In an engagement this morning, gallant soldiers of the division killed 4 terrorists, while others fled, abandoning their motorcycles, which were recovered and destroyed, to prevent their being used to perpetrate terror on innocent villagers.



Similarly, as part of the theater wide and ongoing clearance operations, troops of 145 Bn, 5 Brigade, 8 Task Force Division have cleared Gashigar, Asaga, Bukarti and neighbouring villages. In the process, troops made contact with terrorists in Kanama village and killed 2 terrorists, arrested 2 more, while 1 AK 47 riffle, 4 magazines and 4 motorcycles were recovered.



Col Timothy Antigha Deputy Director Public Relations



8 Task Force Division.



Warfare is psychological as much as it is physical. Destruction of strongholds of the enemy are done to sink it into the mind of the enemy that they have vanquished the enemy and are erasing his landmarks and legacies. You know nothing.Warfare is psychological as much as it is physical. Destruction of strongholds of the enemy are done to sink it into the mind of the enemy that they have vanquished the enemy and are erasing his landmarks and legacies.

Occupy with soldiers or with civilians? Well think of it, you will now have to assign soldiers to guard it, provide logistics to get food and supplies to those people, which reduces the available mobile fighting force, and introduces mission scope creep. Those you chased out have an advantage in that the know the terrain and can use it against the new residents. At the same time, you can't just leave it alone, because the people you chased out will be back and might fortify the place making it much harder to recapture. Occupy with soldiers or with civilians? Well think of it, you will now have to assign soldiers to guard it, provide logistics to get food and supplies to those people, which reduces the available mobile fighting force, and introduces mission scope creep. Those you chased out have an advantage in that the know the terrain and can use it against the new residents. At the same time, you can't just leave it alone, because the people you chased out will be back and might fortify the place making it much harder to recapture.

