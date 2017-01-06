Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Women In The Lake Chad Engage In Prostitution To Keep Their Kids Alive - ICRC (7957 Views)

Female IDPs Turn To Prostitution To Survive - Borno Civil Society Organisations / Crude Oil Drilling In Lake Chad Basin To Start Soon / Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Drown In Lake Chad (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says women in the Lake Chad basin are being forced into prostitution to survive.



ICRC attributed it to an insurgency by Boko Haram fighters that had driven millions from their homes and left children to starve.



“The violence has displaced over 2.4 million people across the swamp lands of Lake Chad, where the borders of Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria meet, and disrupted the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of others,” the agency said.



According to the United Nations, up to a million people have been cut off from humanitarian aid by Boko Haram in spite of a regional military offensive against the Islamist militants.



“It’s extraordinary to see a woman and her family and they have nothing other than what they have been given,” Simon Brooks, head of ICRC’s delegation in Cameroon, said.



“The children are clearly malnourished and it’s just hopeless.”



According to Brooks, as the head of their households, some mothers have been forced to prostitute so they could feed their family, since many no longer have husbands because of the conflict.



“When you don’t have the means to survive, you’ll go begging for it,” he said.



“It’s a loss of dignity when you’re having to resort to something like that just to keep your children alive – fraternising with people who have money.”



The unfolding catastrophe in the Lake Chad basin was named the most neglected crisis of 2016 in a poll of aid agencies by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.



“Overshadowed by the wars in Syria and Iraq and the global refugee and migrant crisis, Lake Chad has barely made the headlines,’’ Brooks said during an interview in London.



Report says over 7 million people lack food but insecurity makes it hard for aid agencies to reach the most vulnerable.



“Half a million children are severely acutely malnourished and on the brink of death if they are not treated,” Brooks said.



“This area has suffered from decades of chronic neglect … if it continues to be under-funded and under-reported, then millions of people will continue to suffer.”

https://www.thecable.ng/icrc-women-in-the-north-east-are-engaging-in-prostitution-to-keep-their-children-alive

ED of wailing wailers

It's not recession that caused this ooo 4 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

ED of wailing wailers

It's not recession that caused this ooo

Did you check who or the organization that reported the news or you are just trying to earn your pay??







Believe me, you've lost it bro. Your case is now irreversible Did you check who or the organization that reported the news or you are just trying to earn your pay??Believe me, you've lost it bro. Your case is now irreversible 33 Likes 3 Shares

North east? Forget that area, that ilu ti baje to

If a mother prostitutes to keep her child alive.



It is not a sin, it is the height of selflessness...purely maternal instincts.



If only the government was more supportive to these misfortuned women.



God bless all the good mothers out there that will go through anything to see their kids thrive and excel. 9 Likes 2 Shares

BeeBeeOoh:

Did you check who or the organization that reported the news or you are just trying to earn your pay??







Believe me, you've lost it bro. Your case is now irreversible

I will rather ask you to read it.



Your hero did nothing to contain the spread of Boko Boiz

Rather he turned the money meant to fight the insurgency to ATM machine operated by dasuki



Baba is doing everything to clear all the mess your hero caused. 8 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:





I will rather ask you to read it.



Your hero did nothing to contain the spread of Boko Boiz

Rather he turned the money meant to fight the insurgency to ATM machine operated by dasuki



Baba is doing everything to clear all the mess your hero caused.

Be Sincere To Yourself And Answer These Questions:



1. Who Headed The Arm Procurement During GEJ's Era??



2. How Many House(s) Did The Person Bought Overseas?? And Lastly,



3. What's The Person's Name??





God Be Your Strength As You Run Around Nairaland To Defend The Indefensible Be Sincere To Yourself And Answer These Questions:1. Who Headed The Arm Procurement During GEJ's Era??2. How Many House(s) Did The Person Bought Overseas?? And Lastly,3. What's The Person's Name??God Be Your Strength As You Run Around Nairaland To Defend The Indefensible 27 Likes 4 Shares

BeeBeeOoh:

Be Sincere To Yourself And Answer These Questions:



1. Who Headed The Arm Procurement During GEJ's Era??



2. How Many House(s) Did The Person Bought Overseas?? And Lastly,



3. What's The Person's Name??





God Be Your Strength As You Run Around Nairaland To Defend The Indefensible

Obanikoro, Sambo dasuki, Alex badeh &;Sola Amosu

Are all criminals.



But don't get it twisted they have Oga @ the Top

Which is your hero



Nigerians voted Gej to rule

So the bulk of the blame is on him now and forever Obanikoro, Sambo dasuki, Alex badeh &;Sola AmosuAre all criminals.But don't get it twisted they have Oga @ the TopWhich is your heroNigerians voted Gej to ruleSo the bulk of the blame is on him now and forever 9 Likes 2 Shares

Yet somebody used 250 million naira to cut grass... Do you know how many bags of rice can be boutght with such amount even at 25k per bag ? Buhari and his demonic friends shall have their day of judgement 6 Likes 1 Share

BeeBeeOoh:

Be Sincere To Yourself And Answer These Questions:



1. Who Headed The Arm Procurement During GEJ's Era??



2. How Many House(s) Did The Person Bought Overseas?? And Lastly,



3. What's The Person's Name??





God Be Your Strength As You Run Around Nairaland To Defend The Indefensible The answer to the question of "Who controlled the arms procurement funds?" is more appropriate. Who was he working for? Who shielded him?

Answer them please . . . The answer to the question of "Who controlled the arms procurement funds?" is more appropriate. Who was he working for? Who shielded him?Answer them please . . . 6 Likes 1 Share





Thanks to JonaDunce.... 2 Likes

talktimi:

Yet somebody used 250 million naira to cut grass... Do you know how many bags of rice can be boutght with such amount even at 25k per bag ? Buhari and his demonic friends shall have their day of judgement Do you know how many N250m is inside $2.1Bn( N800Bn )?



That's 3,200 X N250m . . .



At 25k/bag, N250m can get us 1000 bags of rice . . . Therefore $2.1Bn will get 3,200,000 bags of rice.

Even if 2.5m refugee are handed one bag eabh it will still remain 700,000 bags of rice . . . Do you know how many N250m is inside $2.1Bn( N800Bn )?That's 3,200 X N250m . . .At 25k/bag, N250m can get us 1000 bags of rice . . . Therefore $2.1Bn will get 3,200,000 bags of rice.Even if 2.5m refugee are handed one bag eabh it will still remain 700,000 bags of rice . . . 7 Likes 1 Share

Sibrah:

Do you know how many N250m is inside $2.1Bn( N800Bn )?



That's 3,200 X N250m . . .



Good one brother Good one brother

sarrki:





Obanikoro, Sambo dasuki, Alex badeh &;Sola Amosu

Are all criminals.



But don't get it twisted they have Oga @ the Top

Which is your hero



Nigerians voted Gej to rule

So the bulk of the blame is on him now and forever When you start being truthful to yourself may be we could talk.. Goodnight When you start being truthful to yourself may be we could talk.. Goodnight 7 Likes

BeeBeeOoh:

When you start being truthful to yourself may be we could talk.. Goodnight

Good night boss



Dunkem1 I sight you Good night bossDunkem1 I sight you 1 Like

sarrki:





I will rather ask you to read it.



Your hero did nothing to contain the spread of Boko Boiz

Rather he turned the money meant to fight the insurgency to ATM machine operated by dasuki



Baba is doing everything to clear all the mess your hero caused.

I still put it to your again that you have short memory.



If Buhari had agreed to represent Bokoharam in dialogue with Jonathan's men, Nigeria would have defeated bokoharam at it's early stage but your baba refused because an attack on bokoharam that time was an attack on the whole north. I still put it to your again that you have short memory.If Buhari had agreed to represent Bokoharam in dialogue with Jonathan's men, Nigeria would have defeated bokoharam at it's early stage but your baba refused because an attack on bokoharam that time was an attack on the whole north. 7 Likes 1 Share











Wooooow Motherhood.... Sacrificing anything to put smiles on the face of their kids... The Federal Government needs to be more proactive on these issues. According to Brooks, as the head of their households, some mothers have been forced to prostitute so they could feed their family, since many no longer have husbands because of the conflict.WooooowMotherhood.... Sacrificing anything to put smiles on the face of their kids... The Federal Government needs to be more proactive on these issues. 3 Likes

Kondomatic:

I still put it to your again that you have short memory.



If Buhari had agreed to represent Bokoharam in dialogue with Jonathan's men, Nigeria would have defeated bokoharam at it's early stage but your baba refused because an attack on bokoharam that time was an attack on the whole north.

you really get time to dey give answers to that zombie. if you like type one million pages for him to say truth.. he will not because he's already dead. stop disturbing the corps bro. you really get time to dey give answers to that zombie. if you like type one million pages for him to say truth.. he will not because he's already dead. stop disturbing the corps bro.

Kondomatic:

I still put it to your again that you have short memory.



If Buhari had agreed to represent Bokoharam in dialogue with Jonathan's men, Nigeria would have defeated bokoharam at it's early stage but your baba refused because an attack on bokoharam that time was an attack on the whole north. Jonathan that did nothing for the first three weeks that chibok girls were abducted.



The question is, was it GEJ who came to negotiate with Jojo Haram for buhari? You can hear how incompetence your hero sounds? Jonathan that did nothing for the first three weeks that chibok girls were abducted.The question is, was it GEJ who came to negotiate with Jojo Haram for buhari? You can hear how incompetence your hero sounds? 3 Likes 1 Share

Fada Lod,

Please allow sango to fire buhari, osinbade, bakare and s@rrki.

Amen

sarrki:





I will rather ask you to read it.



Your hero did nothing to contain the spread of Boko Boiz

Rather he turned the money meant to fight the insurgency to ATM machine operated by dasuki



Baba is doing everything to clear all the mess your hero caused.



The planned mess abi? The planned mess abi? 1 Like

sarrki:





Obanikoro, Sambo dasuki, Alex badeh &;Sola Amosu

Are all criminals.



But don't get it twisted they have Oga @ the Top

Which is your hero



Nigerians voted Gej to rule

So the bulk of the blame is on him now and forever

Lol... buh you don't want us to blame your pay master who is a greater fraud Lol... buh you don't want us to blame your pay master who is a greater fraud

saarki and his fellow paid apc online change agents are hopeless, babachir lawal and buhari will answer to God about how they used over250million to cut grass in the northeast while these people suffer. 1 Like

Hmm....so pussy is now a form of aid? Pussy is good!





_Bitches use your pussy's for the benefit of mankind!

BeeBeeOoh:

Be Sincere To Yourself And Answer These Questions:



1. Who Headed The Arm Procurement During GEJ's Era??



2. How Many House(s) Did The Person Bought Overseas?? And Lastly,



3. What's The Person's Name??





God Be Your Strength As You Run Around Nairaland To Defend The Indefensible

Lol. Escobars never crase to amaze me. Keep masturbating with half and diluted truth. Hope u have a mind blowing cum! Lol. Escobars never crase to amaze me. Keep masturbating with half and diluted truth. Hope u have a mind blowing cum!

And those patronizing them, what's their own reasons? Lol



Pls check out my signature for quality and durable furniture