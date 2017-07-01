₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by Angelanest: 8:58pm
In continuation of ongoing efforts to rout Boko Haram terrorists in its area of responsibility, troops of 7 Brigade Special Forces, 8 Task Force Division have dislodged terrorists who have been gathering in Dawashi Gari village, in an area bordering the Lake Chad.
In an engagement this morning, gallant soldiers of the division killed 4 terrorists, while others fled, abandoning their motorcycles, which were recovered and destroyed, to prevent their being used to perpetrate terror on innocent villagers.
Similarly, as part of the theater wide and ongoing clearance operations, troops of 145 Bn, 5 Brigade, 8 Task Force Division have cleared Gashigar, Asaga, Bukarti and neighbouring villages. In the process, troops made contact with terrorists in Kanama village and killed 2 terrorists, arrested 2 more, while 1 AK 47 riffle, 4 magazines and 4 motorcycles were recovered.
Col Timothy Antigha Deputy Director Public Relations
8 Task Force Division.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/troops-push-boko-haram-lake-chad-military-operation-photos.html
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by Angelanest: 9:00pm
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by oladeebo: 9:12pm
God protect you!
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by DonBobes(m): 9:18pm
When ISIS leader is dead no more initiative for the animals again
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by bantudra: 9:22pm
this culture of burning things down is very strange...you already defeated the enemy,why burn the place down that you can occupy with your own people..?....i dont get it...
you easterners should take note...if war breaks out,the army will burn the ol east down!!!...
ohh my...just keep the delta out of this madness....
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by fran6co(m): 9:24pm
Hmmm
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by ymee(m): 10:03pm
oladeebo:
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by elog(m): 10:03pm
K
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by BroZuma: 10:03pm
The ones they also training and giving amnesty?
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by VocalWalls: 10:03pm
A push is not enough.
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:04pm
COOL
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by esophieso(f): 10:04pm
Good always wins
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by bbbabes(f): 10:04pm
Okay
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by Piiko(m): 10:04pm
God save this Boko boys that I dropped out from NDA I would have bombed them with delight, I would have been a ruthless and no nonsense commando
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by donjj2004: 10:06pm
bantudra:
you talk like a FOOL young boi
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by xmoohSPP(m): 10:06pm
Boko haram d movie
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by davillian(m): 10:07pm
Boko haram don turn motor now ba Happy pushing
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by KahlDrogo(m): 10:10pm
Sai Nigerian Army!
Ipob Jewish vagabonds and thugs, take note.
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by StarPlayer: 10:15pm
KahlDrogo:Terrorist spotted
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by MansaMoussa: 10:15pm
Relentless Pursuit...Lovely Guys
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by abdulaz: 10:18pm
Terrorism is a global menace.
It seems Nigeria is already getting used to its scourge.
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by GoroTango: 10:20pm
Piiko:What made you drop out of NDA?
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:20pm
And the fight continues!!
Read the shocking story about Boko haram here
http://topwritersden.com/mission-sambisa-tale-of-a-survivor/
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by KahlDrogo(m): 10:20pm
StarPlayer:Nnamdi Cownu Sheeple spotted.
Thank God Igbo Christians have dissociated themselves from Ibo Jews.
Ibo Jews are animal carcass worshipers.
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by MrMcJay(m): 10:34pm
bantudra:
You know nothing.
Warfare is psychological as much as it is physical. Destruction of strongholds of the enemy are done to sink it into the mind of the enemy that they have vanquished the enemy and are erasing his landmarks and legacies.
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by wiloy2k8(m): 10:34pm
hmmm
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by chrischina(m): 10:37pm
KahlDrogo:
Talk is free, talk as you like, aboki
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by Osahon7(m): 10:38pm
KahlDrogo:Lool @ Nnmadi Cownu
Na really Nnamdi Chimpanznu
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by Piiko(m): 10:40pm
GoroTango:it's too stressful I nearly died
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by nextstep(m): 10:41pm
bantudra:
Occupy with soldiers or with civilians? Well think of it, you will now have to assign soldiers to guard it, provide logistics to get food and supplies to those people, which reduces the available mobile fighting force, and introduces mission scope creep. Those you chased out have an advantage in that the know the terrain and can use it against the new residents. At the same time, you can't just leave it alone, because the people you chased out will be back and might fortify the place making it much harder to recapture.
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by GoroTango: 10:41pm
Piiko:Did you reach at least tamer 2?
|Re: Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos by Boyooosa: 10:43pm
FATHER WE THANK YOU!
