruba Muslim?No make me laff abeg 58 Likes 6 Shares

Buhari must go to prison first for hate speech.





We still remember "the dogs and baboon will be soaked in blood" speech by Buhari.





Then, as if that was not enough he called "SS/SE 5%".





The list of Buhari hate speech are endless.









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV_VUw1wo3s 30 Likes 4 Shares

Can we stop this tribalism? ******>>> Take a moment to check out my signature. 1 Like

Igbos:





I am not aware



And it couldn't have been massive if it didn't make FP like before



I might be wrong but prove with link and pics 1416 version 1416 version

A character like Nnamdi Kanu should not be allowed to hold the country to ransom the earlier government act the better.

So says the group who are 'advising' a supposedly democratically elected government on how to govern its country. Kanu and his group are only asking for a referendum to be conducted in the old Eastern region plus Delta state; it's not 'holding the country to ransom'. So says the group who are 'advising' a supposedly democratically elected government on how to govern its country. Kanu and his group are only asking for a referendum to be conducted in the old Eastern region plus Delta state; it's not 'holding the country to ransom'. 36 Likes 1 Share

Let me add threaten to murder all Igbos by Oct 1st if dey dont leave the North whilst still in Nigeria. 5 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





He's a local champion



Let him come to wuse or Lagos



I know Charley boy go don tell am He is not contesting for the President of Nigeria.



He has no business with Lagos and Abuja.



Charlie boy is a 'patriot' who believes in 'one Nigeria' while Kanu is a 'dissident' who is agitating for self-determination. So nothing to tell him.



When he was running Radio Biafra in London, you asked him to come back if he was serious. He is fully back and you are shifting the goal post again.



Keep defending politicians while they are busy helping themselves to the national treasury.



Listen carefully, someone made some millions yesterday organising an adhoc welcome party and mobilising for the crowd who welcomed the President. He is not contesting for the President of Nigeria.He has no business with Lagos and Abuja.Charlie boy is a 'patriot' who believes in 'one Nigeria' while Kanu is a 'dissident' who is agitating for self-determination. So nothing to tell him.When he was running Radio Biafra in London, you asked him to come back if he was serious. He is fully back and you are shifting the goal post again.Keep defending politicians while they are busy helping themselves to the national treasury.Listen carefully, someone made some millions yesterday organising an adhoc welcome party and mobilising for the crowd who welcomed the President. 42 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:

I agree for the first time with the arewa youth



Oba Akiolu must go to Prison 4 hate speech.











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87u255UM6Ro 16 Likes

Isn't it curious how they are more worried about a revert to regionalism than the progress of the country.

Nothing is genuine about this country. 8 Likes

Igbos:





I am not aware



And it couldn't have been massive if it didn't make FP like before



I might be wrong but prove with link and pics http://www.nairaland.com/4000912/live-pictures-nnamdi-kanus-visit

Here you are. That's the link. You can enjoy the pics. Here you are. That's the link. You can enjoy the pics. 10 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

Sai Baba should please focus on better things and leave the bastard Scammer alone to continue ridding on his pigs.

You must be talking About your father and not my Biafran Dad Nnamdi Kanu.



Chukwu Kpokwa Ezi na ulo gi oku. You must be talking About your father and not my Biafran Dad Nnamdi Kanu.Chukwu Kpokwa Ezi na ulo gi oku. 21 Likes

madridguy:

Sai Baba should please focus on better things and leave the bastard Scammer alone to continue ridding on his pigs. we're going to send him to grave this time, there won't be chance for traveling to London we're going to send him to grave this time, there won't be chance for traveling to London 6 Likes

vengertime:

we're going to send him to grave this time, there won't be chance for traveling to London

Wailers themselves knows that they are bunch of confused renegade gang Wailers themselves knows that they are bunch of confused renegade gang 1 Like

sarrki:





Wailers themselves knows that they are bunch of confused renegade gang we're going to continue to deal with him, no room for an illiterate dictator we're going to continue to deal with him, no room for an illiterate dictator 11 Likes

sarrki:





He's a local champion



Let him come to wuse or Lagos



I know Charley boy go don tell am