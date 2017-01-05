₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by mckenzieRx: 8:39am
Falzthebahdguy, in his usual comic way of life, gave a fan a hilarious reply when the fan offered to pay him 300k for a follow on instagram.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by SolexxBarry(m): 8:42am
Nicest reply
1 Like
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by walearoy(m): 8:55am
Nice reply
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by olamide452(f): 9:03am
I really don't know what's with the follow back
7 Likes
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by mamatayour(f): 9:10am
E patewo for the badt guy
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by femolacqua(m): 9:13am
Nice one
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by HolyHero: 9:20am
economic reception indeed
1 Like
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by tyson99(m): 9:42am
i love his simplicity
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by Mikylopez(f): 10:10am
lolz increase the volume of the money.... dahs epic
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by faith551(m): 11:50am
I dnt know why this poo dnt move me, I've been on IG for not less than 3 years and have less than 20 followers, on Nl for upto 2 yrs with less than 25 followers, facebook with tons of friends request but I still have just within a 100 friends, and I still dnt give a flying bleep.
19 Likes
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by Dimejidude(m): 1:28pm
Nigerians Sha!
They will never disappoint you. Never!
1 Like
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by AntiWailer: 1:28pm
Lol.
This guy is crazy.
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by PabloOmoEscobar: 1:28pm
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by dmostcheerful(f): 1:28pm
Only 300k
Mtcheeeeew
I will give him 3m to follow me back.
1 Like
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by AntiWailer: 1:29pm
faith551:
U neva blow.
That's why.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by dreamworld: 1:29pm
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by Sharon6(f): 1:29pm
300k for a followback? #Softwork!
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by Jaytecq(m): 1:29pm
k
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by Paulscholari(m): 1:29pm
Really... The hustling is real
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by timidapsin(m): 1:29pm
5 Likes
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by Thisis2raw: 1:29pm
Indeed the rezeption is no child's play
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by jazinogold(m): 1:30pm
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by crazygod(m): 1:30pm
F crews na..............
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by sucess001(m): 1:30pm
money miss road...
what wii his follow back do for you?
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by Hades2016(m): 1:30pm
Who give a fvck
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by arabianights: 1:30pm
faith551:Well no one knows you so..... What's the value of following u? "for sure u won't give a darn. Why would u? U aint famous
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by Netcontactsng1(m): 1:30pm
Epic Reply
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by talentedjoe(m): 1:30pm
I like falz jor
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by tgmservice: 1:30pm
What is epic in this poo because one celebrity will mak a comment it will turn to hilarious
1 Like
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by ORAFA(m): 1:31pm
Waste of time
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by hiiblazhers: 1:31pm
nigeria justin timberlake,,,,,choiii
|Re: A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:32pm
To d guy that want to pay falz 300k for a follow back...
