|Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:18pm On Jan 05
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says women in the Lake Chad basin are being forced into prostitution to survive.
https://www.thecable.ng/icrc-women-in-the-north-east-are-engaging-in-prostitution-to-keep-their-children-alive
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by sarrki(m): 9:20pm On Jan 05
ED of wailing wailers
It's not recession that caused this ooo
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:27pm On Jan 05
sarrki:Did you check who or the organization that reported the news or you are just trying to earn your pay??
Believe me, you've lost it bro. Your case is now irreversible
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by highpriest4: 9:39pm On Jan 05
North east? Forget that area, that ilu ti baje to
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by NwamaziNwaAro: 9:43pm On Jan 05
If a mother prostitutes to keep her child alive.
It is not a sin, it is the height of selflessness...purely maternal instincts.
If only the government was more supportive to these misfortuned women.
God bless all the good mothers out there that will go through anything to see their kids thrive and excel.
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by sarrki(m): 9:48pm On Jan 05
BeeBeeOoh:
I will rather ask you to read it.
Your hero did nothing to contain the spread of Boko Boiz
Rather he turned the money meant to fight the insurgency to ATM machine operated by dasuki
Baba is doing everything to clear all the mess your hero caused.
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:59pm On Jan 05
sarrki:Be Sincere To Yourself And Answer These Questions:
1. Who Headed The Arm Procurement During GEJ's Era??
2. How Many House(s) Did The Person Bought Overseas?? And Lastly,
3. What's The Person's Name??
God Be Your Strength As You Run Around Nairaland To Defend The Indefensible
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by sarrki(m): 10:06pm On Jan 05
BeeBeeOoh:
Obanikoro, Sambo dasuki, Alex badeh &;Sola Amosu
Are all criminals.
But don't get it twisted they have Oga @ the Top
Which is your hero
Nigerians voted Gej to rule
So the bulk of the blame is on him now and forever
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by talktimi(m): 10:15pm On Jan 05
Yet somebody used 250 million naira to cut grass... Do you know how many bags of rice can be boutght with such amount even at 25k per bag ? Buhari and his demonic friends shall have their day of judgement
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by Sibrah: 10:16pm On Jan 05
BeeBeeOoh:The answer to the question of "Who controlled the arms procurement funds?" is more appropriate. Who was he working for? Who shielded him?
Answer them please . . .
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by Garrithe1st: 10:18pm On Jan 05
Thanks to JonaDunce....
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by Sibrah: 10:19pm On Jan 05
talktimi:Do you know how many N250m is inside $2.1Bn( N800Bn )?
That's 3,200 X N250m . . .
At 25k/bag, N250m can get us 1000 bags of rice . . . Therefore $2.1Bn will get 3,200,000 bags of rice.
Even if 2.5m refugee are handed one bag eabh it will still remain 700,000 bags of rice . . .
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by sarrki(m): 10:22pm On Jan 05
Sibrah:
Good one brother
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:24pm On Jan 05
sarrki:When you start being truthful to yourself may be we could talk.. Goodnight
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by sarrki(m): 10:26pm On Jan 05
BeeBeeOoh:
Good night boss
Dunkem1 I sight you
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by Kondomatic(m): 1:27am
sarrki:I still put it to your again that you have short memory.
If Buhari had agreed to represent Bokoharam in dialogue with Jonathan's men, Nigeria would have defeated bokoharam at it's early stage but your baba refused because an attack on bokoharam that time was an attack on the whole north.
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by Atiku2019: 1:51am
According to Brooks, as the head of their households, some mothers have been forced to prostitute so they could feed their family, since many no longer have husbands because of the conflict.
Wooooow Motherhood.... Sacrificing anything to put smiles on the face of their kids... The Federal Government needs to be more proactive on these issues.
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by richeso: 2:36am
Kondomatic:
you really get time to dey give answers to that zombie. if you like type one million pages for him to say truth.. he will not because he's already dead. stop disturbing the corps bro.
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by KINGwax007(m): 2:48am
Kondomatic:Jonathan that did nothing for the first three weeks that chibok girls were abducted.
The question is, was it GEJ who came to negotiate with Jojo Haram for buhari? You can hear how incompetence your hero sounds?
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by tit(f): 3:51am
Fada Lod,
Please allow sango to fire buhari, osinbade, bakare and s@rrki.
Amen
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by Whytelyon(m): 5:50am
sarrki:
The planned mess abi?
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by Jokerman(m): 7:15am
sarrki:
Lol... buh you don't want us to blame your pay master who is a greater fraud
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by greenermodels: 7:32am
saarki and his fellow paid apc online change agents are hopeless, babachir lawal and buhari will answer to God about how they used over250million to cut grass in the northeast while these people suffer.
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by Metroescobar: 8:20am
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by progress69: 8:29am
BeeBeeOoh:
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by lilfreezy: 9:20am
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by Royalfurnitures: 9:21am
And those patronizing them, what's their own reasons? Lol
|Re: Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC by idupaul: 9:21am
So mən would rather pay to have sex with these women than contribute what they can spare to support them ..People are really heartless..
