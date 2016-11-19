₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by naijacrave(m): 8:19am
A female corper, Ezinne Okorie took to Facebook to thank God for saving her from a horrific accident which saw her head scalded and face bloodied .
Very graphic photos below
http://www.trendnewsng.com/2017/01/corper-shares-graphic-before-and-after.html
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by Smellymouth: 8:20am
Blood of God!!!
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by benedictnsi(m): 8:25am
Jesus me.....
I can't look at these pictures oooo
Runs outta thread!!!!
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by lofty900(m): 8:25am
Nysc must not abandon her o.
Is that not her skull I'm seeing? Jesus! This girl is very strong. Only a strong girl can withstand this pain and post it on Facebook. We the good people of nairaland join you in thanking God for this miracle.
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by Tuoyofelix(m): 8:27am
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by CplusJason(m): 8:30am
Good Heavens!!!!!
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by iykekelvins: 8:31am
Yeeee!!
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by kingreign: 8:32am
We thank God for giving her a second chance to live again.
Miracles still happens.
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by Jay542(m): 8:38am
The photos tho Alhamdullilah
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by comradespade(m): 8:54am
BLOOD OF GOAT!!!
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by Eleganza33(f): 8:57am
thank you Jesus
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by AfonjasMustDie(m): 8:59am
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by jazinogold(m): 8:59am
This pictures don mk me loose apetite for the garri wey i dy drink this morning
Thank God for your life
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by repogirl(f): 9:00am
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by donestk(m): 9:01am
My Lord and my God
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by passyhansome(m): 9:01am
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by Akeelahtunez(m): 9:02am
An some muhfucker would still say God don't exist This can only be a miracle
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by Everblazinggg(f): 9:02am
AfonjasMustDie:
I pity your life. Pray that it does not get to your turn cus when it does, no body will give a fucck too.
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by Emma003: 9:03am
Blood of Zachariah!!!
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by daremiarchs(m): 9:04am
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by Chrisharry: 9:04am
God has a purpose for your life.
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by ajasbaba(m): 9:05am
chai
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by iamteegee: 9:05am
I reject this in my life!!! God thank you for saving her
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by Akoja360(m): 9:05am
BLOOD OF JESUS
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by smackimorn(m): 9:05am
Scrap NYSC o, better still make it optional.
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by ngwababe: 9:06am
It can only be God..
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by ayodejijoshua(m): 9:06am
ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh Thank God she is alive, any God yu serve my dear serve very well
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by debque(m): 9:06am
JESUS NAVAS OF MAN CITY!!!!
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by octopusfreaky(f): 9:07am
Thank God for her life. I wish her quick recovery. Happy birthday to meee.
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by haykinzz(m): 9:07am
Why did I open this thread self? Oh lord!
|Re: Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic by daremiarchs(m): 9:08am
haykinzz:
Wetin happen
