|Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:44pm On Jan 05
The Super Falcons on Thursday won the Glo-CAF Women’s National Team of the Year after winning their 8th AFCON Title.
http://punchng.com/breaking-nigeria-wins-womens-national-team-year-awars/
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by Lukmann1: 10:21pm On Jan 05
Yeah, that is much like it. Congratulation to you girl, you all is really deserved this award. I give a fucck about this one.
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by Janetessy(f): 10:22pm On Jan 05
Wow
I love this
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by FengChui(m): 10:22pm On Jan 05
All these peeps above me no get joy. Haba mana!
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by sahedorf(m): 10:22pm On Jan 05
Okay...
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by Aare2050(m): 10:23pm On Jan 05
K
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by Femich18(m): 10:23pm On Jan 05
Congratulations to them
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by Fortunate01: 10:23pm On Jan 05
congrat team Nigeria
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by Lexsigno: 10:23pm On Jan 05
noted. next!
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by PabloOmoEscobar: 10:24pm On Jan 05
AkinPhysicist:
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by Chrisrare: 10:24pm On Jan 05
Listen young man, those dat give a fucck are over there..
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by bi0nics: 10:24pm On Jan 05
..
I Can give a Bleep now...
Congratulations to the supee Falcon!!
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by naijamakossa(m): 10:25pm On Jan 05
.
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by peterdrury: 10:25pm On Jan 05
It will be Shame if caf does not honor the late Stephen Keshi or Amodu Shaibu. I wonder why politicians, FRCN and Immigration Heads are presenting awards. So no Africa soccer legends anymore. Mediocrity at its best. When will africa/nigeria learn?
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by AkinPhysicist: 10:25pm On Jan 05
O ya shakiti bobo
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by sakalisis(m): 10:25pm On Jan 05
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by zopaks: 10:25pm On Jan 05
lol, see wetin we dey celebrate .
We have done for!!
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by sylviaeo(f): 10:25pm On Jan 05
At least one good tin came out of 2016
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by blackjah(m): 10:25pm On Jan 05
I give all the fvcks of last year here
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by ammyluv2002(f): 10:26pm On Jan 05
Of course! Congratulations team
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by CR77(f): 10:27pm On Jan 05
Over Joy dey worry you
FengChui:
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by CR77(f): 10:27pm On Jan 05
Not funny
Chrisrare:
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by AngelicBeing: 10:30pm On Jan 05
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by oscarpet: 10:31pm On Jan 05
take am....
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by Segadem(m): 10:32pm On Jan 05
Chrisrare:hahahahaha, Mr man, the things that happened yesterday has become meme
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by nonjebose(m): 10:33pm On Jan 05
peterdrury:They don't learn. Rubbish.
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by bi0nics: 10:34pm On Jan 05
Chrisrare:
Dude.
|Re: Glo-CAF Award: Nigeria Wins Women's National Team Of The Year Award by charlesucheh(m): 10:34pm On Jan 05
that's whatsup..... make i sekem abeg!!!!!
