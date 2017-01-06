₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by itsdumebi(m): 11:54am
Ohakim chides Rochas over abandonement of projects
Okorocha's motorcade blocked by protesting pensioners
Chief Ikedi Ohakim, a former governor of Imo state has fired a stinker to the present government of the state, saying that under Rochas Okorocha, the state has backslided in terms of governance.
Ohakim stated this, when he stopped to see for himself a water scheme at Achingali in Obowo Local Government Area of the state, which was built by his administration.
It did not give Ohakim joy that the project had been abandoned.
According to the former governor,”you can see that the water scheme has been abandoned and vandalised.”
He further stated:
My administration built this project in almost every nook and cranny of the state. We built 1,930 of the water scheme across the state.
Ohakim added that “the idea of the water project was to make sure there is water in every kitchen in Imo State.”
But he wondered why a water project would be abandoned by Okorocha’s administration but embarked on building”empty halls, substandard roads and people are left without good drinking water.”
Ohakim asked,”who will drive on the roads when they have no water to drink or if they die from diseases gotten from unclean water sources.
“Where are the two generators we provided to pump water ? You can see that cables have been destroyed and vandalised, the whole place over grown with weeds and left to fall apart just because it was Ohakim’s project”
In what looks like an advice to Okorocha, Ohakim said:
Governance is about continuity and essentially for the benefit of the people and not for the ego of one single individual.You cannot keep abandoning or destroying what Ohakim built for the people just because you want to erase Ohakim’s legacies.
Meanwhile, earlier today, Okorocha's convoy was blocked by protesting pensioners early Friday morning at Okigwe Roundabout in agitation over their entitlements...photos below;
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by Candycrusher(m): 12:11pm
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by mrmaze(m): 12:56pm
Birds of a feather. Kettle calling pot black.
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by Jibril659(m): 12:56pm
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by divicoded: 12:57pm
Flatrons, Chisos!!
Flatttiess, where are you oh, come and defend a fellow flattyyy!!!
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by frenchwine(m): 12:57pm
This is sad, nothing as insensitive as owing pensions. What happened to "the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain "?
The poster above me though, your mental development was frozen at the toddler stage, for you not to look beyond ethnic colouration in a case that concerns the elderly citizens of the society
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by debbie(f): 12:58pm
Though ohakim was a known thief....he is far better than rochas.
If you lived in owerri you can say the clear difference.
But in all we have a bunch of thieves as our past and present leaders.
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by jazinogold(m): 12:58pm
ITS A SHAME...HE HAS MONEY TO DO END OF THE YEAR PARTY IN DECEMBER...YET HE DOESN'T HAVE MONEY TO PAY PENSION
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by Dmomi: 12:59pm
Okorocha wen dey form people's governor
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by Firefire(m): 1:00pm
Okorocha, posterity will judge you.
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by R2des: 1:01pm
TO ME APC IS GLORIFIED PDP
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by apikipiki1(m): 1:01pm
this polithiefcians no get shame
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by dunkem21(m): 1:01pm
Shame
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by sammyj: 1:01pm
This Rochas is just falling people's hand !!!!
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by wunmi590(m): 1:01pm
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by noble71(m): 1:03pm
okoroahusa....
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by B4bestbrain: 1:03pm
mrmaze:
God will continue to bless you.
Just took words out of my mouth.
Happy new year jare
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by permsec: 1:03pm
I can't remember the last time I heard a positive news about Okorocha.
The evil that men does....
Shebi na una vote am just because of petty nonsense such as Rice,yam,oil,ogiri etc
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by Vacora(m): 1:03pm
Good. We should equally carry out the same actions or protests against corrupt politicians and officials at the helm of government. We demand better. Our pensioners are dying in penury and urgent action is required.
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by Nnenna2too(f): 1:04pm
Ohakim Na small thief..while Rochas Na big 419 thief...God will help Imo State
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by proxitaly: 1:05pm
Roaches or Rochas?
LET ME REPRESENT THE Bleep CREW
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by Seun4FastLoans(f): 1:05pm
Good
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by HARDDON: 1:06pm
R2des:
Not glorified, downgraded, classless, clueless pdp
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by Ehins22(m): 1:07pm
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by Funnicator: 1:07pm
Nnenna2too:
I'm using your profile picture to masturbate.
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by NORSIYK(m): 1:08pm
As an Imolite Ohakim was bad but he's 10 times better than okoroawusa. #FACT
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by mrmaze(m): 1:08pm
Nnenna2too:
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by Jchi9876: 1:09pm
This mad man na mad man oooo
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by Pavore9: 1:10pm
So sad.
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by Mopolchi: 1:13pm
How can Okoroawusa pay pensioners when he is busy offloading indomie?
|Re: Ohakim Blasts Rochas Okorocha As Pensioners Block Governor's Motorcade (photos) by dazekid(m): 1:13pm
Bksmsk
