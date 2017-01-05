₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by tyokunbo(m): 8:03pm
Before fame and fortune came smiling on them, here are Dbanj, JJC Skillz and Donjazzy drinking beer in a joint.
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by oladipo322(m): 8:10pm
Old pishure
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by Sammypope4all(m): 8:29pm
Are the little ones are?
Dprince and......
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by AkinPhysicist: 10:13pm
Ki lo kan mi - ki lo kan aye
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by Lukmann1: 10:13pm
Don jazzy and his cap, Dbanj is looked like a amateur basketballer. Money is inneed good.
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by Janetessy(f): 10:13pm
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by Emmypongaim: 10:13pm
K
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by ayobase: 10:13pm
It seems their own brand of beer no dey cause kidney failure.
Well, I don't think they still drink beer - hustling days.
Beer is actually meant for Baba Wasilat, Baba Emeka and Mallam Musa, while champagne, wine and the likes are for ...
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by lilmax(m): 10:14pm
Sammypope4all:korede and reekado
the young shall grow
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by tochivitus(m): 10:14pm
seen... next please
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by YINKS89(m): 10:14pm
Money good.
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by fatdick(m): 10:14pm
Time changes yesterday!
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by tsmat(m): 10:14pm
i see
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by Polyphony(m): 10:14pm
Lol
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by qualityGod(m): 10:14pm
DGAF CREW WHERE UNA DEY
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by Eshinery(m): 10:14pm
tyokunbo:lol see pose
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by Bankalert(m): 10:14pm
...boys to men
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by sylviaeo(f): 10:15pm
.
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by Nizguy: 10:15pm
They even know themselves right from small?
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by detiosa(m): 10:15pm
E no concern me I see dem biafrans cumin
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by olaolulazio(m): 10:15pm
The difference between then and now is Time!
My Time is now.
When is your time?
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by TeejayMaya(m): 10:16pm
Sammypope4all:
and WC
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by Tonyreal49: 10:16pm
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by AYOdeji2102: 10:16pm
Life is turn by turn.....thank God for your life
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by CR77(f): 10:16pm
Nonsense comment
detiosa:
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by Billiondoe(f): 10:16pm
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by Edwinmason(m): 10:16pm
money makes the crooked road straight
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by Cypmeni(m): 10:16pm
Ego di mma
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by Souljeezy(m): 10:16pm
Before the owù, nobody know their story..
Now money dey find them.
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by acooriz(m): 10:16pm
Don jazzy really let himself go
|Re: JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo by dacovajnr: 10:17pm
Hanhan See Wizkid shirt less in their midst..he don blow now
