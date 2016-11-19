Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic (14310 Views)

A female corper, Ezinne Okorie took to Facebook to thank God for saving her from a horrific accident which saw her head scalded and face bloodied .



Very graphic photos below



















Nysc must not abandon her o.

Is that not her skull I'm seeing? Jesus! This girl is very strong. Only a strong girl can withstand this pain and post it on Facebook. We the good people of nairaland join you in thanking God for this miracle. 30 Likes 2 Shares

Good Heavens!!!!! 7 Likes 1 Share

Yeeee!! 2 Likes 1 Share

We thank God for giving her a second chance to live again.

Miracles still happens. 11 Likes 1 Share

Alhamdullilah The photos thoAlhamdullilah

BLOOD OF GOAT!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

thank you Jesus 11 Likes 1 Share

This pictures don mk me loose apetite for the garri wey i dy drink this morning





Thank God for your life This pictures don mk me loose apetite for the garri wey i dy drink this morningThank God for your life

My Lord and my God 1 Like

An some muhfucker would still say God don't exist This can only be a miracle 1 Like

I pity your life. Pray that it does not get to your turn cus when it does, no body will give a fucck too. I pity your life. Pray that it does not get to your turn cus when it does, no body will give a fucck too. 25 Likes 1 Share

God has a purpose for your life. 3 Likes

chai 2 Likes

I reject this in my life!!! God thank you for saving her 1 Like

BLOOD OF JESUS 2 Likes

Scrap NYSC o, better still make it optional. 2 Likes

It can only be God..

ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh Thank God she is alive, any God yu serve my dear serve very well 1 Like

JESUS NAVAS OF MAN CITY!!!! 1 Like

Thank God for her life. I wish her quick recovery. Happy birthday to meee.

Why did I open this thread self? Oh lord!