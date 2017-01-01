₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant
Ghanaian president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday announced 53-yr old Saratu Atta as his personal assistant.Saratu Atta is Fani Kayode's ex-wife.Below is a full list of his appointments...
1. Saratu Atta – Personal Assistant To The President
Saratu Atta is 53 years old. She is a graduate of the University of Warwick, UK, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics and International Studies. She worked as a Securities Trader at First Securities Discount House in Lagos, Nigeria from 1993 -1997, and then went on to establish her own security printing company in Lagos. She was appointed NPP Campaign Secretary in 2008, and has been Office Manager and Executive Assistant to the President-Elect since 2009.
She has one child.
2. Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere – National Security Advisor
Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere is a military engineer and holds an Executive Master’s Degree in Governance and Leadership from GIMPA. He’s also a graduate of the Ghana Military Academy, has a solid military background, having done almost 40 years of distinguished service with the colours.
He served in various capacities in both the military and local government. He served as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly from 1995 to 1996; and from 2006 to 2010, he was the General Officer Commanding the Southern Command
3. Joshua Kyeremeh – National Security Co-Ordinator
Joshua Kyeremeh is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and a former Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI). He worked at the BNI for about 22 years, where he served at command levels in the Northern, Upper East, Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions. He also served as head of the Investigations Unit of the Bureau. He rose to become the Deputy Director BNI and ultimately, the Director BNI from 2005 to 2009.
4. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare – Chief Of Staff
Akosua Frema Opare, 69, is a development consultant and a labour and employment expert, with 40 years of experience in these fields. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Science from the University of Ghana, and a Master’s degree in Foods, from the University of Guelph, Canada. She was a lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, from 1976-1982; Consultant for the United Nations in the ‘Women in Fisheries’ programme in countries such as Uganda, Ethiopia, Congo, Kenya and Namibia. She was also Deputy Minister for Manpower, Youth and Employment from 2005 to 2008, under the government of President John Agyekum Kufuor. She was a two-term Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon.
She is married with 4 children.
5. Nana Bediatuo Asante – Secretary to the President
Nana Bediatuo Asante is a 53 year old lawyer with over 20 years experience practicing law. He was educated in Ghana, the United Kingdom and the United States, where he obtained a Doctor of Law degree from the New York University of Law. He was called to the bar in New York, Ghana and is a member of both bars.
He is currently the Managing Partner at Ampem Chambers, a corporate law firm in Ghana. He is married with four children.
6. Victor Newman – Director of Research
Victor Newman is 69 years old. He is an economist, consultant, financial and research analyst. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agric Economics, with postgraduate qualifications in development planning and budget and financial management. He has worked at the Economic Research and Planning Services of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Western Castings Limited, and the Ghanaexim Economic Consultants. From 2008 till 2016, he has served as the Director of Research for the President-Elect’s electioneering campaigns.
He is married with four children.
7. Francis Asenso-Boakye – Political Assistant To The President & Deputy Chief Of Staff
Francis Asenso-Boakye is 39 years old, and holds a B.Sc. degree in Development Planning from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He has a Master’s Degree in Public Policy and Administration degree from the Michigan State University, and a Certificate in Public Sector Management from Tulane University, Louisiana, USA.
He is a development planning, project management, and policy specialist, with over 15 years of wide-ranging professional experience in his field, and has worked at the Ministry of Employment and Social Welfare, Global Media Alliance, Delta Acquisitions, USA, and the Ghana Free Zones Board, amongst others. Francis Asenso-Boakye has been Political Assistant to the President-Elect since 2008. He is married with 3 children.
8. Samuel Abu Jinapor – Deputy Chief Of Staff
Samuel Abu Jinapor is 33 years old. He first graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. He earned a Bachelor’s of Law from the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, in 2010, and was subsequently called to the Ghanaian Bar as a Solicitor and Barrister of the Supreme Court of Ghana in 2012. In addition, Mr. Jinapor is expected to earn a Master’s Degree in Law (LLM) in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) from the Faculty of Law, University Of Ghana, in May, 2017.
He is a member of the reputable commercial and corporate law firm, Messrs. Kulendi @ Law. He has been, since, his undergraduate days, a close aide of the President-Elect. He is married with one child.
9. Ambassador Hassan Ahmed – Director Of State Protocol
Hassan Ahmed is 62 years old. He holds a Master’s Degree from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service, and has been a career diplomat with Ghana’s Diplomatic Service for 34 years, having served in Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Cuba and Japan, where he was Deputy Chief of Mission. He was Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when the President-Elect was Foreign Minister. His last posting was to the Islamic Republic of Iran, where he served as Ghana’s Ambassador from 2008 to 2012.
In 2013, he took an appointment with the United Nations as the Head of Office for the United Nations-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), Khartoum, Sudan, a position he still holds.
He is married with four children.
10. Eugene Arhin – Director Of Communications
Eugene Arhin is 33 years old. He graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Engineering. He worked as a Teaching Assistant in the Department of Materials Engineering for a year, and joined the Danquah Institute as a Research Analyst in 2008. He was with the Institute until February 2014 when he became Press Secretary to the President Elect.
He is married with one child.
11. Lord Oblitey Commey – Director Of Operations
Lord Oblitey Commey, 48, is an accomplished entrepreneur and an astute politician known for his tactical, operational and organisational acumen. He was National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for eight years. Prior to that, he served as the Greater Accra Regional Secretary for the party.
In 2012, he was Director of Operations for the NPP presidential campaign, and, in 2016, he worked in the office of the President-Elect as the officer responsible for Monitoring and Compliance.
He is married and has three children.
12. Clara Napaga Sulemana Tia – Presidential Staffer
Clara Napaga Tia Sulemana is 30 years old. She is a graduate of the University for Development Studies, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Development studies, specialising in social, political and historical studies. She worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a year, and has also worked on contract with the Ghana Health service and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on maternal health issues. She was a campaign aide to the President-Elect during the 2016 electioneering campaign.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/ghana-president-elect-nana-akufo-addo.html?m=1
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by sarrki(m): 4:06pm
A very bad & wrong appointment
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by YouthsPC0: 4:13pm
It took bubu almost a year to make any meaningful appointment
Check the ages 30, 33, 33 a mixture of old and next generation
Best wishes to all the appointees
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by jazinogold(m): 4:35pm
SHE GO NEGOTIATE FFK RELEASE WITH BUBU
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by Angelb4: 4:35pm
Everything about FFK is just turning to EX. Mtchew
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:35pm
FFK will be like
See combination of young and old. No wonder Ghana is advancing.
In Nigeria, the "youngest" cabinet member appointed by Buhari was 48 years old (as at time of appointment)
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by Stupedinluv(f): 4:35pm
Good looking woman
Its obvious kayode is beneath your league
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by MOSTEC(m): 4:36pm
When u get to oshodi,ask anybody u see that u are going to where fu*ks are given,they will direct u.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by OMOTOWO(m): 4:36pm
N power have refused to pay 32 states out of 36 states. In fact, they have stopped the payment and I already created a thread on that twice today but twice have i gotten it deleted by an idiot. In the thread, I said that the FG have scammed the citizens again and I asked if Seun is an APC member. I have never talked about politics on nairaland before but I suspect a foul play with the N power programme.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by mccoy47(m): 4:36pm
Every chic ffk banged was a hit! From Bianca to Saratu!
Ffk ti takeover
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by Yorubaangel(m): 4:36pm
sarrki:How now ogbeni!
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by boman2014: 4:37pm
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by SolexxBarry(m): 4:37pm
Congrats to her
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by Ibifizzleboy(m): 4:37pm
Unlike our dullard that took 6months plus .to appoint saint corruption-full house
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by StoneLucifer: 4:37pm
sarrki:
How
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by makapella(m): 4:37pm
Are you kidding me? Welll its like.......
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by obembet(m): 4:38pm
Game
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by teebaxy(m): 4:38pm
Almost all the president elect that im hearing already knows those that will be working with them unlike Nigeria , it took my own president not president elect again oooo more tgan 3 solid month/More to select his saint cabinet.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by lifestyle1(m): 4:38pm
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by datopaper(m): 4:39pm
V
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by Defaramade(m): 4:39pm
sarrki:how and why is it a bad appointment?
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by princeonx: 4:39pm
What will her REAL job be?
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by ItzHoludex(m): 4:41pm
ffk right now
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by zizirecords(m): 4:41pm
I am really impressed with two things: the speed with which the appointments were made and the presence of several young people (including 30 year old) in the team. We know how long it took PMB to nominate even his inner caucus. And all he gave us were grass cutters and snake farmers.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by davodyguy: 4:41pm
He got it right.
PMB, that I supported, didn't announce cabinet till later in his administration
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by felixomor: 4:42pm
Stupedinluv:
Who creates these leagues you are talking about?
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by Moreoffaith(m): 4:42pm
hmmmm FFK go be like i dont give a Bleep.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by Royalfurnitures: 4:42pm
Real African spirit at work
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant by Ten12: 4:43pm
Now I get it...so she was kpansin dis man all along dat femi couldn't take it anymore...femi see level.... dat bae pass u..o
