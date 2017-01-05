Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / A Fan Offers To Pay Falz N300k For A Follow Back On Instagram. Singer Replies (9151 Views)

Falzthebahdguy, in his usual comic way of life, gave a fan a hilarious reply when the fan offered to pay him 300k for a follow on instagram. 7 Likes 1 Share

Nicest reply 1 Like

Nice reply

I really don't know what's with the follow back I really don't know what's with the follow back 7 Likes

E patewo for the badt guy

Nice one

economic reception indeed 1 Like

i love his simplicity

lolz increase the volume of the money.... dahs epic 1 Like 1 Share

I dnt know why this poo dnt move me, I've been on IG for not less than 3 years and have less than 20 followers, on Nl for upto 2 yrs with less than 25 followers, facebook with tons of friends request but I still have just within a 100 friends, and I still dnt give a flying bleep. 19 Likes

Nigerians Sha!

They will never disappoint you. Never! 1 Like

Lol.



This guy is crazy.

Only 300k

Mtcheeeeew

I will give him 3m to follow me back. 1 Like

faith551:

I dnt know why this poo dnt move me, I've been on IG for not less than 3 years and have less than 20 followers, on Nl for upto 2 yrs with less than 25 followers, facebook with tons of friends request but I still have just within a 100 friends, and I still dnt give a flying bleep.

U neva blow.





That's why. U neva blow.That's why. 3 Likes 2 Shares

6 Likes 1 Share

300k for a followback? #Softwork!







k

Really... The hustling is real

5 Likes

Indeed the rezeption is no child's play

F crews na..............

money miss road...





what wii his follow back do for you?

Who give a fvck

faith551:

I dnt know why this poo dnt move me, I've been on IG for not less than 3 years and have less than 20 followers, on Nl for upto 2 yrs with less than 25 followers, facebook with tons of friends request but I still have just within a 100 friends, and I still dnt give a flying bleep. Well no one knows you so..... What's the value of following u? "for sure u won't give a darn. Why would u? U aint famous Well no one knows you so..... What's the value of following u? "for sure u won't give a darn. Why would u? U aint famous

Epic Reply 1 Like 1 Share

I like falz jor

What is epic in this poo because one celebrity will mak a comment it will turn to hilarious 1 Like

Waste of time

nigeria justin timberlake,,,,,choiii